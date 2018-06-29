Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Brett Moffitt wins Truck race at Chicagoland after John Hunter Nemechek loses engine on last lap

By Daniel McFadinJun 29, 2018, 11:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brett Moffitt won Friday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Chicagoland Speedway after passing John Hunter Nemechek on the last lap as Nemechek’s engine expired.

Moffitt, who didn’t have sponsorship secured for the race until Tuesday, scored his third win of the season.

“Man, this is great, this is awesome,” Moffitt told Fox Sports 1. “We didn’t know if we were coming. … To be here in Victory Lane it’s an honor and a blessing. These guys work hard, I feel like we threw away a couple of wins earlier this season. I hate it for (Nemechek) whatever happened to him. … But we’ll take them anyway we can get them now.”

Moffitt was followed by Ben Rhodes, Johnny Sauter, Noah Gragson and Brandon Jones.

Nemechek had led a career-best 64 laps upon taking the white flag but finished seventh.

Nemechek, who competes for points in the Xfinity Series, exited his truck and walked around it a few times before finally talking to the media.

“Just don’t have luck on our side right now,” an emotional Nemechek told Fox Sports 1. “Overall, it’s a good showing. The last three weeks they knew that we were here.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: John Hunter Nemechek won after a last-lap pass of Noah Gragson.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Noah Gragson

Quote of the Night: “We’re not even supposed to be here.” – Scott Zipadelli, crew chief for Brett Moffitt to FS1.

Check back for more.

Noah Gragson wins Truck Series pole at Chicagoland

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 29, 2018, 6:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Noah Gragson qualified first for tonight’s Overton’s 225 at Chicagoland Speedway, claiming his third Camping World Truck Series pole of the season.

Gragson recorded a top speed of 175.131 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

Gragson qualified ahead of Dalton Sargeant (174.543 mph), John Hunter Nemechek (174.531), Todd Gilliland (174.436) and Stewart Friesen (174.194).

The pole is the sixth of Gragson’s career. His only win this season (Kansas) came from the pole.

The Overton’s 225 is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Wendell Chavous will start last after spinning during his qualifying run in Round 1.

Click here for results.

Attorneys for Chip Ganassi Racing deny ‘nefarious plot’ vs. Brennan Poole

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 29, 2018, 5:35 PM EDT
1 Comment

JOLIET, Ill. — The attorneys representing Chip Ganassi Racing say that Brennan Poole’s lawsuit is “long on conspiracy” and “woefully short on the relevant facts.”

The attorneys also deny Poole’s claim in his lawsuit that Ganassi conspired to take sponsor DC Solar.

The attorneys also noted Poole’s inability to win an Xfinity Series race with the team, stating: “CGR regrets that Mr. Poole refuses to accept that his three-year run with CGR and DC Solar came to an end not because of some nefarious plot against him, but because he never won a race despite the advantages of the best equipment in the garage. CGR will vigorously defend against these frivolous claims, and looks forward to presenting evidence that will set the record straight.”

Here is the full statement attributed to Cary B. Davis of Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson and James H. Voyles, Jr. of Voyles Vaiana Lukemeyer Baldwin & Webb, the attorneys representing Chip Ganassi Racing in the Brennan Poole matter:

“Brennan Poole’s lawsuit, like so many based on so-called ‘information and belief,’ is long on conspiracy and insinuation and woefully short on the relevant facts. As will be shown by actual evidence, nobody conspired to steal a sponsor away from Brennan Poole.

“First, DC Solar’s 2017 sponsorship agreement for the No. 48 Xfinity car was with Chip Ganassi Racing, not Mr. Poole.

“Second, after three years of generously supporting the No. 48 Xfinity team, DC Solar unilaterally decided it no longer wanted to spend its motorsports sponsorship dollars on a race car driven by Brennan Poole. DC Solar decided to move its sponsorship up to the Monster Energy Cup Series and informed Mr. Poole that its future plans did not include him.

“Third, DC Solar discussed potential sponsorship packages with several Cup Series teams before ultimately deciding – well after deciding to move on from Brennan Poole – to sponsor the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing car driven by one of the sport’s brightest stars, Kyle Larson.

“Finally, throughout the 2017 racing campaign Mr. Poole was kept fully informed of DC Solar’s concerns about his performance and its plans to move up to the Cup Series.

