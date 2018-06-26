Who is hot, who is not in Cup heading to Chicago

A look at some of the drivers who are streaking or reeling heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)
HOT
• Won at Sonoma
• Won 2 of the last 3 races
• Won the last 2 races at Chicagoland
• Has won 7 of the last 15 races on 1.5-mile tracks
• Has finished in the top 5 in 13 of the last 15 races on 1.5-mile tracks
• Finished 2nd at Sonoma
• Finished 4th or better in 3 straight races
• In 16 races in 2018, has 13 finishes of 7th or better (including 5 wins) and 3 finishes of 31st or worse
• Finished in the top 5 in 15 of the last 20 races, dating back to last season
• Finished in the top 5 in 4 of the last 7 Chicagoland races
• Has won 4 of the last 7 races on 1.5-mile tracks
• Finished top 10 in 13 of the last 14 races on 1.5-mile tracks
• Finished 3rd at Sonoma
• Finished in the Top 3 in the last two races
• Has led 308 laps in 2018, more than he had in the previous 4 seasons combined (145)
• Finished 13th or worse in 4 straight races at Chicagoland
• Finished 4th at Sonoma
• Finished in the top 10 in 3 straight races
• Has finished 12th or better in 8 straight races
• Finished 3rd (2016) and 2nd (2017) in 2 career starts at Chicagoland
• Chicagoland is 1 of 3 tracks where he’s never finished outside the top 10 (Atlanta, Michigan)
• Finished 5th at Sonoma
• Finished in the top 5 in 4 straight races and in the top 10 in 5 straight races
• Top 5 in 11 of 16 races in 2018
• Top 10 in 5 of the last 6 races at Chicagoland
• Finished in the top 10 in 6 straight races on 1.5-mile tracks
• Has led 493 laps in the last 3 races on 1.5-mile tracks
NOT HOT
• Finished 37th at Sonoma (DNF – over revved the engine and ECU shut down with no oil pressure on lap 34
• Has 3 DNFs this season
• Finished 15th or worse in 13 of 16 races this season
• Two top 10s in last 4 Chicagoland races, but those are his only top 10s in last 7 Chicagoland races.
• Finished 16th at Sonoma
• Finished 12th or worse in 11 straight races
• Finished outside top 10 in 14 of 15 races since Daytona 500 win
• Has never finished better than 14th in 4 career starts at Chicagoland
• Finished 24th at Sonoma
• Finished 22nd or worse in 7 of last 8 races, including 6 straight
• Finished 15th or worse in 3 of the last 4 races at Chicagoland
• One top 10 in the last 11 races on 1.5 mile tracks