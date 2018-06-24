NASCAR community pays tribute to World of Outlaws driver killed in crash

The NASCAR community paid tribute to World of Outlaws driver Jason Johnson, who died after a sprint car crash Saturday night at Beaver Dam (Wisconsin) Raceway.
Johnson crashed after a restart racing for the lead. Witnesses said that Johnson’s car flipped and went through billboards outside Turn 3, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Johnson won the 2016 Knoxville Nationals. He finished sixth in the points last year in the World of Outlaws.
Won some races, and championships together. Jason was a great leader for his team and strong man for his family. He went about things his own way and was really fun to watch. Still praying for Bobbi Jaxx Phillip and the rest of the family. Racing is their life. RIP Jason!! pic.twitter.com/6tGfFKcDf1
— Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) June 24, 2018
Life isn’t fair sometimes… Praying for Bobbi, Jaxx, friends and family of @JasonJohnsonRac. RIP Jason!
— Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 24, 2018
Saddened to hear the news of another fellow racer losing his life. RIP Jason https://t.co/8tFw2YQv48
— Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) June 24, 2018
When a racer loses his life, the world of motorsports across all disciplines takes notice and pays its respects. My heart goes out to Jason, his family, his friends, his competitors, and his fans. https://t.co/PWCjU61ffK
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 24, 2018
Please Pray for @JasonJohnsonRac family and the racing community. https://t.co/TRO5dvdqHh
— Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) June 24, 2018
RIP sir,
I didn’t know Jason, but that doesn’t matter. He was a racer & a pro at one of the highest levels. His death serves as a constant reminder of the dangers in Motorsport and the special nature of drivers who are willing to risk it all for love of the sport. #Godspeed https://t.co/hG6EFvfMYw
— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) June 24, 2018
Didn’t know Jason, but it’s always tough to lose a racer. Thoughts and prayers with his family. pic.twitter.com/5kQlG1ENl4
— Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) June 24, 2018
I never knew Jason Johnson but I followed his career in the dirt racing world. We will be racing with a heavy heart today as we lost another member of the racing family. #Prayers
— Ty Dillon (@tydillon) June 24, 2018
Just so sad and heartbreaking to see this.. wishes and prayers to his family and friends.. just a tough reminder of how dangerous our passion can be.. https://t.co/v9pbnlzWNZ
— Elliott Sadler (@Elliott_Sadler) June 24, 2018
The racing world across all disciplines has lost one of our own……I didn’t personally know Jason Johnson @JasonJohnsonRac, but I do know the bond we all share as racers makes us family. My heart, thoughts, and prayers go out to his family as they navigate the days ahead 🙏🏼
— Daniel Hemric (@DanielHemric) June 24, 2018
Really saddened by the news this morning. I didn’t know @JasonJohnsonRac personally but only heard great things about him. His results showed he was an insanely good race car driver, but his legacy will be a great father and husband. Our thoughts and prayers to them today.
— Justin Allgaier (@J_Allgaier) June 24, 2018
Extremely saddened to wake up to the news of the passing of racer @JasonJohnsonRac. I don’t know Jason and I don’t follow dirt racing but after I saw him win the Knoxville nationals, I could take away that he was a badass race car driver who put it all on the line. #WheelMan
— Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) June 24, 2018
So heartbreaking to wake up to the news of @JasonJohnsonRac passing. I did not know him personally but as a racing community and family we lost a true RACER. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. 🙏
— Brett Moffitt (@Brett_Moffitt) June 24, 2018
A death in the racing community always puts a black cloud on everyones day. RIP Ragin Cajun https://t.co/uwgpHOuaB5
— Myatt Snider (@MyattSnider) June 24, 2018