“It is true that Mr. Poole’s driver agreement contains a non-solicitation provision. However, once there was no longer a relationship between Mr. Poole and DC Solar left to protect, Mr. Poole lost any right he arguably may have had to stop DC Solar from continuing its sponsorship of CGR, or for that matter spending its money any place it saw fit.

“CGR regrets that Mr. Poole refuses to accept that his three-year run with CGR and DC Solar came to an end not because of some nefarious plot against him, but because he never won a race despite the advantages of the best equipment in the garage. CGR will vigorously defend against these frivolous claims, and looks forward to presenting evidence that will set the record straight.”

The attorneys for Spire Sports & Entertainment – Cindy Van Horne & Lee Spinks from Poyner Spruill LLP, also issued a statement Friday.

“Spire considers it extremely unfortunate that Brennan Poole has chosen this course of action in light of the strong support he received from Spire, DC Solar and CGR. Although Spire has not been served, it understands the general nature of the allegations, denies them, and intends to vigorously defend these unfounded claims.

“Spire is gratified to be an active contributor to the success of many drivers, sponsors, race teams and manufacturers in NASCAR.  Spire is particularly proud of its success securing for Brennan an Xfinity ride for the past three years with an excellent team, CGR, and in assuring that DC Solar, his former sponsor, continued its support for Brennan throughout that time.

“While Spire defends this action in the courts, it remains committed to the success of not only those it represents, but to the entire racing community.”

 and on Facebook

Xfinity Series practice report from Chicagoland Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJun 29, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Christopher Bell was fastest Friday’s final Xfinity Series practice at Chicagoland Speedway.

Bell posted a top speed of 173.784 mph.

He was followed by Daniel Suarez (172.117 mph), Paul Menard (172.068), Cole Custer (171.597) and Matt Tifft (171.554).

Kaz Grala was sixth fastest at 171.461 mph.

Daniel Hemric, who was 10th fastest, recorded the most laps with 48.

Kevin Harvick had the best 10-lap average at 169.512 mph.

The session was stopped once for a spin by Suarez in Turn 2 as he exited pit road. He didn’t make any contact.

Click here for the speed chart.

First practice

Bell was also fastest in the first practice session.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver posted a top speed of 172.359 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

Bell was followed by Austin Cindric (171.767 mph), Tyler Reddick (171.756), Chase Briscoe (171.543) and Tifft (171.298).

Cindric recorded the most laps in the session with 41.

Reddick had the best 10-lap average at 169.749 mph.

The second practice session is scheduled for 7:35 – 8:20 p.m ET on NBCSN.

Click here for the practice report.

Kevin Harvick says there was no need to be critical of pit call at Sonoma

By Dustin LongJun 29, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Ill. — Kevin Harvick said Friday there was no need to be critical of crew chief Rodney Childers’ pit call last weekend at Sonoma Raceway because he not have beaten Martin Truex Jr.

Cole Pearn called Truex to pit road on Lap 73 while running second to Harvick last week. After Harvick pitted, Pearn told Truex to stay out. Truex went on to win the race.

After the race, Childers radioed Harvick: “I kind of let everyone down.

Harvick responded: “It’s all good man. All good. Give ‘er hell, man. That’s all that matters. Stuff happens.”

So why did Harvick react that way? He explained Friday at Chicagoland Speedway:

“I think everybody in this room, as an adult as you go through life, you mature as a person, I hope. I think the other thing is that I don’t really feel like Rodney’s call affected the race one way or another. I don’t feel like if we had waited eight laps to pit we would have beaten (Truex) anyway. I think Martin had the best car at that particular point, and we were fighting things that nobody really knew about at that particular time, not even Rodney.

“I try not to talk about our weaknesses on the radio. I can always tell him afterwards. There were things going on that after the first two stages that I felt like we were in position to be competitive with (Truex), but we got a little bit worse and I felt like he got a little bit better at the end of the race and eight laps of pitting wasn’t going to change the outcome. When you have something that is going as well as everything that we have going, there is no reason to put a chink in the armor and start to tear it down.

“Those guys, when I smashed into the side of Kyle Larson and spun myself out in the middle of the straightaway at California, those guys were all there to support me and that is what I was there to do last week when he thought he did something wrong.

“The support system is really one of the things that I feel like our team has built over the past five years amongst each other. The trust and the support that each other gets from each other when you feel like you did something wrong is really part of the strength of the team.”

 and on Facebook

 