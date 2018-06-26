Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Indianapolis Motor Speedway announces format, purse for USAC Midget race

By Dan BeaverJun 26, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced the format and purse for the Driven2SaveLives BC39 USAC Midget race that will be run in conjunction with the Brickyard 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event this fall.

The event is expected to draw a wide variety of dirt and paved racers, including Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Larson.

Two days of racing are on the calendar, with hot laps and heats run on September 5 and a series of Main events to be run September 6.

Ten-lap heat races will be filled by a random draw that determines both which heat a driver is in as well as starting position. Passing points will be earned during the heats and determine who will compete in Thursday’s series of Mains.

Thursday will feature an alphabet soup of Main events. If more than 87 cars are entered, a G Main will kick off the racing. It will include the drivers with the lowest number of passing points. The top-four finishers from that race, plus drivers 59th through 72nd in passing points, will then compete in an F Main with the top four drivers advancing to the next Main.

The top four drivers in each Main will advance to the next race.

The G, F and E Mains will be made up of 10 laps each. The D Main will consist of 12 laps, C-Main of 15 laps and the B-Main will be 20 laps.

The top-six finishers from the B-Main will advance to the A.

The A Feature will be 39 laps. It will have up to 26 starters – the top 16 drivers with the most accumulated passing points, plus six who advance from the B, two USAC provisional drivers (if needed) and two track options.

The unique distance of 39 laps is in honor of Bryan Clauson, who sported that number. Clauson lost his life in a Midget race in August 2016 at Belleville (Kansas) High Banks Speedway.

Featuring a $15,000-to-win payday, it will be the most lucrative event in Midget racing, which has several drivers looking for a car to run.

NASCAR America Scan All: ‘Basically, the 78 faked us out’

By Dan BeaverJun 26, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
When Martin Truex Jr. crew chief Cole Pearn faked out Kevin Harvick crew chief Rodney Childers on an aborted pit stop during stage three of the Toyota/SaveMart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, the topic was on everyone’s lips.

Including the driver and crew chief of the No. 4.

“I kind of let everyone down,” Childers said while Truex headed for Victory Lane.

“It’s all good man. All good,” Harvick replied. “Give her hell, man. That’s all that matters. Stuff happens.”

Other highlights from Scan All include:

  • “Damnit; blew it up. That’s on me guys.” – AJ Allmendinger
  • “I just don’t understand how I can try and take care of my tires and still be the worst car on long runs here.” – Kyle Larson
  • “Yeah, that makes two of us.” – Chad Johnston, Larson’s crew chief
  • “I have a power steering problem. The [expletive] broke. Oh no, it’s locking up.” – Ryan Blaney
  • “What else can we do, besides ride it out. If we go behind the wall, you’re screwed either way.” Jeremy Bullins, Blaney’s crew chief
  • “Good car. Driver needs to step up to it. I’ll be better at Watkins Glen” – Bubba Wallace
  • “Stay out Martin, stay out, stay out. Go another nine more Martin” – Cole Pearn
  • “Basically, the 78 faked us out. They decided to run seven or eight more laps. Kind of screwed us here a little bit, but we’ll make the best of it.” – Rodney Childers

Kaz Grala gets to race at Chicagoland after team secures sponsorship

By Daniel McFadinJun 26, 2018, 6:14 PM EDT
The racing dreams of Kaz Grala and Fury Race Cars’ fledgling Xfinity Series operation will continue for at least one more race this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway, NBC Sports has learned.

The young team was scrambling to find sponsorship after its sponsorship deal with NETTTS ran out following the June 17 race at Iowa Speedway.

Team co-owner Darius Grala confirmed the No. 61 Ford has secured sponsorship for Saturday’s race with ITCoalition.com, a company that delivers “information technology and business services and solutions to civilian, intelligence, and defense customers.”

The car also will be sponsored by Kiklos Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which has been a sponsor of Kaz Grala since his time in the K&N Pro Series East and the Camping World Truck Series. It sponsored Grala when he won the 2017 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

“It gives us some life,” Darius Grala said, adding the “point of no return” for the team had been Friday, but they confirmed the deal over the weekend.

Fury Race Cars’ Xfinity team came into being very quickly following Kaz Grala’s departure from JGL Racing after 10 races.

Fury was only guaranteed sponsorship for four races with NETTTS, which sponsored Grala on the No. 24 at JGL.

In their first four races, Grala never finished lower than 16th. The team placed 10th at Charlotte and last weekend at Iowa.

Three weeks ago at Michigan, Kaz Grala led five laps, mainly under caution, after he passed Elliott Sadler for the lead on Lap 67. He also earned points in both stages for the first time this season.

He enters Chicagoland 16th in points.

Founded in 2016, Fury mainly builds cars for competition in ARCA, CARS Tour, Pro All-Star Series, SRL Southwest Tour and the Southern Super Series.

Five of Grala’s team members with JGL, including crew chief Shane Wilson, came to Fury to work on the No. 61. The team has also received three Roush Fenway Racing-built cars from JGL Racing in addition to continued chassis support from Roush and engine support from Roush Yates Engines.

