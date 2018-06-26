Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Goodyear tire info for Chicagoland

By Dan BeaverJun 26, 2018, 2:01 PM EDT
Both the Cup and Xfinity Series will race on the same tire compound this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.

The right-side tires in the Cup and Xfinity Series will be the same as the one run in 2017, but the left-side will be different. The construction of the tire has been designed to align it with what is run at other speedways. The left-side tire features two compounds across the thread. The inside two inches of the tire has been designed for heat resistance, while the outside 10 inches are designed to maximize grip. The Cup and Xfinity series ran this same left-side tire at Auto Club Speedway in March.

“I think we made a nice grip improvement at Chicagoland last season, and we return with the same multi-zone tread right-side tire this season,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, in a press release. “The track surface at Chicagoland has really weathered over the past several seasons and as a result we see a good amount of wear and fall-off. That, with the tire combination we bring, helps promote some good racing with tire management coming into play with both ‘comers’ and ‘goers’ throughout the field each run.”

Here’s the tire info for Cup and Xfinity.

Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and eight sets for the race; Xfinity: Eight sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4754; Right-side — D-4746

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,251 mm (88.62 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front – 19 psi; Left Rear – 19 psi; Right Front – 48 psi; Right Rear – 44 psi

Camping World Truck Series 

The Truck Series teams will run the same right-side tires as the Cup and Xfinity Series, but will have a different left-side tire. For Trucks, this will be the same right-side code as the one used last year. The left-side tire will be used for the first time at Chicagoland, but it is the same tire used at Dover International Speedway in May.

Set limits: Five sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4788; Right-side — D-4746

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 87.68 in. (2,227 mm); Right-side — 88.62 in. (2,251 mm)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 21 psi; Left Rear — 19 psi; Right Front — 48 psi; Right Rear — 44 psi

Who is hot, who is not in Cup heading to Chicago

By Dustin LongJun 26, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
A look at some of the drivers who are streaking or reeling heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

HOT

Martin Truex Jr.

• Won at Sonoma

• Won 2 of the last 3 races

• Won the last 2 races at Chicagoland

• Has won 7 of the last 15 races on 1.5-mile tracks

• Has finished in the top 5 in 13 of the last 15 races on 1.5-mile tracks

Kevin Harvick

• Finished 2nd at Sonoma

• Finished 4th or better in 3 straight races

• In 16 races in 2018, has 13 finishes of 7th or better (including 5 wins) and 3 finishes of 31st or worse

• Finished in the top 5 in 15 of the last 20 races, dating back to last season

• Finished in the top 5 in 4 of the last 7 Chicagoland races

• Has won 4 of the last 7 races on 1.5-mile tracks

• Finished top 10 in 13 of the last 14 races on 1.5-mile tracks

Clint Bowyer

• Finished 3rd at Sonoma

• Finished in the Top 3 in the last two races

• Has led 308 laps in 2018, more than he had in the previous 4 seasons combined (145)

• Finished 13th or worse in 4 straight races at Chicagoland

Chase Elliott

• Finished 4th at Sonoma

• Finished in the top 10 in 3 straight races

• Has finished 12th or better in 8 straight races

• Finished 3rd (2016) and 2nd (2017) in 2 career starts at Chicagoland

• Chicagoland is 1 of 3 tracks where he’s never finished outside the top 10 (Atlanta, Michigan)

Kyle Busch

• Finished 5th at Sonoma

• Finished in the top 5 in 4 straight races and in the top 10 in 5 straight races

• Top 5 in 11 of 16 races in 2018

• Top 10 in 5 of the last 6 races at Chicagoland

• Finished in the top 10 in 6 straight races on 1.5-mile tracks

• Has led 493 laps in the last 3 races on 1.5-mile tracks

NOT HOT

Jamie McMurray

• Finished 37th at Sonoma (DNF – over revved the engine and ECU shut down with no oil pressure on lap 34

• Has 3 DNFs this season

• Finished 15th or worse in 13 of 16 races this season

• Two top 10s in last 4 Chicagoland races, but those are his only top 10s in last 7 Chicagoland races.

Austin Dillon

• Finished 16th at Sonoma

• Finished 12th or worse in 11 straight races

• Finished outside top 10 in 14 of 15 races since Daytona 500 win

• Has never finished better than 14th in 4 career starts at Chicagoland

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

• Finished 18th at Sonoma
• Finished 11th or worse in 5 of the last 6 races
• Three top 10s in 16 races in 2018
• Finished 17th or worse in 4 straight races at Chicagoland

• Finished 24th at Sonoma

• Finished 22nd or worse in 7 of last 8 races, including 6 straight

• Finished 15th or worse in 3 of the last 4 races at Chicagoland

• One top 10 in the last 11 races on 1.5 mile tracks

Bump & Run: Do you take Kevin Harvick & Kyle Busch or the field at Chicago?

By NBC SportsJun 26, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch have combined to win all five of the races on 1.5-mile tracks this season. So who would you take this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway, a 1.5-mile track: Harvick and Busch or the field?

Nate Ryan: Given that both also won at Chicagoland Speedway during the last stretch (2001-10) that this race was held in July, Busch and Harvick are the better bet.

Dustin Long: I’ll take the field. Someone has to stop Harvick and Busch at Chicago, right?

