Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Truck practice report at Chicagoland

By Dan BeaverJun 28, 2018, 8:37 PM EDT
FINAL PRACTICE

With a lap of 174.972 mph, Todd Gilliland topped the charts in final practice for the Overton’s 225 at Chicagoland Speedway with the best speed of the day.

He beat Ben Rhodes (174.222) by .133 seconds.

Justin Haley (173.857 mph), Austin Hill (173.700) and Brett Moffitt (173.422) rounded out the top five.

Johnny Sauter, who had the fastest single lap in the first practice session, posted the quickest 10-lap average of 167.796 mph.

Brian Kaltreider (161.934) brought out the only caution in final practice when he spun harmlessly.

Click here for complete results from the final Truck practice

FIRST PRACTICE

Johnny Sauter posted the fastest lap in the first practice session with a speed of 174.160 mph.

He beat Dalton Sargeant (174.031 mph) by .023 seconds.

Rhodes (173.449), Noah Gragson (173.344) and Matt Crafton (172.933) rounded out the top five.

Only one driver logged 10 consecutive laps. Max Tullman posted an average speed o 162.044 mph in the No. 20.

Click here for complete results from the first Truck practice

Denny Hamlin reveals a secret driver’s council, possible mid-week races

By Dan BeaverJun 28, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
In this week’s edition of the Dale Jr. Download, guest star Denny Hamlin revealed the existence of a secret driver’s council and the possibility that mid-week Cup races could happen in the foreseeable future.

The Driver’s Council has been around in an official capacity since 2016, but Hamlin told Dale Earnhardt Jr. that it has now been broken into various groups.

And Hamlin says that he is part of a “different, secret council now. … I meet with all the industry leaders, the track presidents, the team presidents, NASCAR. I feel like they give us a great platform to go in there and speak our minds and tell them about the schedule.”

One of the items under discussion? A mid-week race.

The question has been raised, “can we get some mid-week races going on? How can we do that? Let’s start it now, so I think there are some big things on the horizon. … I see it within the next couple of years: You’re gonna see something Wednesday, Thursday.”

“Like a lot of conversations, it’s been building momentum and you see it’s successful in other sports.” Earnhardt added. “So I don’t know why it wouldn’t be successful in our sport as well.”

The beginning of summer is the optimum time to schedule a mid-week race, according to Hamlin.

“I think this time of the year, no basketball, no hockey, no football, we’ve got to be crushing it,” Hamlin said. “We need to be at the forefront and we need to be on TV as much as we can. I think this is a great time for us. There’s no cat letting out of the bag, it’s still nothing but talks but it’s definitely something on people’s radar for sure.”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter.

NASCAR America Fantasy League: 10 Best at Chicagoland in last three years

By Dan BeaverJun 28, 2018, 9:17 PM EDT
The Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET, NBSCN) begins a fresh 10-race segment of the NASCAR America Fantasy Live game and anyone who was slow to jump on the Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch bandwagon during the last go-around have a new opportunity to ride those ponies until they go lame.

Simple, right?

Not so fast. Harvick was one of the top-five points earners only six times in the last 10 races. Busch was among the five best on seven occasions, and knowing when to leave them in the garage was critical because it allowed players to take a dark horse that might have been overlooked.

This week, Busch has only the ninth-best three-year average. Harvick is 17th on the chart – because of an accident in 2015 and an uncharacteristic 20th in 2016. Of course, that doesn’t mean much when they enter this weekend with as much momentum as they have shown.

Success predicts success in a NASCAR race and the top five this week should all be considered as fillers alongside Harvick and Busch in the NASCAR America Fantasy Live roster.

1. Chase Elliott (three-year average: 2.50 in two starts)
This is not the first time this season that Elliott has come to a track with a perfect record. Most experts expect him to win sometime in 2018, but that is not going to happen until Chevrolet finds the magic formula in regard to their aero package.

2. Denny Hamlin (three-year average: 3.67)
Hamlin’s top-10 streak actually extends to four seasons. He has not finished worse than sixth since 2014 and given that he is part of the Joe Gibbs Racing juggernaut that has dominated with his teammate Kyle Busch, he has a better opportunity to visit Victory Lane than any other winless driver.

3. Martin Truex Jr. (three-year average: 5.00)
Forget about Truex’s average finish of fifth in the last three years and concentrate on his back-to-back wins in 2016 and 2017. He’s also won two of the last three races this season, which means he has more momentum than anyone else in the field.

3. Joey Logano (three-year average: 5.00)
Team Penske has been perfect in regard to top-10 finishes in the last four years. Logano has not yet won – and with Harvick and Busch in the field, he is not likely to on Sunday either – but his second-place finish in 2016 and a fourth in 2014 makes him a solid fantasy pick.

5. Brad Keselowski (three-year average: 6.33)
In terms of predictability, it doesn’t get much better than Keselowski’s Chicagoland record of seven straight top 10s. Two of these were wins (2012 and 2014) and all of them were eighth or better. Keselowski is overdue for a win because he has not gone this far into the season without one since 2013.

6. Ryan Blaney (three-year average: 7.50 in two starts)
When a driver debuts at a track with a top-five finish, it generally indicates that he will run well there for the rest of his career. Blaney slipped to 11th last year after finishing fourth in his rookie run in 2016, but he’s in even better equipment this year and should easily land in the single digits again.

