Friday schedule for Xfinity, Trucks at Chicago

By Dustin LongJun 29, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Cup cars are not on track at Chicagoland Speedway until Saturday, but the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series will be Friday.

Xfinity teams will have two practices. Truck teams will qualify and race.

Here is today’s track schedule:

(ALL TIMES EASTERN)

1 p.m. —  Truck garage opens

2 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

4:35 – 5:20 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

5:40 p.m. — Truck qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (Fox Sports 2)

7:15 p.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting

7:35 – 8:20 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

9 p.m. — Overton’s 225 Truck race; 150 laps/225 miles (Fox Sports 1, MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday 5: Lack of cautions limit gambles by crew chiefs

By Dustin LongJun 29, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
The art of gambling along pit road could become more difficult even as some crew chiefs become more desperate.

Cautions are down 23.6 percent this season compared to this time last year. Simply, there are fewer opportunities for strategy calls by crew chiefs. It also means there are not as many chances to improve a car late in the race to challenge Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Clint Bowyer, who have combined to win 14 of the first 16 Cup races.

But what’s key is when those cautions aren’t taking place.

Cautions in the final stage of the race — when a crew chief can have the most impact with strategy — are down 41.4 percent from this point last season.

Seven of the first 16 races have seen either one or zero cautions in the final stage. While green-flag racing can be great for fans, it limits opportunities for crew chiefs to gamble.

“The lack of yellows is helping the dominant cars win the race and hurting the creative guys trying to mix up the field,” NBC analyst Steve Letarte said this week the NASCAR America Debrief podcast with Nate Ryan.

Only once in the last four races has there been more than one caution in the final stage. That was Pocono, where Busch give up the lead to pit with 20 laps to go while Truex stayed out. Busch restarted eighth, behind cars that did not pit or took only two tires. A pair of late cautions limited Busch’s opportunity to get to the front quickly. The result was that he finished third to Truex. Kyle Larson, who also did not pit during that caution with 20 laps to go, finished second.

There have been a couple of races where gambles could have been made but weren’t this season. At Richmond, the lack of gambling was curious. At Michigan, radar and weather apps thwarted crew chiefs.

As the Cup Series heads into the final 10 races before the playoffs, beginning with Sunday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN), the race for those final playoff spots will become intense. Only six of the 16 spots are set based on drivers who have won. 

If the trend continues of the same drivers winning — Harvick, Truex, Busch and Bowyer have combined to win the last six races — the pressure will build on teams hoping to win to make the playoffs. With fewer cautions, the chances of those teams will grow more desperate. 

2. Domination

At some point someone has to break the stranglehold Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. have had at 1.5-mile tracks. Right?

Those three have combined to win the last 11 races on 1.5-mile tracks, dating back to last year’s race at Kentucky. Seven times during that streak, including the last four races, Harvick, Busch or Truex have taken the top two spots.

Of course, Truex has won the past two races at Chicagoland Speedway, site of Sunday’s race and a 1.5-mile track.

The only driver not named Harvick, (Kyle) Busch or Truex to finish in the top two in a 1.5-mile race this season is Brad Keselowski, who was runner-up to Harvick at Atlanta in March.

And, if you discount the plate races, Harvick, Busch and Truex have combined to win 20 of the last 23 races (86.9 percent) since the start of last year’s playoffs.

3. Staying put

If you missed it, Denny Hamlin said on this week’s Dale Jr. Download that he is in the first year of a “long-term” contract with Joe Gibbs Racing.

The 37-year-old Hamlin, who has 31 career Cup victories but none this year, told Dale Earnhardt Jr. that he plans to keep racing for some time.

“I’ve got a good long-term contract now that we just started this year that goes for a while and maybe do another short one after that and that would be it,” Hamlin said. “Not that I don’t love the sport. I want to go as long as I’m competitive, obviously. That’s going to be right around the time my kids are going to start to be in sports or whatever they’re in to, and I want to be around for that.”

4. Good and bad

Kyle Busch has won four races but he’s been passed for the win four times this season.

