Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Friday 5: The race for points intensifies

By Dustin LongJun 22, 2018, 8:35 AM EDT
With only six drivers qualified for NASCAR’s postseason via wins so far, the Cup series could see half a dozen or more make the playoffs by points.

That will make every decision through the Sept. 9 regular-season finale at Indianapolis critical for drivers and teams. When to pit. If to pit. Take no tires. Take two tires. Take four tires. Such calls — and the hundreds of others made about setups and such — could have a lasting impact.

Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer and Martin Truex Jr. have combined to win 13 of the first 15 races this season. Joey Logano and Austin Dillon are the only other drivers who have won this year. The six total winners are the fewest at this point in a season since 1996.

What it means is that points — particularly stage points — could play a key role in who advances.

Alex Bowman holds what is the final playoff spot entering this weekend’s trip to Sonoma Raceway. He has 331 points, putting him four ahead of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Paul Menard.

Stenhouse and Menard are so close to Bowman, in part, because of stage points. Bowman has 14. Stenhouse has 37; Menard 35. Those stage points also have helped Stenhouse and Menard keep close to Erik Jones, who is 15th in the playoff standings. Jones has a 19-point lead on Stenhouse and Menard. Jones has 38 stage points.

Realistically, there will be a few more different winners before the 16-team playoff field is set. Even if there are four more winners, that would mean six drivers would qualify by points. There has never been more than five to qualify on points. That happened in 2015.

Jamie McMurray qualified for the playoffs that year on points and did so the following two seasons. He heads to Sonoma with 283 points, 48 points behind Bowman for what is the last spot at this time. McMurray has 13 stage points.

It’s not just at the bottom of the playoff standings where stage points could be significant.

Remember that the regular-season winner scores 15 playoff points, the runner-up scores 10 playoff points and on down to the 10th-place finisher scoring one playoff point.

Brad Keselowski (fourth in the standings with 514 points), Clint Bowyer (510), Martin Truex Jr. (506) and Kurt Busch (493) are within 21 points of each other.

That could represent the difference in up to three playoff points.

Keselowski has the advantage on those other three drivers because he has scored more stage points. Keselowski has 160 stage points to 121 by Bowyer, 113 by Truex and 121 by Busch.

The race for stage points will become more important as the series heads toward Indy.

Here is look at who has scored the most stage points this season:

197 — Kyle Busch

161 — Kevin Harvick

160 — Brad Keselowski

121 — Kurt Busch

121 — Clint Bowyer

119 — Joey Logano

117 — Ryan Blaney

113 — Martin Truex Jr.

107 — Kyle Larson

84 — Denny Hamlin

58 — Aric Almirola

52 — Jimmie Johnson

46 — Chase Elliott

38 — Erik Jones

37 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

35 — Paul Menard

2. NASCAR in 2019

All-Star winner Kevin Harvick approves of NASCAR’s decision to not run that package in any more Cup races this season but focus on making adjustments to run it in 2019.

“I think we just need to be very cautious about protecting the integrity of the sport and the things that happen behind the wheel of the car,’’ Harvick said Thursday night on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show. “The other thing that I will say is the All-Star Race was a very short race. You had that caution in the first segment and you never really ran more than 20 laps at a time.

“The thing I’m most excited about is we’re going to vet this thing out and make sure that we get all the right things done to the car. I think a lot of the things that happened at the All-Star Race were covered up because the runs were so short. There’s definitely some work to do on the cars. I think we could probably make that package better.

“I’m glad we didn’t just jump right in. This is a big ship to turn. When you decide to start changing rules like that. You’re talking engines and transmissions, bodies and things like that. It’s not an easy process. It’s not like you just change the height of a spoiler. You’re basically changing the whole car, engine included.”

3. More of the same?

Four of the last six races at Sonoma have been won by this season’s dominant drivers.

Kevin Harvick won last year. Kyle Busch won in 2015. Martin Truex Jr. won in 2013. Clint Bowyer won in 2012.

The other two winners during that stretch? They’re no longer in Cup. Carl Edwards won at Sonoma in 2014. Tony Stewart won in 2015.

