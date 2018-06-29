Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Noah Gragson wins Truck Series pole at Chicagoland

By Daniel McFadinJun 29, 2018, 6:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Noah Gragson qualified first for tonight’s Overton’s 225 at Chicagoland Speedway, claiming his third Camping World Truck Series pole of the season.

Gragson recorded a top speed of 175.131 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

Gragson qualified ahead of Dalton Sargeant (174.543 mph), John Hunter Nemechek (174.531), Todd Gilliland (174.436) and Stewart Friesen (174.194).

The pole is the sixth of Gragson’s career. His only win this season (Kansas) came from the pole.

The Overton’s 225 is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Wendell Chavous will start last after spinning during his qualifying run in Round 1.

Click here for results.

Attorneys for Chip Ganassi Racing deny ‘nefarious plot’ vs. Brennan Poole

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 29, 2018, 5:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Ill. — The attorneys representing Chip Ganassi Racing say that Brennan Poole’s lawsuit is “long on conspiracy” and “woefully short on the relevant facts.”

The attorneys also deny Poole’s claim in his lawsuit that Ganassi conspired to take sponsor DC Solar.

The attorneys also noted Poole’s inability to win an Xfinity Series race with the team, stating: “CGR regrets that Mr. Poole refuses to accept that his three-year run with CGR and DC Solar came to an end not because of some nefarious plot against him, but because he never won a race despite the advantages of the best equipment in the garage. CGR will vigorously defend against these frivolous claims, and looks forward to presenting evidence that will set the record straight.”

Here is the full statement attributed to Cary B. Davis of Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson and James H. Voyles, Jr. of Voyles Vaiana Lukemeyer Baldwin & Webb, the attorneys representing Chip Ganassi Racing in the Brennan Poole matter:

“Brennan Poole’s lawsuit, like so many based on so-called ‘information and belief,’ is long on conspiracy and insinuation and woefully short on the relevant facts. As will be shown by actual evidence, nobody conspired to steal a sponsor away from Brennan Poole.

“First, DC Solar’s 2017 sponsorship agreement for the No. 48 Xfinity car was with Chip Ganassi Racing, not Mr. Poole.

“Second, after three years of generously supporting the No. 48 Xfinity team, DC Solar unilaterally decided it no longer wanted to spend its motorsports sponsorship dollars on a race car driven by Brennan Poole. DC Solar decided to move its sponsorship up to the Monster Energy Cup Series and informed Mr. Poole that its future plans did not include him.

“Third, DC Solar discussed potential sponsorship packages with several Cup Series teams before ultimately deciding – well after deciding to move on from Brennan Poole – to sponsor the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing car driven by one of the sport’s brightest stars, Kyle Larson.

“Finally, throughout the 2017 racing campaign Mr. Poole was kept fully informed of DC Solar’s concerns about his performance and its plans to move up to the Cup Series.

“It is true that Mr. Poole’s driver agreement contains a non-solicitation provision. However, once there was no longer a relationship between Mr. Poole and DC Solar left to protect, Mr. Poole lost any right he arguably may have had to stop DC Solar from continuing its sponsorship of CGR, or for that matter spending its money any place it saw fit.

“CGR regrets that Mr. Poole refuses to accept that his three-year run with CGR and DC Solar came to an end not because of some nefarious plot against him, but because he never won a race despite the advantages of the best equipment in the garage. CGR will vigorously defend against these frivolous claims, and looks forward to presenting evidence that will set the record straight.”

 and on Facebook

Xfinity Series practice report from Chicagoland Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 29, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Christopher Bell was fastest in the first of two Xfinity practice sessions Friday at Chicagoland Speedway.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver posted a top speed of 172.359 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

Bell was followed by Austin Cindric (171.767 mph), Tyler Reddick (171.756), Chase Briscoe (171.543) and Matt Tifft (171.298).

Cindric recorded the most laps in the session with 41.

Reddick had the best 10-lap average at 169.749 mph.

The second practice session is scheduled for 7:35 – 8:20 p.m ET on NBCSN.

Click here for the practice report.

Kevin Harvick says there was no need to be critical of pit call at Sonoma

By Dustin LongJun 29, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Ill. — Kevin Harvick said Friday there was no need to be critical of crew chief Rodney Childers’ pit call last weekend at Sonoma Raceway because he not have beaten Martin Truex Jr.

Cole Pearn called Truex to pit road on Lap 73 while running second to Harvick last week. After Harvick pitted, Pearn told Truex to stay out. Truex went on to win the race.

After the race, Childers radioed Harvick: “I kind of let everyone down.

Harvick responded: “It’s all good man. All good. Give ‘er hell, man. That’s all that matters. Stuff happens.”

So why did Harvick react that way? He explained Friday at Chicagoland Speedway:

“I think everybody in this room, as an adult as you go through life, you mature as a person, I hope. I think the other thing is that I don’t really feel like Rodney’s call affected the race one way or another. I don’t feel like if we had waited eight laps to pit we would have beaten (Truex) anyway. I think Martin had the best car at that particular point, and we were fighting things that nobody really knew about at that particular time, not even Rodney.

“I try not to talk about our weaknesses on the radio. I can always tell him afterwards. There were things going on that after the first two stages that I felt like we were in position to be competitive with (Truex), but we got a little bit worse and I felt like he got a little bit better at the end of the race and eight laps of pitting wasn’t going to change the outcome. When you have something that is going as well as everything that we have going, there is no reason to put a chink in the armor and start to tear it down.

“Those guys, when I smashed into the side of Kyle Larson and spun myself out in the middle of the straightaway at California, those guys were all there to support me and that is what I was there to do last week when he thought he did something wrong.

“The support system is really one of the things that I feel like our team has built over the past five years amongst each other. The trust and the support that each other gets from each other when you feel like you did something wrong is really part of the strength of the team.”

 and on Facebook

 

Elliott Sadler says his team looking for sponsorship for next year

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 29, 2018, 4:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Ill. — Xfinity Series points leader Elliott Sadler said Friday that sponsor OneMain Financial will not return in the same capacity.

“We know we have some sponsorship to find,” Sadler said at Chicagoland Speedway. “We’ll try to do that. We run good enough to make that happen. I know JR (Motorsports) plans on being, four strong teams next year and they deserve to be.”

JR Motorsports announced earlier in the day that Michael Annett and sponsor Pilot Flying J have signed multi-year agreements to return.

Sadler said that OneMain Financial is looking at “maybe doing a little bit lesser of a schedule of what they’re doing now.”

OneMain Financial has served as the primary sponsor in nine of the first 14 Xfinity races. OneMain Financial is Sadler’s sponsor this weekend.

 and on Facebook