He’s won at Texas, Bristol, Richmond and the Coca-Cola 600. He was the last driver to lead before the eventual winner took the point at Las Vegas (Harvick won), Auto Club (Truex), Martinsville (Bowyer) and Pocono (Truex).

5. When will Chevrolet win again?

Austin Dillon’s Daytona 500 win is Chevrolet’s only Cup victory in the last 26 races.

Chevrolet’s last five wins have been by Larson (fall Richmond and both Michigan races last year), Kasey Kahne (Indianapolis last year) and Dillon (Daytona 500).

NASCAR America: Chicagoland could provide opportunity for Team Penske

By Daniel McFadinJun 29, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
The current Cup season has been a boon for Ford-backed teams, but Stewart-Haas Racing has carried most of the success.

One Ford team fighting for a larger share of the win total is Team Penske.

The team’s three drivers of Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney are all in the top 11 in points, but only Logano has visited Victory Lane.

One aspect working in Penske’s favor this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway is its record.

In 17 Cup races at the 1.5-mile track, Keselowski is the only driver to go Victory Lane with a Ford. He and Penske also won there in 2012 with a Dodge.

Keselowski, who is fourth in points behind Logano, also boasts his career-best average finish at Chicagoland (9.2).

He’s finished in the top 10 in his last seven starts there.

Two of his four top fives this season have come at 1.5-mile tracks.

Meanwhile, Logano has finished worse than seventh only once in his last six Chicago visits. Blaney has finished fourth and 11th in his two Chicago starts.

NASCAR America analysts Steve Letarte, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton discussed the team’s prospects this weekend in Chicago.

Of Keselowski, Burton said, “This is the longest he’s gone into a season without a win since 2013. He needs to win, he needs a win to establish himself as one of those guys that can go to Homestead and win. … With the success here from Brad I think you’ve got to watch him.”

Letarte said the hot and slick conditions could affect how Keselowski communicates with crew chief Paul Wolfe.

“They’re that team you can never get rid of,” Letarte said. “They’re in a race, you kind of rule them out in the first stage, next thing you know here they come again, they’ve made adjustments, they’ve improved their race car.”

Denny Hamlin reveals a secret driver’s council, possible mid-week races

By Dan BeaverJun 28, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
In this week’s edition of the Dale Jr. Download, guest star Denny Hamlin revealed the existence of a secret driver’s council and the possibility that mid-week Cup races could happen in the foreseeable future.

The Driver’s Council has been around in an official capacity since 2016, but Hamlin told Dale Earnhardt Jr. that it has now been broken into various groups.

And Hamlin says that he is part of a “different, secret council now. … I meet with all the industry leaders, the track presidents, the team presidents, NASCAR. I feel like they give us a great platform to go in there and speak our minds and tell them about the schedule.”

One of the items under discussion? A mid-week race.

The question has been raised, “can we get some mid-week races going on? How can we do that? Let’s start it now, so I think there are some big things on the horizon. … I see it within the next couple of years: You’re gonna see something Wednesday, Thursday.”

“Like a lot of conversations, it’s been building momentum and you see it’s successful in other sports.” Earnhardt added. “So I don’t know why it wouldn’t be successful in our sport as well.”

The beginning of summer is the optimum time to schedule a mid-week race, according to Hamlin.

“I think this time of the year, no basketball, no hockey, no football, we’ve got to be crushing it,” Hamlin said. “We need to be at the forefront and we need to be on TV as much as we can. I think this is a great time for us. There’s no cat letting out of the bag, it’s still nothing but talks but it’s definitely something on people’s radar for sure.”

NASCAR America Fantasy League: 10 Best at Chicagoland in last three years

By Dan BeaverJun 28, 2018, 9:17 PM EDT
The Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET, NBSCN) begins a fresh 10-race segment of the NASCAR America Fantasy Live game and anyone who was slow to jump on the Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch bandwagon during the last go-around have a new opportunity to ride those ponies until they go lame.

Simple, right?

