NASCAR America: How winning feels after a long winless streak

By Daniel McFadinJun 28, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Winning is sweet, but it can be even sweeter when you haven’t done so in a long time.

NASCAR America discussed what winning feels like after a long winless stretch, beginning with Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s 2005 victory at Chicagoland Speedway.

The win for Earnhardt came 20 races after his last visit to victory lane at Phoenix at the end of the 2004 season.

“Going through those times when you’re not successful, not winning races makes you appreciate what winning feels like in that moment of joy,” Earnhardt told Nate Ryan. “It really makes you long for it and miss it and need it. I don’t know that we felt like we were going to be in a position to have that. We hadn’t run well enough to feel, ‘Man, a win’s right around the corner.”

But thanks to strategy and having a fast car “when we needed it” Earnhardt led the final 11 laps to take the checkered flag.

“That took a lot of pain away, that took a lot of frustration away, that took a lot of heartache away,” Earnhardt said.

Analysts Steve Letarte and Kyle Petty discussed their own victories that snapped winless streaks. Letarte chose his 2009 win at Texas Motor Speedway. It was Gordon’s first win since 2007 and his first win at Texas.

“Winless with Jeff Gordon is not a good place to be,” Letarte said. “You asked yourself, ‘Would it ever come again? What was gone? Where did the magic go?’ Not only was it a win that we needed, it was a win at a track that he had never won at. A track that was really snakebitten for Jeff Gordon. That made it even more special.”

Will Rodgers on K&N West win at Sonoma: ‘Has always been the one that I wanted’

By Daniel McFadinJun 28, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
For the last year, what happened in the K&N Pro Series West race at Sonoma Raceway “ate away” at Will Rodgers.

The 23-year-old driver finished second to Cup champion Kevin Harvick on the road course located roughly six hours north of his former home in Solvang, California, a result that led to Harvick’s public praise of Rodgers.

“Sonoma has always been the one that I wanted (to win), for a few reasons,” Rodgers told NBC Sports. “It was my first NASCAR start ever (in 2016). The other part is we finished second to Kevin Harvick last year. As that may be considered a win itself, I still didn’t walk away with the hardware. Knowing where I made mistakes and why I didn’t win that race. I needed the chance to go back and do it.”

Thanks to Jefferson Pitts Racing and sponsor KELLY Benefit Strategies, he was able to that last Saturday, winning the Carneros 200 (airing at 6 p.m. ET today on NBCSN) from the pole and defeating five Cup drivers: Aric Almirola, William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones and Alex Bowman.

Rodgers said it “for sure” was the biggest win of his career.

“I say my success was not because I beat five Cup drivers,” Rodgers said. “It’s because I matured as a driver and I decided this is exactly what I’m going to do and I went and accomplished it. It wasn’t necessarily banking that I beat those guys, it was that I accomplished it myself. I’d say that’s something that will hopefully help me not let it go to my head because it’s just a way for me to say to myself, ‘I need to keep working harder.’ I need to finally now figure out how I can have that mindset going into a circle track and go win a race.”

Rodgers has now won the last four K&N road course races, including the K&N East race the previous week at New Jersey Motorsports Park. Though he’s competed in five of the six K&N West races this season, the NASCAR Next member is not slated for another K&N start until the Aug. 3 K&N East race at Watkins Glen, where he won last season.

“Road course racing, I’m so comfortable with,” Rodgers said. “I don’t really have to worry too much. I know when I’m in the element everything is going to fall into place and I’ll be comfortable.”

Before arriving at the K&N and ARCA levels (where he competes part-time for Ken Schrader Racing), Rodgers developed his racing skills in the Pirelli World Challenge, the Sports Car Club of America, the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, motocross and go karts.

He detailed how all of those racing disciplines has helped him in his transition to stock racing, which “combines all of those things while driving a boat.”

Go karts – “You learn how to be consistent and you learn how to read race tracks. You start to learn your competitive edge.”

Motocross – “You learn how to be extremely aggressive yet read terrain very well.”

Sports cars – “You learn how to really maximize your equipment and you really maximize the racing surface. The way that I put it, try to wring the neck of any car that you’re driving at any track you race on.”

Comparing Cole Pearn, Martin Truex Jr.’s record together to NASCAR greats

By Daniel McFadinJun 28, 2018, 12:32 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr and Cole Pearn have a good thing going.

Truex’s win Sunday at Sonoma Raceway came in his 123rd start with Pearn serving as his crew chief.

The two have had an eventful tenure in their four years together at Furniture Row Racing.

Since teaming up in the No. 78 Toyota in 2015, Truex’s second year with the team, the duo has scored 16 wins, 45 top fives, 75 top 10s and an all important championship last season.

How does their record so far compare to the first 123 races of other notable driver-crew chief pairings in NASCAR history?