4. Change of scenery?

Will a road course help change Chevrolet’s fortunes this season? The car manufacturer has one win this year (Austin Dillon in the Daytona 500). In six of the first 15 races, Chevy has had two or fewer cars finish in the top 10. Chevrolet has won twice in the last 11 years at Sonoma (Tony Stewart in 2016, Jimmie Johnson in 2010).

5. Back in the saddle

With Cup back in action this weekend, the series will race on 21 of the next 22 weekends. The lone weekend off will be Aug. 26 between Bristol and the Southern 500.

Dale Jr. Download: The time Dale dived into shallow end of pool …

By Dustin LongJun 22, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared the story of when he dived into the shallow end of a pool at a party and hit his head on the bottom of the pool at a Ricky Hendrick’s house that included Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson.

“They had a hot tub where they put all this detergent in it and the suds went over into the pool,’’ Earnhardt said. “I dove into the pool and didn’t know how shallow it was and hit my head on the bottom … and busted my forehead, split it wide open. Probably about an inch by inch kind of an X split.

“Jimmie Johnson, it’s like 2 or 3 in the morning. Jimmie is like “I’ll drive you. We’ve got a doctor. We’ve got a guy that works with Hendrick.’ They call him and he’s like ‘I’ll meet you at my practice.’ Jimmie drives me over to this guy and we go into this doctor’s office and it’s just the doctor. I laid on the table. He put a sheet over my head and the guy sewed my forehead up.”

Earnhardt got a couple of stitches.

Watch the video above to see how Earnhardt hid the injury from the public and what happened next.

Click here to listen to the full Dale Jr Download episode.

The Dale Jr. Download airs at 5:30 p.m. ET every Thursday on NBCSN through the NASCAR season.

Friday schedule for Cup at Sonoma, Trucks at Gateway

By Dustin LongJun 22, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Monster Energy Cup teams and Camping World Truck teams take to the track today in two different locations. Cup teams are at Sonoma Raceway in California, while Truck teams are at Gateway Motorsports Park outside St. Louis.

Here’s the day’s schedule for both tracks:

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

At GATEWAY MOTORSPORTS PARK

1 – 9:30 p.m. — Truck garage open

3:35 – 4:25 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

7:35 – 8:25 p.m. — Final Truck practice (Fox Sports 2)

9 p.m. — ARCA race (FS2)

At SONOMA RACEWAY

11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

2:40 – 3:55 p.m. — Cup practice (Fox Sports1)

5:40 – 6:55 p.m. — Final Cup practice (FS1)

NASCAR America: Steve Letarte ‘disappointed’ in NASCAR decision

By Dustin LongJun 21, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte said he is “disappointed” by NASCAR’s announcement that it will not run the drafting package used in the All-Star Race again this season in Cup.

The move came after some car owners had expressed support for running the package again.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer told NASCAR.com that the focus would be on “some potential tweaks and focus on 2019 vs. a race or two this season. Everyone is aligned on doing what is best for the fans.”

Letarte expressed his disappointment with the decision on Thursday’s NASCAR America:

“I’m just disappointed. I’m disappointed in NASCAR’s decision not to run this aero package. I can’t remember a time in the sport recently where there has been so much excitement, so much banter about a change made like the one that was made at the All-Star Race. … I think the opportunity was completely missed to not run it again in 2018.

“Rarely does anyone have the chance where they know they have won over the court of public opinion, and I think that’s what happened at the All-Star Race. It’s not a package that is meant for every race track. You mentioned Indianapolis, the end of the regular season. This was just done a year ago with the Xfinity Series and that race was outstanding. I was in the booth for that race. It was one of the most memorable Indy races I remember watching, and I purely attribute that to the rules that NASCAR brought.

“Basically, I’m disappointed. I think they should have run the new package at Indianapolis. There’s always a great list of valid arguments of why you shouldn’t do anything, as I’m sure there was a great list of valid arguments why they didn’t do it, but it’s like that for any amount of change. I think at some point you have to go against the grain, against the arguments and you have to do what you think is best and, in my mind, that would have been running that new package this year.”

For more on the topic, check out the video above.

Ryan: NASCAR’s stunning decision on drafting package sends some conflicting messages

By Nate RyanJun 21, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
It’s coming to save the Brickyard 400 and Indianapolis Motor Speedway!

It’s coming to solve the strung-out, single-file conundrum at 1.5-mile speedways!

