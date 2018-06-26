Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Digging deeper into Sonoma

By Dan BeaverJun 26, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to dig into the storylines from last week’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Dale Jarrett in Stamford, Connecticut. Landon Cassill and Nate Ryan join them from Burton’s Garage.

  • We’ll continue to break down Sunday’s race at Sonoma by focusing on some of crew chief Cole Pearn’s decision-making which have led Martin Truex Jr. to some big wins.
  • We’ll also look at some of the performances which may have been overlooked at Sonoma in this week’s edition of “Runnin’ with the Pack”
  • We’ll bring you all of the best sound from Sunday’s race with Scan All: Sonoma.
  • Pete Pistone, co-host of the Morning Drive on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, joins us with his take as NASCAR invades his hometown of Chicago this weekend.
Kaz Grala gets to race at Chicagoland after team secures sponsorship

By Daniel McFadinJun 26, 2018, 6:14 PM EDT
The racing dreams of Kaz Grala and Fury Race Cars’ fledgling Xfinity Series operation will continue for at least one more race this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway, NBC Sports has learned.

The young team was scrambling to find sponsorship after its sponsorship deal with NETTTS ran out following the June 17 race at Iowa Speedway.

Team co-owner Darius Grala confirmed the No. 61 Ford has secured sponsorship for Saturday’s race with ITCoalition.com, a company that delivers “information technology and business services and solutions to civilian, intelligence, and defense customers.”

The car also will be sponsored by Kiklos Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which has been a sponsor of Kaz Grala since his time in the K&N Pro Series East and the Camping World Truck Series. It sponsored Grala when he won the 2017 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

“It gives us some life,” Darius Grala said, adding the “point of no return” for the team had been Friday, but they confirmed the deal over the weekend.

Fury Race Cars’ Xfinity team came into being very quickly following Kaz Grala’s departure from JGL Racing after 10 races.

Fury was only guaranteed sponsorship for four races with NETTTS, which sponsored Grala on the No. 24 at JGL.

In their first four races, Grala never finished lower than 16th. The team placed 10th at Charlotte and last weekend at Iowa.

Three weeks ago at Michigan, Kaz Grala led five laps, mainly under caution, after he passed Elliott Sadler for the lead on Lap 67. He also earned points in both stages for the first time this season.

He enters Chicagoland 16th in points.

Founded in 2016, Fury mainly builds cars for competition in ARCA, CARS Tour, Pro All-Star Series, SRL Southwest Tour and the Southern Super Series.

Five of Grala’s team members with JGL, including crew chief Shane Wilson, came to Fury to work on the No. 61. The team has also received three Roush Fenway Racing-built cars from JGL Racing in addition to continued chassis support from Roush and engine support from Roush Yates Engines.

“Roush has been a pleasure to work with and critical to our early success,” Darius Grala said. “Their chassis and engines are fantastic.”

Long: A special delivery that keeps giving

By Dustin LongJun 26, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT
In the rabidness of fandom, sometimes it’s easy to forget the pure joy sports provides. Why enjoy something when it’s easier to argue, belittle or banter about some minutiae?

If you’re lost among the trees, then just look to Thomas Selbe.

Until Tuesday morning you probably never heard of him but that’s OK, it’s not too late to follow his way.

But first you need to know a little bit about Thomas.

He didn’t speak when he was young. Didn’t sit still. At age 4, his parents found out why. Thomas was diagnosed as autistic.

He took speech therapy all through elementary, junior high and high school to the point when if it’s a subject he loves, he’ll talk nearly non-stop now.

He also joined Special Olympics and found an outlet he had never known.

“When I was in school I used to be bullied a lot,’’ Thomas, now 25, told NBC Sports. “I just wanted to be part of something where everybody was included and nobody said, ‘No, you can’t do this. No, you can’t do that. No, you’re not welcome.’ ”

He flourished in Special Olympics and grew to where if one met him, they likely wouldn’t know about his condition.

