NASCAR America: It’s time to start points racing

By Dan BeaverJun 27, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Martin Truex Jr.’s victory in the Toyota/SaveMart350 at Sonoma Raceway set a mark that many of his competitors don’t want to consider. Through 16 races, there have been only six different winners and that is the least NASCAR has seen since 1978.

Unless there is a unique winner in every remaining Cup race, someone is going to qualify for the playoffs based on points. And in all likelihood, the number of drivers qualifying on points is going to be considerably higher.

“Right now the focus is, how do we make the playoffs,” Dale Jarrett said in Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America. “If you’re inside that top 16 right now, then you’ve got to figure out how do we stay there. If you’re outside? What can we do?

“Obviously winning takes care of all that, but we’ve seen that Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex, Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer are pretty set on letting the rest of the field battle for stage points and as many points as they can gather, because they’ve won 12 of 16 races.”

Two Hendrick Motorsports’ drivers are currently in playoff contention based on the points’ standings. It was reflected in the way they raced last Sunday.

Chase Elliott is a perfect example of what he did on Sunday. … He put himself in a great position by gathering as many points as he did,” Jarrett continued. “He actually garnered the most points of anybody in the race. He had 49 points because of the stage points he got. He finished fourth and second (in the stages), I believe. And then he finished fourth in the race.”

Johnson scored the second-most points in the race with 42.

“You can’t wait until five races to go and say now we’ve got to start points racing. You have to start this weekend at Chicagoland and there’s a lot of these teams that are going to have to figure that out.’

NASCAR America: Chris Buescher, Matt DiBenedetto run well in the pack

By Dan BeaverJun 26, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
While most eyes are focused at the front of the pack, some incredible performances often go unnoticed outside of the top 10. On Tuesday, NASCAR America showcased three drivers who had outstanding runs in the Toyota/SaveMart 350 at Sonoma Raceway that might have otherwise gone unnoticed.

“I’m going to go with Chris Buescher and his 12th-place finish,” Landon Cassill said. “I thought he had a solid day. You know, his teammate is AJ Allmendinger … is an animal at these road courses, but Chris just put together a solid day and he’s a good driver at Sonoma. I worked with Chris when we both drove for Front Row Motorsports and I can tell you that I’m pretty sure he still holds the record in the Ford simulator for the fastest lap at Sonoma. … I used to use his car as a Chase car in the sim to help my laps at Sonoma.”

That was Buescher’s third consecutive top 20 on a road course and it comes on the heels of an 11th last August at Watkins Glen International.

Matt DiBenedetto has never been known as a road racer. In six previous starts on this type of track, he had never cracked the top 20 – until Sunday’s race at Sonoma when he scored a career-best 17th.

“My ‘Running with the Pack’ guy’s also not a road course guy: Matt DiBenedetto finished 17th at Sonoma after starting 30th and that is the ninth time in 16 races that he’s outperformed where he qualified,” Nate Ryan said. “I think that’s significant, I think that tells you how good GoFas Racing is, making the most of what they have.”

Dale Jarrett went a little deeper in the field.

“I’m going with somebody, who his team has only ran their seventh race at Sonoma and that’s our colleague Parker Kligerman. … He’s an outstanding road racer. He has that background, but he’s a good racer everywhere he goes. He ran inside the top 20 most of the day.”

NASCAR America Scan All: ‘Basically, the 78 faked us out’

By Dan BeaverJun 26, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
When Martin Truex Jr. crew chief Cole Pearn faked out Kevin Harvick crew chief Rodney Childers on an aborted pit stop during stage three of the Toyota/SaveMart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, the topic was on everyone’s lips.

Including the driver and crew chief of the No. 4.

“I kind of let everyone down,” Childers said while Truex headed for Victory Lane.

“It’s all good man. All good,” Harvick replied. “Give her hell, man. That’s all that matters. Stuff happens.”

