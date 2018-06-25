Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Breaking down Cole Pearn’s ‘fake’ pit call at Sonoma

By Daniel McFadinJun 25, 2018, 7:54 PM EDT
It was the pit call that surprised the NASCAR world and put a wrench in the plans of Kevin Harvick‘s team Sunday at Sonoma Raceway.

After multiple laps of telling Martin Truex Jr. to pit on Lap 73 and with his pit crew waiting on the pit wall, crew chief Cole Pearn told his driver not to pit at the last moment, as race leader Harvick committed to pit road.

It resulted in Truex pitting eight laps later, giving him fresher tires to catch and pass Harvick and the other leaders to earn the win.

On NASCAR America, Steve Letarte and Dale Jarrett discussed how such a move worked.

“The best way to fool with your pit crew is fool everyone,” Letarte said. “Tell everyone you’re going to come to pit road, even your own driver Martin Truex Jr. and it really came down to this: If you pit with 38, 39 laps to go, you’re going to have to come and get one more pit stop, one more splash of gas or some tires. That was the question: who was going to do what?”

Truex said after the race he was going to do whatever Pearn told him to do. Letarte said that kind of trust is essential if Furniture Row Racing wants a second championship.

“There’s not enough time in these races to have explanations,” Letarte said. “You heard what Martin Truex Jr. had to say, it’s ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ I give a direct answer and I’m off the radio, back to driving the race car. He says ‘pit,’ I’m going to pit. He’s says ‘we’re not pitting’, I just stay on the race track. Blind belief in that person on top of the pit pox, that is what must happen for a team to go win a championship.”

Book excerpt: Steve Letarte’s Leading the Way

By NBC SportsJun 25, 2018, 5:45 PM EDT
In Leading the Way, NBC analyst Steve Letarte shares behind-the-scenes stories of one of the most successful rebuilding projects in NASCAR, turning the sport’s most popular driver, whose confidence bottomed out amid questionable work habits, into an assured and diligent championship contender.

Letarte tells NBC Sports’ Nate Ryan of the never-before-revealed fierce arguments, lighthearted moments and unbridled joy shared with Dale Earnhardt Jr. in a four-year, cross-country odyssey from the highs of a magical 2014 Daytona 500 win to the lows of a career-threatening concussion.

In this excerpt, Letarte goes back to the 2012 Father’s Day weekend at Michigan International Speedway that saw tumult and tempers inside the No. 88 hauler as the team struggled. This was the first event at the repaved track. Speeds were over 200 mph. Tires were blistering. Goodyear brought in a new left-side tire during the weekend and a practice session was added to help teams adjust. Frustration was high. 

The final practice happened after the Xfinity race, which made it a major inconvenience, because it kept us in the garage for about four hours longer than normal.

The June race at Michigan usually falls on Father’s Day weekend, and Motor Racing Outreach, a traveling race track ministry, holds a Father’s Day Olympics for the families of the drivers, crew chiefs and team members. My wife, Tricia, and my kids were staying with me that weekend.

The Father’s Day Olympics is a family competition that consists of relays, games, nail painting, and other funny, goofy things that the dads do with their kids.

And now I wasn’t going to be able to make it, even though it was starting after the last practice. We had to scramble to get the car ready for Sunday. The garage was staying open longer, and as long as it was, I had to be there with my team to work.

So I had to tell my family Friday night that I couldn’t be there the next day, which was one more thing weighing on me.

It was like we went from a relaxing vacation at a nice resort to our room not being ready and them losing our luggage.

Everyone was just mad. And then Dale and I had our biggest meltdown ever during the final practice.

He already was angry because he wanted to run more laps and tune the car, and I told him that we had to focus only on scuffing tires because it wouldn’t matter how fast we were if we blew a tire.

As a crew chief, sometimes you have to be the dad and send the kids to bed when they want to stay up. You don’t want to do that if they’re having fun playing Monopoly, but it’s your job.

So that was the deal as I made him scuff tires for the race. When we were done with that, he wanted to make a twenty-lap run and figure out what was wrong with the car’s handling. “No. Dale. I have (Director of Engine Operations) Jeff Andrews saying we can’t. We’re out of laps.”

So now Dale was madder than hell that we couldn’t go back on the track to improve.

“How are we supposed to get ——— ing better if we can’t practice?”

“This isn’t my decision! It doesn’t matter how fast you are if this son of a bitch blows up either! I’m dealing with what is coming my way.”

So Dale came flying into the garage stall at one hundred miles per hour, nearly running over people, and threw the steering wheel on the dash as pissy as he could. As he got out, I tried to stay calm, trying to do the right thing.

“Okay, we’ll make a couple of changes and make a couple of laps.”