“Roush has been a pleasure to work with and critical to our early success,” Darius Grala said. “Their chassis and engines are fantastic.”

Long: Special delivery that keeps giving

By Dustin LongJun 26, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT
In the rabidness of fandom, sometimes it’s easy to forget the pure joy sports provides. Why enjoy something when it’s easier to argue, belittle or banter about some minutiae?

If you’re lost among the trees, then just look to Thomas Selbe.

Until Tuesday morning you probably never heard of him but that’s OK, it’s not too late to follow his way.

But first you need to know a little bit about Thomas.

He didn’t speak when he was young. Didn’t sit still. At age 4, his parents found out why. Thomas was diagnosed as autistic.

He took speech therapy all through elementary, junior high and high school to the point when if it’s a subject he loves, he’ll talk nearly non-stop now.

He also joined Special Olympics and found an outlet he had never known.

“When I was in school I used to be bullied a lot,’’ Thomas, now 25, told NBC Sports. “I just wanted to be part of something where everybody was included and nobody said, ‘No, you can’t do this. No, you can’t do that. No, you’re not welcome.’ ”

He flourished in Special Olympics and grew to where if one met him, they likely wouldn’t know about his condition.

“He has come further than my husband and I ever dreamed,” Beth Selbe said of her son. “Thomas has just exceeded every single goal.”

Then came that day in 2004. His parents were watching the NASCAR Cup race from Rockingham when Thomas walked into the room. He sat down, saw the cars and didn’t move.

“I used to have trouble sitting still and paying attention but that day, my dad recalled, that was the first time he’d seen me sit for so long,’’ Thomas said.

Beth also vividly remembers that day. They hadn’t found anything that kept him so calm until then, so they embraced NASCAR as a family.

They live in Santee, California — not far from El Cajon, home of Jimmie Johnson. The nearest NASCAR track is Auto Club Speedway, which is about a two-hour drive away. Beth and David took their son to the Cup race there in February 2005.

He loved it.

Friends at church pitched in so Thomas and his family could go to Charlotte and attend the Coca-Cola 600 in 2006. The day before the race, they went to the fan appreciation event at Evernham Motorsports and met the drivers, including Thomas’ favorite, Kasey Kahne. The next day, Kahne won the 600.

“It was the perfect race weekend as far as Tom was concerned,’’ Beth said.

The family didn’t get back to another NASCAR race until 2010 when they returned to Auto Club Speedway. They kept going year after year, providing Thomas with special memories.

“I like seeing how the drivers interact with the fans and give them an experience that they’ll never forget,’’ he said.

Thomas recalls standing at the front of a stage for Joey Logano’s appearance one year. Thomas caught some good-natured ribbing from the emcee for wearing Kahne’s gear but Logano admired the diecast car Thomas held.

It was the car Logano ran in his first ARCA race at Rockingham in 2008, a race Logano won. He signed the car for Thomas. That is one of many diecast cars Thomas has at home, along with a coupe of pieces of sheet metal from Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s cars.

Which brings us to the letter.

Last year marked the first time since 2009 that Thomas would not attend the Cup race at Auto Club Speedway. His Special Olympics floor hockey team qualified for the Winter World Games in Ramsau, Austria. He was excited to go but disappointed he would miss the race.

So he wrote many of the drivers letters explaining why he wouldn’t be able to attend the race and explained to them what Special Olympics had meant to him. He sent the letters to the race shops. Over time, he received some correspondences, including signed hero cards.

Those hero cards at the track had inspired him. In the letter to the drivers, he also included a picture of his floor hockey team. It was his version of a hero card and he signed it for each driver.

“I wanted to sign the photos because I thought it would be cool to do what the drivers do,” Thomas said.

The letter to Clint Bowyer included something else. Thomas put the gold medal his team won that earned them a spot at the 2017 Special Olympics Winter World Games.

Tuesday, Bowyer saw Thomas’ letter. He tweeted a picture of it and the medal and wrote: “Your inspiration was just the motivation I needed. Let’s all kick ass this week.”

Soon after, Thomas saw the tweet.

“To be honest, I nearly dropped my phone when I saw Clint’s tweet” Thomas said. “I was like wow!

“I had no idea I’d made such an impact or be such an inspiration.”

That’s the beauty of sports.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Digging deeper into Sonoma

By Dan BeaverJun 26, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to dig into the storylines from last week’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Dale Jarrett in Stamford, Connecticut. Landon Cassill and Nate Ryan join them from Burton’s Garage.

 On today’s show:

  • We’ll continue to break down Sunday’s race at Sonoma by focusing on some of crew chief Cole Pearn’s decision-making which have led Martin Truex Jr. to some big wins.
  • We’ll also look at some of the performances which may have been overlooked at Sonoma in this week’s edition of “Runnin’ with the Pack”
  • We’ll bring you all of the best sound from Sunday’s race with Scan All: Sonoma.
  • Pete Pistone, co-host of the Morning Drive on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, joins us with his take as NASCAR invades his hometown of Chicago this weekend.
If can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.