7. Kyle Larson (three-year average: 10.00)
By now, the reader has noticed a trend. There aren’t very many true dark horses to be had on 1.5-mile tracks in general and Chicagoland in particular. That works out just fine considering that most of the top-named drivers other than Harvick and Busch have virtually equal odds of winning.

8. Jimmie Johnson (three-year average: 10.33)
Once the king of the 1.5-mile tracks, Johnson’s fall from grace has been difficult for his fans. It also plays havoc with traditional methods of handicapping races. For now, keep ignoring him from a fantasy NASCAR perspective and use him only if Chevrolet turns their season around in the next 10 races.

9. Kyle Busch (three-year average: 10.67)
Busch’s three-year average is skewed by an uncharacteristic 15th-place finish last year. But, even before then he had not scored a top five in three seasons. That doesn’t really matter this week, however, because he’s won two of the five races on this track type and is not going to slow down.

10. Kurt Busch (three-year average: 11.67)
Busch has only one top-10 finish in the last three years, but a third in 2015 was good enough to offset his 13th in 2016 and a 19th last year. The tiebreaker goes to this season’s record, and with four results of seventh or eighth in five races on 1.5-mile tracks, he demands close attention in practice and qualification.

Bonus Picks

Pole Winner: Three of the last four Chicagoland races have had qualification canceled because of weather, which doesn’t give players much data to consider. Kyle Busch won last year’s pole, however, and took the top spot at Charlotte and Atlanta earlier this season, so he is the driver mostly like to be fastest in time trials this week.

Segment Winners: Does one really have to ask who the most likely segment winners will be? Flip a coin between Harvick and Busch and hope that Fate is smiling.

For more Fantasy NASCAR coverage, check out Rotoworld.com and follow Dan Beaver (@FantasyRace) on Twitter.

NASCAR America: Key to winning at Chicagoland is in making the right adjustments

By Dan BeaverJun 28, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
It is no secret that Kevin Harvick (with wins at Atlanta, Las Vegas and Kansas) and Kyle Busch (Texas and Charlotte) have won all five races on 1.5-mile tracks this year. Martin Truex Jr. won on the two-mile Auto Club Speedway, so the question this week is: What will it take to beat the Big 3 at Chicagoland Speedway.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte tackled that question on Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America.

“You’ve got to be able to get through the bump in turn 3 and 4,” Earnhardt said. “You heard Alex Bowman talk about it’s a punch in the gut. It really is one of the more violent bumps in the series on any racetrack. So getting through there, you’re gonna try all day during practice to get your car comfortable across that bump.”

Finding a more comfortable place to run might be one of the catalysts for seeking a better groove, and the driver who does that best – and at the right time – has a chance to beat the three drivers who have dominated the season.

Success will be had by “the guy that can run all over the racetrack,” Earnhardt continued. “Some guys are gonna be really good just on the bottom or really good round on the top. But the track, the evolution of the groove and where you need to be running, sort of changes throughout the day.”

The knowledge needed to make the right adjustment starts in practice, which will come at a premium this week as the Cup series has only two days on track before the running of the Overton’s 400.

“Track time is always important,” Burton said. “It may be less important today than it used to be with all the technology. But at a track like this, with the bumps, the slickness, all of those things – they’re very difficult to simulate at home on a computer or a simulator.”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

Kasey Kahne: Crew chief change result of Travis Mack, owner not seeing ‘eye-to-eye’

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 28, 2018, 6:26 PM EDT
Kasey Kahne said he and former crew chief Travis Mack were “fine” but that Mack and team owner Bob Leavine “didn’t see eye-to-eye.”

Kahne made the comments Thursday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “SiriusXM Speedway.”

Leavine Family Racing announced it was replacing Mack with team engineer Jon Leonard on June 16. Mack was in his first year as a crew chief after working as a car chief at Hendrick Motorsports.

Last week’s race at Sonoma was Kahne’s first with Leonard as interim crew chief of the No. 95 Chevrolet. They finished 20th.

“We got along fine, we worked really hard together,” Kahne said of Mack. “He was really open to my feedback and working with me. I was open to him and the direction he was pushing along. He was learning a lot and working hard at the same time with the team on a race weekend. I was behind Travis the entire time. He and Bob didn’t see eye-to-eye in a few areas. … I feel they got off-track with each other more than anything else. Because of that they made a change.”

On June 20, Leavine shared his side of the dismissal, saying it wasn’t an “off-the-cuff” decision and that he kept Kahne “in the loop continually.”

“When I hired him last year, it was about giving him the best car we could,” Leavine said. “I just didn’t feel to a point we were doing that. And you just can’t keep doing the same thing if you expect a different result.”

In the 15 races before Mack’s departure, Kahne’s average finish was 24th. His best result was 17th three times (Texas, Talladega and Dover).

Kahne, who is 28th in points, hasn’t provided the team with an improvement from last year when Michael McDowell drove the No. 95.

Last year, McDowell had an average finish of 23.7 entering Sonoma. He went on to place 14th at Sonoma and then fourth the following week at Daytona.

“Overall, Bob’s looking at the big picture, looking at things he feels will help our team the rest of this season and in the future,” Kahne said. “I don’t like being part of those changes, I don’t think anyone does, but that was something they wanted to do.