“He has come further than my husband and I ever dreamed,” Beth Selbe said of her son. “Thomas has just exceeded every single goal.”

Then came that day in 2004. His parents were watching the NASCAR Cup race from Rockingham when Thomas walked into the room. He sat down, saw the cars and didn’t move.

“I used to have trouble sitting still and paying attention but that day, my dad recalled, that was the first time he’d seen me sit for so long,’’ Thomas said.

Beth also vividly remembers that day. They hadn’t found anything that kept him so calm until then, so they embraced NASCAR as a family.

They live in Santee, California — not far from El Cajon, home of Jimmie Johnson. The nearest NASCAR track is Auto Club Speedway, which is about a two-hour drive away. Beth and David took their son to the Cup race there in February 2005.

He loved it.

Friends at church pitched in so Thomas and his family could go to Charlotte and attend the Coca-Cola 600 in 2006. The day before the race, they went to the fan appreciation event at Evernham Motorsports and met the drivers, including Thomas’ favorite, Kasey Kahne. The next day, Kahne won the 600.

“It was the perfect race weekend as far as Tom was concerned,’’ Beth said.

The family didn’t get back to another NASCAR race until 2010 when they returned to Auto Club Speedway. They kept going year after year, providing Thomas with special memories.

“I like seeing how the drivers interact with the fans and give them an experience that they’ll never forget,’’ he said.

Thomas recalls standing at the front of a stage for Joey Logano’s appearance one year. Thomas caught some good-natured ribbing from the emcee for wearing Kahne’s gear but Logano admired the diecast car Thomas held.

It was the car Logano ran in his first ARCA race at Rockingham in 2008, a race Logano won. He signed the car for Thomas. That is one of many diecast cars Thomas has at home, along with a coupe of pieces of sheet metal from Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s cars.

Which brings us to the letter.

Last year marked the first time since 2009 that Thomas would not attend the Cup race at Auto Club Speedway. His Special Olympics floor hockey team qualified for the Winter World Games in Ramsau, Austria. He was excited to go but disappointed he would miss the race.

So he wrote many of the drivers letters explaining why he wouldn’t be able to attend the race and explained to them what Special Olympics had meant to him. He sent the letters to the race shops. Over time, he received some correspondences, including signed hero cards.

Those hero cards at the track had inspired him. In the letter to the drivers, he also included a picture of his floor hockey team. It was his version of a hero card and he signed it for each driver.

“I wanted to sign the photos because I thought it would be cool to do what the drivers do,” Thomas said.

The letter to Clint Bowyer included something else. Thomas put the gold medal his team won that earned them a spot at the 2017 Special Olympics Winter World Games.

Tuesday, Bowyer saw Thomas’ letter. He tweeted a picture of it and the medal and wrote: “Your inspiration was just the motivation I needed. Let’s all kick ass this week.”

Soon after, Thomas saw the tweet.

“To be honest, I nearly dropped my phone when I saw Clint’s tweet” Thomas said. “I was like wow!

“I had no idea I’d made such an impact or be such an inspiration.”

That’s the beauty of sports.

Goodyear tire info for Chicagoland

By Dan BeaverJun 26, 2018, 2:01 PM EDT
Both the Cup and Xfinity Series will race on the same tire compound this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.

The right-side tires in the Cup and Xfinity Series will be the same as the one run in 2017, but the left-side will be different. The construction of the tire has been designed to align it with what is run at other speedways. The left-side tire features two compounds across the thread. The inside two inches of the tire has been designed for heat resistance, while the outside 10 inches are designed to maximize grip. The Cup and Xfinity series ran this same left-side tire at Auto Club Speedway in March.

“I think we made a nice grip improvement at Chicagoland last season, and we return with the same multi-zone tread right-side tire this season,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, in a press release. “The track surface at Chicagoland has really weathered over the past several seasons and as a result we see a good amount of wear and fall-off. That, with the tire combination we bring, helps promote some good racing with tire management coming into play with both ‘comers’ and ‘goers’ throughout the field each run.”