It’s coming to strengthen the underdog teams and give them a better chance at winning!

Actually, it’s not coming at all (at least not this season).

Huh?

That was the feeling for many Thursday morning when NASCAR punted the All-Star Race aero and horsepower rules (or “drafting package”) – after a month of incessant hints and indications that it would be used at least twice more during the regular season (at Michigan International Speedway and Indy).

Track owners supported it. NASCAR officials supported it. Even some team owners supported it.

Drivers wereless supportive.

The pushback from some high-profile stars isn’t what killed the drafting package, though.

This was a startling and abrupt about-face because NASCAR couldn’t secure the necessary buy-in from team owners, who essentially have veto power on major competition decisions such as this one because of the charter system implemented in 2016.

NASCAR chief racing development officer and senior vice president of competition Steve O’Donnell said the critically acclaimed All-Star Race proved the drafting package was “something that could work … but in the end, we all felt like the best thing to do was to put some additional effort into some potential tweaks and focus on 2019 vs. a race or two this season.”

A NASCAR.com story described the hopes of using the drafting package again as a “Herculean undertaking” and “one that could have resulted in a rushed output.”

Actually, rushing has produced some decent results before.

NASCAR announced a lower-downforce rules package barely a month ahead of a July 11, 2015 race at Kentucky Speedway, and the race was wildly successful.

This was less about a time crunch and more about cash flow.

Teams always can adapt to the rules in front of them. But the best also will adapt by busting their budgets to optimize their cars, and that prompts a difficult question.

Are the changes worth it?

Even if the quality of racing (which is mostly subjective) improves, the majority of teams didn’t view the drafting package as a valid investment, particularly if attendance remains flat (and if more tickets are sold, the tracks still reap the rewards).

Millions were spent developing and optimizing competitive cars for a new inspection system this season.

Is it fair to say “too bad about all that R&D work” and change on the fly?

There also is an eye-of-the-beholder argument. Though Kevin Harvick won the All-Star Race and Kyle Busch led 19 laps and contended, would Stewart-Haas Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing approve a change to the rules that have allowed their champion drivers to dominate the 2018 season?

And as shown by the low-downforce package, whose luster faded after that smashing debut at Kentucky, the teams with the deepest pockets will burn money in wind tunnels to figure out the package and undermine its efficacy without compunction.

Privately, many team owners are tired of “fixing” the racing and want a greater emphasis on marketing and promoting NASCAR rather than trying to retrofit the competition (which has seemed a mostly pyrrhic exercise for the past decade).

So, is there any common ground?

Well …

“Everyone is aligned on doing what’s best for the fans,” O’Donnell said.

That might be true, but there’s an obvious lack of alignment on how to achieve what’s best for the fans.

For all the platitudes tossed around about the spirit of collaboration and cooperation with councils and committees of drivers, manufacturers and team owners, it’s clear the NASCAR industry isn’t on the same page with some critical topics – namely, on the usage of the drafting package.

Mixed messages aren’t new in NASCAR, a sanctioning body that once leaned on its stars to speak their minds while also fining them for having opinions.

But mixed messages color every part of the decision on the drafting package, which had become a daily topic of uplifting SiriusXM satellite radio discussion for gleeful fans.

–NASCAR spent the better part of the past month mulling the new rules — presumably because it wanted to upgrade its racing … but now it also will claim (according to O’Donnell in the NASCAR.com story) that “we’re really happy with the racing on track.”

–After the juxtaposition at 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway of the drafting package at the All-Star Race (38 green-flag lead changes, up from zero last season) with the current rules a week later at the Coca-Cola 600 (which had single-digit lead changes for the second time in three years ), the latter package now will be used at two 1.5-mile tracks in the next three weeks.

–The Cup Series racing at Indianapolis, the track whose action is most frequently identified as needing major improvements, will remain the same for a Sept. 9 regular-season finale that might feature a record number of playoff spots up for grabs on points. A day earlier, the Xfinity Series race at the Brickyard will feature the same drafting package that was a hit last year on the 2.5-mile oval infamous for monotonous stock-car races with a lack of passing.

Does that seem hard to reconcile? That’s the problem with mixed messages.

The most consistent message delivered Thursday?

Say hello to the status quo for the rest of the 2018 season.

Maybe the news wasn’t so surprising after all.