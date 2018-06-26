Goodyear tire info for Chicagoland

Both the Cup and Xfinity Series will race on the same tire compound this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.
The right-side tires in the Cup and Xfinity Series will be the same as the one run in 2017, but the left-side will be different. The construction of the tire has been designed to align it with what is run at other speedways. The left-side tire features two compounds across the thread. The inside two inches of the tire has been designed for heat resistance, while the outside 10 inches are designed to maximize grip. The Cup and Xfinity series ran this same left-side tire at Auto Club Speedway in March.
“I think we made a nice grip improvement at Chicagoland last season, and we return with the same multi-zone tread right-side tire this season,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, in a press release. “The track surface at Chicagoland has really weathered over the past several seasons and as a result we see a good amount of wear and fall-off. That, with the tire combination we bring, helps promote some good racing with tire management coming into play with both ‘comers’ and ‘goers’ throughout the field each run.”
Here’s the tire info for Cup and Xfinity.
Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and eight sets for the race; Xfinity: Eight sets for the event
Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4754; Right-side — D-4746
Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,251 mm (88.62 in.)
Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front – 19 psi; Left Rear – 19 psi; Right Front – 48 psi; Right Rear – 44 psi
Camping World Truck Series
The Truck Series teams will run the same right-side tires as the Cup and Xfinity Series, but will have a different left-side tire. For Trucks, this will be the same right-side code as the one used last year. The left-side tire will be used for the first time at Chicagoland, but it is the same tire used at Dover International Speedway in May.
Set limits: Five sets for the event
Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4788; Right-side — D-4746
Tire Circumference: Left-side — 87.68 in. (2,227 mm); Right-side — 88.62 in. (2,251 mm)
Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 21 psi; Left Rear — 19 psi; Right Front — 48 psi; Right Rear — 44 psi