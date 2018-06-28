Comparing Cole Pearn, Martin Truex Jr.’s record together to NASCAR greats

Martin Truex Jr and Cole Pearn have a good thing going.
Truex’s win Sunday at Sonoma Raceway came in his 123rd start with Pearn serving as his crew chief.
The two have had an eventful tenure in their four years together at Furniture Row Racing.
Since teaming up in the No. 78 Toyota in 2015, Truex’s second year with the team, the duo has scored 16 wins, 45 top fives, 75 top 10s and an all important championship last season.
How does their record so far compare to the first 123 races of other notable driver-crew chief pairings in NASCAR history?
Racing Insights compiled the info of nine pairings, including Truex/Pearn and Kyle Busch/Adam Stevens, who have 119 starts together. They would have 130 starts together if not for Busch missing 11 races in 2015 due to injury.
Truex and Pearn would have 124 starts together if not for a one-race suspension for Pearn in 2015.
The data includes five active pairings: Pearn/Truex, Stevens/Busch, Chad Knaus/Jimmie Johnson, Rodney Childers/Kevin Harvick and Paul Wolfe/Brad Keselowski.
Among the nine pairings, the best is Darrell Waltrip and Jeff Hammond, who had two championships, 28 wins, 75 top fives and 91 top 10s in their first 123 races together.
The most comparable pairing to Truex/Pearn is Knaus/Johnson.
After 123 starts, they’re tied for 16 wins and 75 top 10s. While the Hendrick Motorsports pairing had two more top fives, Truex and Pearn earned their first championship faster.
Johnson and Knaus earned their first title in their fifth year together when they reached 176 starts together.
Check out the info below.
|Pairing
|Starts
|Wins
|Top 5s
|Top 10s
|Titles
|Jeff Hammond/Darrell Waltrip
|123
|28
|75
|91
|2
|Cole Pearn/Martin Truex Jr.
|123
|16
|45
|75
|1
|*Adam Stevens/Kyle Busch
|119
|18
|54
|74
|1
|Rodney Childers/Kevin Harvick
|123
|13
|59
|84
|1
|Chad Knaus/Jimmie Johnson
|123
|16
|47
|75
|0
|Ray Evernham/Jeff Gordon
|123
|19
|51
|71
|1
|Kirk Shelmerdine/Dale Earnhardt
|123
|22
|59
|89
|1 – Secured 2nd title in 125th start
|Greg Zipadelli/Tony Stewart
|123
|14
|47
|76
|0
|Paul Wolfe/Brad Keselowski
|123
|11
|39
|61
|1
|
*Only 119 starts together