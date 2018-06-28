Weekend Schedule for Cup, Xfinity and Trucks at Chicagoland Speedway

NASCAR makes its annual trip to Chicagoland Speedway this weekend with all three major series in attendance.
For the last seven years, the Cup series has visited Chicagoland in September. The first 10 years Chicagoland hosted a Cup race, it was run in early- to mid-July. Last year’s Xfinity and Truck series races were hosted during this same weekend.
Here is the track schedule:
(ALL TIMES EASTERN)
THURSDAY, JUNE 28
3 – 10 p.m. — Truck garage open
5:30 – 6:20 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)
7:35 – 8:25 p.m. — Truck final practice (No TV)
FRIDAY, JUNE 29
1 p.m. — Truck garage opens
2 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage open
4:35 – 5:20 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
5:40 p.m. — Truck qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (Fox Sports 2)
7:15 p.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting
7:35 – 8:20 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
9 p.m. — Overton’s 225 Truck race; 150 laps/225 miles (Fox Sports 1, MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
SATURDAY, JUNE 30
8:00 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens
8:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Cup garage open
11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. — Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)
12:40 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN)
1:45 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
2 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. — Final Cup practice (NBCSN)
3 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions
3:30 p.m. — Overton’s 300 Xfinity race; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
7:05 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds, impound (NBCSN, MRN)
SUNDAY, JULY 1
10:30 a.m. — Cup garage opens
12:30 p.m. — Driver/crew chief meeting
1:50 p.m. — Driver introductions
2:30 p.m. — Overton’s 400 Cup race; 267 laps/400.5 miles (NBCSN, MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)