Daniel McFadin: The field. And by the field, I mean Martin Truex Jr. He finished second in the last two races at 1.5-mile tracks in Kansas and Charlotte right before winning at Pocono. Momentum is on his side.

Dan Beaver: Dating back to last fall’s Texas race, Harvick has four wins, a second, and a fourth in seven races on 1.5-mile tracks. The only time he failed to finish that well was because of his blown tire at Charlotte. Go ahead and put the winner’s sticker on his car before the race begins.

Who wins first this year in Cup: Hendrick Motorsports or Chip Ganassi Racing?

Nate Ryan: Chip Ganaasi Racing, though the gap is closing. Kyle Larson still has the best chance of a breakthrough, but Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson are making gains, and they both have been good lately at Chicagoland Speedway. It still feels like Hendrick won’t make its leap until the playoffs (which has been its modus operandi the past couple of years).

Dustin Long: For all the progress Hendrick Motorsports has made, it’s still hard to think one of its cars will win before Kyle Larson does for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Daniel McFadin: My gut tells me Hendrick has a good chance to get the win in two weeks at Daytona, either with Chase Elliott or Alex Bowman. I’m waiting to see Kyle Larson produce more clean races like at Pocono. A win seems less likely for him until then. Jamie McMurray is always someone to look out for at restrictor-plate races, but he hasn’t placed better than 14th in the last nine visits to Daytona.

Dan Beaver: The question seems to boil down to whether Kyle Larson or Chase Elliott will win first. Since he has already found his way to Victory Lane and knows how to run a complete race, the nod has to go to Larson and Ganassi.

What are the odds that the Championship 4 at Miami will have Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr.?

Nate Ryan: It could be close to 50-50 at this rate by the end of the regular season. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, either: Playoff points are intended to justifiably reward regular-season performance.

Dustin Long: About 60 percent that those three make it to the championship race in Miami  Percentage goes up if they keep winning and collecting playoff points to insulate themselves from any issues in the postseason.

Daniel McFadin: Always in motion the future is, but it’s almost impossible for me to picture the Championship 4 without them. No one else seems to be able to mount a charge against them now. I’d put the odds at 80 percent.

Dan Beaver: 90%. They are going to continue to win races and rack up bonus points. It is unlikely that anyone else is going to emerge that is in the same ballpark, so the remainder of the field is going to have minimal bonus points. Harvick and Busch should cruise into the finale. It would take a couple of catastrophes in one round to eliminate Truex – but we’ve seen over and again that anything can happen in NASCAR.

NASCAR broadcaster hit by car continues recovery

By Dustin LongJun 26, 2018, 9:28 AM EDT
Performance Racing Network broadcaster Wendy Venturini continues her recovery in a California hospital after being hit by a car Saturday morning while running in Novato, California, her husband reported in a Facebook post.

Venturini suffered a skull fracture and concussion.

Husband Jarrad Egert wrote on Facebook about Venturini’s condition: “Her biggest struggle will be allowing her skull fracture and concussion to heal as she continues to fight head pressure, headaches, vertigo and hearing impairment in her left ear due to nerve damage.

“Hopeful for a full recovery in six weeks. Wendy says plyometrics saved her life. Literally! She jumped as she saw the Miata appear going 20 mph out of the corner of her eye. She somersaulted over the hood, roof and trunk eventually coming to a stop on the pavement.”

Sgt. Nick Frey of the Novato Police Department told NBC Sports that the investigation into the incident is continuing. He said that the driver was cooperative and that “impairment was not an issue” in the incident.

Egert also wrote on the Facebook post about his wife: “She has road rash on her tail bone and shoulder and a black eye. In typical Wendy fashion, she had me walking the halls at 5 AM and (requesting) special ordered egg whites from the hospital kitchen. She’s a fighter and confident these setbacks will make her stronger.

“No tears from anyone she said, it increases her head pressure from the fracture. Only positive vibes! She is thankful for the staff and care here in California and cannot wait to be released to return to Caleb and the rest of her family and friends. She is unable to fly due to the pressure of the airplane so we will be making a drive back east soon. Toyota has a motorcoach and driver waiting for us from the NASCAR weekend! We are in good hands! Thanks, everyone!!”

Venturini became the first female to serve as a co-anchor for a NASCAR Cup race in September 2014 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. She was in California to be a pit reporter for PRN’s radio broadcast of Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway. She also has served as a booth analyst for PRN broadcasts this season.

Venturini became the first female broadcaster to call an entire race on a national level during the July 2007 Cup race at Sonoma Raceway for DirecTV. She also has reported on NASCAR for Speed Channel and Fox Sports 1.

NASCAR America: Ryan Blaney ‘toughest man’ in Sonoma

By Daniel McFadinJun 26, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
It was not an easy day for Ryan Blaney in Sunday’s race in Sonoma.

The Team Penske driver lost the power steering in his No. 12 Ford early in the final stage of the race. But instead of parking the car, he stuck it out through the end and placed 34th.

NASCAR America’s Dale Jarrett said Blaney was the “toughest man” on the track Sunday.

“If this happens on an oval and when that power steering goes out, the banking can help you and you can manage there,” Jarrett said. “It’s a tough afternoon to finish that, but it couldn’t have happened at a worse place, with so many turns here, you’re still having to shift, do everything that you can. … For him to be able to do this, he’s not a very big guy, I was very impressed physically that he was able to handle this throughout the day.”

Watch the above video for more.