Here’s the tire info for Cup and Xfinity.

Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and eight sets for the race; Xfinity: Eight sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4754; Right-side — D-4746

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,251 mm (88.62 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front – 19 psi; Left Rear – 19 psi; Right Front – 48 psi; Right Rear – 44 psi

Camping World Truck Series 

The Truck Series teams will run the same right-side tires as the Cup and Xfinity Series, but will have a different left-side tire. For Trucks, this will be the same right-side code as the one used last year. The left-side tire will be used for the first time at Chicagoland, but it is the same tire used at Dover International Speedway in May.

Set limits: Five sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4788; Right-side — D-4746

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 87.68 in. (2,227 mm); Right-side — 88.62 in. (2,251 mm)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 21 psi; Left Rear — 19 psi; Right Front — 48 psi; Right Rear — 44 psi

Who is hot, who is not in Cup heading to Chicago

By Dustin LongJun 26, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

A look at some of the drivers who are streaking or reeling heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

HOT

Martin Truex Jr.

• Won at Sonoma

• Won 2 of the last 3 races

• Won the last 2 races at Chicagoland

• Has won 7 of the last 15 races on 1.5-mile tracks

• Has finished in the top 5 in 13 of the last 15 races on 1.5-mile tracks

Kevin Harvick

• Finished 2nd at Sonoma

• Finished 4th or better in 3 straight races

• In 16 races in 2018, has 13 finishes of 7th or better (including 5 wins) and 3 finishes of 31st or worse

• Finished in the top 5 in 15 of the last 20 races, dating back to last season

• Finished in the top 5 in 4 of the last 7 Chicagoland races

• Has won 4 of the last 7 races on 1.5-mile tracks

• Finished top 10 in 13 of the last 14 races on 1.5-mile tracks

Clint Bowyer

• Finished 3rd at Sonoma

• Finished in the Top 3 in the last two races

• Has led 308 laps in 2018, more than he had in the previous 4 seasons combined (145)

• Finished 13th or worse in 4 straight races at Chicagoland

Chase Elliott

• Finished 4th at Sonoma

• Finished in the top 10 in 3 straight races

• Has finished 12th or better in 8 straight races

• Finished 3rd (2016) and 2nd (2017) in 2 career starts at Chicagoland

• Chicagoland is 1 of 3 tracks where he’s never finished outside the top 10 (Atlanta, Michigan)

Kyle Busch

• Finished 5th at Sonoma

• Finished in the top 5 in 4 straight races and in the top 10 in 5 straight races

• Top 5 in 11 of 16 races in 2018

• Top 10 in 5 of the last 6 races at Chicagoland

• Finished in the top 10 in 6 straight races on 1.5-mile tracks

• Has led 493 laps in the last 3 races on 1.5-mile tracks

NOT HOT

Jamie McMurray

• Finished 37th at Sonoma (DNF – over revved the engine and ECU shut down with no oil pressure on lap 34

• Has 3 DNFs this season

• Finished 15th or worse in 13 of 16 races this season

• Two top 10s in last 4 Chicagoland races, but those are his only top 10s in last 7 Chicagoland races.

Austin Dillon

• Finished 16th at Sonoma

• Finished 12th or worse in 11 straight races

• Finished outside top 10 in 14 of 15 races since Daytona 500 win

• Has never finished better than 14th in 4 career starts at Chicagoland

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

• Finished 18th at Sonoma
• Finished 11th or worse in 5 of the last 6 races
• Three top 10s in 16 races in 2018
• Finished 17th or worse in 4 straight races at Chicagoland

• Finished 24th at Sonoma

• Finished 22nd or worse in 7 of last 8 races, including 6 straight

• Finished 15th or worse in 3 of the last 4 races at Chicagoland

• One top 10 in the last 11 races on 1.5 mile tracks