Four Cup cars to be docked practice time at Sonoma

Todd Gilliland posted the fastest lap in Saturday’s final Camping World Truck Series practice at Gateway Motorsports Park.
The final practice was held Saturday after rain limited practice time for the Truck Series.
Gilliland led the way with a lap of 139.302 mph. He was followed by Matt Crafton (139.198 mph), Noah Gragson (138.893), Christian Eckes (138.863) and Jesse Little (138.730).
Ben Rhodes crashed in practice and will go to a backup for tonight’s race.
Click here for final practice report
Second practice
Last week’s winner, Brett Moffitt topped the speed chart in Friday evening’s practice session for the Eaton 200 with a speed of 137.191 mph.
He beat second-place Myatt Snider (136.658 mph) by .128 seconds.
Johnny Sauter (136.608), Riley Herbst (136.355), and Ben Rhodes (136.219) round out the top five.
Herbst is making his Truck Series debut this week.
Also making his Truck debut is Zane Smith, who posted a lap of 136.120 mph to land sixth on the chart.
Christian Eckes (135.906) failed to back up his series-leading speed from the first practice session and was only ninth fastest, but he had the quickest 10-lap average of 135.039 mph.
Click here for complete results from practice 2.
First practice
Rain canceled the practice session at Gateway that was scheduled to run from 3:35 – 4:25 p.m. Eastern time.
When they finally got on track, Eckes posted the fastest single lap in the first practice session with a speed of 134.360 mph. He is making his Truck series debut this week.
Eckes’ speed was .009 seconds faster than Noah Gragon (134.324), who landed second on the speed chart.
Rhodes (134.120), Moffitt (133.817) and Matt Crafton (133.706) rounded out the top five.
Rhodes had the quickest 10-lap average of 133.466 mph.
With the first practice canceled at Gateway, NASCAR added a final practice session scheduled for Noon – 1 p.m.
Click here for complete results from practice one.