Dale was bitching on his radio the whole way back to the garage from the final run. I climbed down from the roof of the hauler and went right to the lounge to wait for him. He stormed in and started crucifying me.

I told him we needed some time apart, but he just stayed on me. So finally, I snapped.

“You are not ——— ing helping the situation! So I’ll see you at the debrief.”

The Hendrick debrief with all four drivers and crew chiefs was an hour after practice.

Dale kept talking a little bit, and I looked up from my laptop.

“We’re ——— ing done here. You can go. Matter of fact, you need to go. You have a bus. Get out of my trailer. I’ll see you at the debrief.”

Instantly, you could see the look on his face that he had no idea what all that meant. I’m normally the jovial guy who never loses his temper. It was kind of like when Rick Hendrick slams his hand down in a meeting — it gets everyone’s attention.

Dale had never seen me get to that moment before. It reminded me of making the 2011 Chase at Richmond when (Hendrick Motorsports President)Marshall Carlson had to talk me off the cliff. I was at that point again, but Dale wasn’t in the car; this time, he was right there with me, and he could see it.

No one was blaming anyone by name, but the actions seemed like people were being blamed. The way he was treating me, I reacted to it.

How dare he say this was my fault? We brought a fast race car, and then Goodyear changed the tire. So, we had to scuff more tires and couldn’t work on the car because of the engine restrictions.

How dare he cuss me up and down about fixing this car? I’d had enough.

When I got to the debriefing, Dale was the first guy there. (Vice President of Development) Doug Duchardt later told me he had arrived ten minutes earlier.

That was where our friendship really helped. We didn’t make it personal. He respected me enough, so we sat down and talked and talked and talked. And we learned … nothing.

I would love to tell you we solved it, but when we got done, I was no smarter than I was during the middle of our disastrous practice.

The silver lining came when I got back to my bus. TJ Majors, Dale’s spotter, had taken my place in the Father’s Day Olympics, and he was there hanging with my family and laughing about having his toenails painted pink and his feet painted green with a big 88 painted in black.

TJ had heard I was going to miss the Olympics, so after returning from practice, he went and did all the games, relays and toe-nail-painting with my kids. I’m sure he had many other things he wanted to do on a Saturday, but that was the environment we created around our team.

He played along and said, “I’ll do it,” because he wanted to take whatever pressure off me that he could. He was the stand-in dad that day for my kids, and they were so thankful. My son actually won the Olympics in his age group with TJ’s help.

Later that night at my bus, my wife, Tricia, could tell something was up and asked what was wrong.

“We’re awful. We’re going to be lapped at, like, Lap 10. We’re not even close.”

Tricia said she couldn’t recall me ever saying something like that before. Usually it was “We’re not that bad. We just have to get this a little bit better.”

Not this time. There was no sales pitch here.

“We’re miserably slow.”

“Oh my goodness,” she said.

*****

They dropped the green, and we sank like a stone.

But it was because Dale knew the car wasn’t great, so he wasn’t going to crash it. This is what makes him so special, and sometimes irritating at the same time. He has this calming mind-set that he knows how long four hundred miles is better than anyone.

Dale isn’t going to crash the car even if it’s handling poorly. Years before, he might have, but now we’ve built up the accountability side, so he knows that’s on him, no matter how badly the car drives. I’d beaten it into his head. “Look, you’ve just got to get me to the next pit stop so I can work on it. The car does me no good if it’s in the fence.”

It was like all the things we had built up and worked on were tested over the course of that weekend. We failed one of the tests with that meltdown, but it ended up working out all right.

On the first pit stop, we stuffed a spring rubber in the left rear, and the car settled. And then it was just smart pit strategy. We changed left-side tires only once, after the mistake at Pocono, we did whatever was necessary to be the leader.

We took the lead from Tony Stewart just past halfway, and then we were gone. We won by 5.3 seconds, an eternity in NASCAR. Dale told me afterward, “I just got out front, and I couldn’t see anyone behind me. It was nice and easy.”

The whole weekend was surreal. The best moment for a crew chief is when you stand on top of the pit box and watch your team celebrate as the car crosses the finish line.

Those guys on the team are gone as much as I am, but they don’t enjoy the same lifestyle — there is no one cleaning their house or pool or yard. I’ve asked those guys to give and give and give. That is the moment that it makes it all worth it doing what we do.

And that it worked out that I had my family there on Father’s Day (and Dale had his future wife, Amy, too) made it even more spectacular.

But the odd part looking back was, around the same time, I realized I wasn’t long for remaining a crew chief. Racing is like golf in that there are forty competitors, and while Jimmie Johnson may win five races a year, a typical racer wins once or twice a year.