Not so fast. Harvick was one of the top-five points earners only six times in the last 10 races. Busch was among the five best on seven occasions, and knowing when to leave them in the garage was critical because it allowed players to take a dark horse that might have been overlooked.

This week, Busch has only the ninth-best three-year average. Harvick is 17th on the chart – because of an accident in 2015 and an uncharacteristic 20th in 2016. Of course, that doesn’t mean much when they enter this weekend with as much momentum as they have shown.

Success predicts success in a NASCAR race and the top five this week should all be considered as fillers alongside Harvick and Busch in the NASCAR America Fantasy Live roster.

1. Chase Elliott (three-year average: 2.50 in two starts)
This is not the first time this season that Elliott has come to a track with a perfect record. Most experts expect him to win sometime in 2018, but that is not going to happen until Chevrolet finds the magic formula in regard to their aero package.

2. Denny Hamlin (three-year average: 3.67)
Hamlin’s top-10 streak actually extends to four seasons. He has not finished worse than sixth since 2014 and given that he is part of the Joe Gibbs Racing juggernaut that has dominated with his teammate Kyle Busch, he has a better opportunity to visit Victory Lane than any other winless driver.

3. Martin Truex Jr. (three-year average: 5.00)
Forget about Truex’s average finish of fifth in the last three years and concentrate on his back-to-back wins in 2016 and 2017. He’s also won two of the last three races this season, which means he has more momentum than anyone else in the field.

3. Joey Logano (three-year average: 5.00)
Team Penske has been perfect in regard to top-10 finishes in the last four years. Logano has not yet won – and with Harvick and Busch in the field, he is not likely to on Sunday either – but his second-place finish in 2016 and a fourth in 2014 makes him a solid fantasy pick.

5. Brad Keselowski (three-year average: 6.33)
In terms of predictability, it doesn’t get much better than Keselowski’s Chicagoland record of seven straight top 10s. Two of these were wins (2012 and 2014) and all of them were eighth or better. Keselowski is overdue for a win because he has not gone this far into the season without one since 2013.

6. Ryan Blaney (three-year average: 7.50 in two starts)
When a driver debuts at a track with a top-five finish, it generally indicates that he will run well there for the rest of his career. Blaney slipped to 11th last year after finishing fourth in his rookie run in 2016, but he’s in even better equipment this year and should easily land in the single digits again.

7. Kyle Larson (three-year average: 10.00)
By now, the reader has noticed a trend. There aren’t very many true dark horses to be had on 1.5-mile tracks in general and Chicagoland in particular. That works out just fine considering that most of the top-named drivers other than Harvick and Busch have virtually equal odds of winning.

8. Jimmie Johnson (three-year average: 10.33)
Once the king of the 1.5-mile tracks, Johnson’s fall from grace has been difficult for his fans. It also plays havoc with traditional methods of handicapping races. For now, keep ignoring him from a fantasy NASCAR perspective and use him only if Chevrolet turns their season around in the next 10 races.

9. Kyle Busch (three-year average: 10.67)
Busch’s three-year average is skewed by an uncharacteristic 15th-place finish last year. But, even before then he had not scored a top five in three seasons. That doesn’t really matter this week, however, because he’s won two of the five races on this track type and is not going to slow down.

10. Kurt Busch (three-year average: 11.67)
Busch has only one top-10 finish in the last three years, but a third in 2015 was good enough to offset his 13th in 2016 and a 19th last year. The tiebreaker goes to this season’s record, and with four results of seventh or eighth in five races on 1.5-mile tracks, he demands close attention in practice and qualification.

Bonus Picks

Pole Winner: Three of the last four Chicagoland races have had qualification canceled because of weather, which doesn’t give players much data to consider. Kyle Busch won last year’s pole, however, and took the top spot at Charlotte and Atlanta earlier this season, so he is the driver mostly like to be fastest in time trials this week.

Segment Winners: Does one really have to ask who the most likely segment winners will be? Flip a coin between Harvick and Busch and hope that Fate is smiling.

For more Fantasy NASCAR coverage, check out Rotoworld.com and follow Dan Beaver (@FantasyRace) on Twitter.