Other highlights from Scan All include:

  • “Damnit; blew it up. That’s on me guys.” – AJ Allmendinger
  • “I just don’t understand how I can try and take care of my tires and still be the worst car on long runs here.” – Kyle Larson
  • “Yeah, that makes two of us.” – Chad Johnston, Larson’s crew chief
  • “I have a power steering problem. The [expletive] broke. Oh no, it’s locking up.” – Ryan Blaney
  • “What else can we do, besides ride it out. If we go behind the wall, you’re screwed either way.” Jeremy Bullins, Blaney’s crew chief
  • “Good car. Driver needs to step up to it. I’ll be better at Watkins Glen” – Bubba Wallace
  • “Stay out Martin, stay out, stay out. Go another nine more Martin” – Cole Pearn
  • “Basically, the 78 faked us out. They decided to run seven or eight more laps. Kind of screwed us here a little bit, but we’ll make the best of it.” – Rodney Childers

Indianapolis Motor Speedway announces format, purse for USAC Midget race

By Dan BeaverJun 26, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced the format and purse for the Driven2SaveLives BC39 USAC Midget race that will be run in conjunction with the Brickyard 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event this fall.

The event is expected to draw a wide variety of dirt and paved racers, including Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Larson.

Two days of racing are on the calendar, with hot laps and heats run on September 5 and a series of Main events to be run September 6.

Ten-lap heat races will be filled by a random draw that determines both which heat a driver is in as well as starting position. Passing points will be earned during the heats and determine who will compete in Thursday’s series of Mains.

Thursday will feature an alphabet soup of Main events. If more than 87 cars are entered, a G Main will kick off the racing. It will include the drivers with the lowest number of passing points. The top-four finishers from that race, plus drivers 59th through 72nd in passing points, will then compete in an F Main with the top four drivers advancing to the next Main.

The top four drivers in each Main will advance to the next race.

The G, F and E Mains will be made up of 10 laps each. The D Main will consist of 12 laps, C-Main of 15 laps and the B-Main will be 20 laps.

The top-six finishers from the B-Main will advance to the A.

The A Feature will be 39 laps. It will have up to 26 starters – the top 16 drivers with the most accumulated passing points, plus six who advance from the B, two USAC provisional drivers (if needed) and two track options.

The unique distance of 39 laps is in honor of Bryan Clauson, who sported that number. Clauson lost his life in a Midget race in August 2016 at Belleville (Kansas) High Banks Speedway.

Featuring a $15,000-to-win payday, it will be the most lucrative event in Midget racing, which has several drivers looking for a car to run.

Kaz Grala gets to race at Chicagoland after team secures sponsorship

By Daniel McFadinJun 26, 2018, 6:14 PM EDT
The racing dreams of Kaz Grala and Fury Race Cars’ fledgling Xfinity Series operation will continue for at least one more race this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway, NBC Sports has learned.

The young team was scrambling to find sponsorship after its sponsorship deal with NETTTS ran out following the June 17 race at Iowa Speedway.

Team co-owner Darius Grala confirmed the No. 61 Ford has secured sponsorship for Saturday’s race with ITCoalition.com, a company that delivers “information technology and business services and solutions to civilian, intelligence, and defense customers.”

The car also will be sponsored by Kiklos Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which has been a sponsor of Kaz Grala since his time in the K&N Pro Series East and the Camping World Truck Series. It sponsored Grala when he won the 2017 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

“It gives us some life,” Darius Grala said, adding the “point of no return” for the team had been Friday, but they confirmed the deal over the weekend.

Fury Race Cars’ Xfinity team came into being very quickly following Kaz Grala’s departure from JGL Racing after 10 races.

Fury was only guaranteed sponsorship for four races with NETTTS, which sponsored Grala on the No. 24 at JGL.

In their first four races, Grala never finished lower than 16th. The team placed 10th at Charlotte and last weekend at Iowa.

Three weeks ago at Michigan, Kaz Grala led five laps, mainly under caution, after he passed Elliott Sadler for the lead on Lap 67. He also earned points in both stages for the first time this season.

He enters Chicagoland 16th in points.

Founded in 2016, Fury mainly builds cars for competition in ARCA, CARS Tour, Pro All-Star Series, SRL Southwest Tour and the Southern Super Series.

Five of Grala’s team members with JGL, including crew chief Shane Wilson, came to Fury to work on the No. 61. The team has also received three Roush Fenway Racing-built cars from JGL Racing in addition to continued chassis support from Roush and engine support from Roush Yates Engines.

“Roush has been a pleasure to work with and critical to our early success,” Darius Grala said. “Their chassis and engines are fantastic.”