You lose a lot more than you win, and all those weeks in between have to build up for that moment that you have success.

Don’t get me wrong, the world rejoiced, and I was happy. I don’t think it showed publicly, but privately, I knew that the moment, our first win together and Dale’s first in a career-high 143 races wasn’t as big as it needs to be. It was a bigger moment for everyone else.

The win didn’t move the needle for me as much as it should have. The was when it became clear to me that I wasn’t going to be able to do this forever.

All that was wrapped into one race.

NASCAR preliminary entry lists for Chicagoland

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 25, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
NASCAR sweeps into the Windy City this weekend to race at Chicagoland Speedway.

All three national series will be in action at the 1.5-mile speedway.

This marks the first race weekend of NBCSN’s coverage of Cup and Xfinity racing.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for all three series.

Cup – Overtons 400 (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)

There are 39 entries for the race.

Though he is listed, Stewart-Haas Racing confirmed Cole Custer will not be in the No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing. A Rick Ware Racing spokesperson said a driver is TBA.

Kyle Weatherman is entered in StarCom Racing’s No. 99 Chevrolet. He made his first two Cup starts last year at Martinsville and Phoenix for Rick Ware Racing.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Overtons 300 (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

There are 42 entries for the race, meaning two will not qualifying.

Five full-time Cup drivers are entered: Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott and Paul Menard.

Elliott will drive GMS Racing’s No. 23 despite Chris Cook being on the entry list.

Jeb Burton is entered in the No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.

Chase Briscoe will drive the No. 60 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing. Austin Cindric is in the No. 12 Ford for Team Penske.

Click here for the entry list.

Truck Series – Overtons 225

There are 32 entries for the race with no Cup drivers slated to compete.

Click here for the entry list.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Sonoma recap

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 25, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks back at Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway, which was won by Martin Truex Jr.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Dale Jarrett from Stamford, Connecticut. They are joined by Steve Letarte and Nate Ryan from Burton’s Garage.

You’ll hear details on Letarte’s new book, “Leading the Way,” which was co-written by Ryan.

What else to expect:

  • Martin Truex Jr. dominated the mile-and-a-half tracks on his way to the championship last season. In 2018, he’s again part of the title picture – but by winning at different kinds of tracks. After triumphs earlier this season on the 2-mile oval at Fontana and the 2.5-mile ‘Tricky Triangle’ at Pocono, Truex scored a road course victory Sunday at Sonoma. Does this make him the title contender everyone should fear? Plus: Our resident crew chief Steve Letarte breaks down the ‘fake’ pit call from Truex’s crew chief, Cole Pearn, that loomed large in the end.
  • With 10 races left in the regular season, only six drivers have won to lock-in playoff spots – meaning that racing for points will take on even more importance. We’ll focus on four winless drivers that failed to take the checkered flag Sunday, but had a good points haul that could make the difference between racing for a championship and racing for pride.
  • And now, it’s our turn! As NASCAR shifts to NBC and NBCSN, we’ll have a preview of what to expect when we head to Chicagoland this coming weekend.
Rodney Childers able to joke about Cole Pearn’s winning pit strategy

By Daniel McFadinJun 25, 2018, 2:48 PM EDT
Most of the questions coming out of Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma had to do with the abrupt change in pit strategy by Furniture Row Racing that delivered Martin Truex Jr. a victory and snatched away Kevin Harvick‘s shot at his sixth win of the year.

Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, seemingly got snookered when Cole Pearn told Truex not to pit at the last moment on Lap 73 before Harvick and teammate Clint Bowyer pitted. Fresh tires from pitting eight laps later allowed Truex to retake the lead and win.

Though he apologized to his team after the checkered flag, Childers was in good spirits soon after. Fox Sports’ Jamie Little posted a video on Twitter showing the two crew chiefs talking and laughing in Victory Lane, with Pearn overheard saying “I’m sorry.”

Early on Monday, Childers responded to the video, noting his respect for the No. 78 team and joking about getting outsmarted.

“And at least @colepearn told me he was sorry,” Childers said. “That was kinda like sending your friend down the wrong haunted trail at Halloween.”

Pearn was asked about Childers’ visit to Victory Lane and where their relationship stands.

“We have a great relationship I feel like,” Pearn said. “I respect him a lot, and I feel like he does the same. Him and Martin worked together back at (Michael Waltrip Racing), so they’re good friends. At the end of the day, we’re playing a game … he’s a good guy, and I think it’s kind of cool for him to do that. … I always try and congratulate them when they win, and he always does it when we win. Like I said, we’ve raced against each other now for ‑‑ as long as I’ve been a crew chief, we’ve battled them a lot of weeks, and they’re a great race team, make us better.  I think that was cool.”