Racing Insights compiled the info of nine pairings, including Truex/Pearn and Kyle Busch/Adam Stevens, who have 119 starts together. They would have 130 starts together if not for Busch missing 11 races in 2015 due to injury.

Truex and Pearn would have 124 starts together if not for a one-race suspension for Pearn in 2015.

The data includes five active pairings: Pearn/Truex, Stevens/Busch, Chad Knaus/Jimmie Johnson, Rodney Childers/Kevin Harvick and Paul Wolfe/Brad Keselowski.

Among the nine pairings, the best is Darrell Waltrip and Jeff Hammond, who had two championships, 28 wins, 75 top fives and 91 top 10s in their first 123 races together.

The most comparable pairing to Truex/Pearn is Knaus/Johnson.

After 123 starts, they’re tied for 16 wins and 75 top 10s. While the Hendrick Motorsports pairing had two more top fives, Truex and Pearn earned their first championship faster.

Johnson and Knaus earned their first title in their fifth year together when they reached 176 starts together.

Pairing       Starts     Wins Top 5s   Top 10s Titles
Jeff Hammond/Darrell Waltrip 123 28 75 91 2
Cole Pearn/Martin Truex Jr. 123 16 45 75 1
*Adam Stevens/Kyle Busch 119 18 54 74 1
Rodney Childers/Kevin Harvick 123 13 59 84 1
Chad Knaus/Jimmie Johnson 123 16 47 75 0
Ray Evernham/Jeff Gordon 123 19 51 71 1
Kirk Shelmerdine/Dale Earnhardt 123 22 59 89 1 – Secured 2nd title in 125th start
Greg Zipadelli/Tony Stewart 123 14 47 76 0
Paul Wolfe/Brad Keselowski 123 11 39 61 1
 

*Only 119 starts together

Meet Jesse Iwuji, NASCAR driver and Navy reserve officer (video)

By Daniel McFadinJun 28, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Jesse Iwuji is a busy man.

While the 30-year-old spends his weekends competing in the K&N Pro Series West and East and in ARCA, he also has to make time for his duties as a reserve officer in the United States Navy with the rank of Lieutenant.

He drives the No. 36 owned by Patriot Motorsports Group and former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman.

“I try to be more than a driver, I have to be an ambassador,” Iwuji told NBC Sports. “I represent the folks in the military and people out there with big goals and dreams. Hopefully with this journey I can show people that it is definitely possible.”

Iwuji, a native of Carrollton, Texas, is the son of two Nigerian immigrants who moved to Texas in the 1980s.

Iwuji, who was on active duty from 2010 – 2017, has competed in NASCAR since 2015 and has 38 combined starts in the K&N East and West.

He caught the racing bug during his Navy deployment when he visited drag strips and road courses to take part in open tracks days with his own car. After telling a man he met at a car show about all his track activity, he suggested to Iwuji that he should look into NASCAR.

“I am African-American and there’s really not a lot of African-Americans in the sport right now,” Iwuji said. “But I see more coming, I think more will come as we all kind of pave the way right now and show NASCAR is open to all races, all genders, you name it. It’s not closed to anyone. If you want to race, grab a helmet, grab a suite, get on the right team and you can make it.”

Iwuji doesn’t have to be in his military uniform to help people.

Last weekend, he kept a family of four out of danger when he noticed a fire underneath their car while driving down a highway. After getting them to pull them over, he got them out out of the car before it was engulfed in flames.

 

Weekend Schedule for Cup, Xfinity and Trucks at Chicagoland Speedway

By Dan BeaverJun 28, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
NASCAR makes its annual trip to Chicagoland Speedway this weekend with all three major series in attendance.

For the last seven years, the Cup series has visited Chicagoland in September. The first 10 years Chicagoland hosted a Cup race, it was run in early- to mid-July. Last year’s Xfinity and Truck series races were hosted during this same weekend.

Here is the track schedule:

(ALL TIMES EASTERN)

THURSDAY, JUNE 28

3 – 10 p.m. —  Truck garage open

5:30 – 6:20 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

7:35 – 8:25 p.m. — Truck final practice  (No TV)

FRIDAY, JUNE 29

1 p.m. —  Truck garage opens

2 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

4:35 – 5:20 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

5:40 p.m. — Truck qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (Fox Sports 2)

7:15 p.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting

7:35 – 8:20 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

9 p.m. — Overton’s 225 Truck race; 150 laps/225 miles (Fox Sports 1, MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SATURDAY, JUNE 30

8:00 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

8:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. — Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

12:40 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN)

1:45 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

2 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. — Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

3 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. — Overton’s 300 Xfinity race; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:05 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds, impound (NBCSN, MRN)

SUNDAY, JULY 1

10:30 a.m. — Cup garage opens

12:30 p.m. — Driver/crew chief meeting

1:50 p.m. — Driver introductions

2:30 p.m. — Overton’s 400 Cup race; 267 laps/400.5 miles (NBCSN, MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)