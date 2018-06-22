Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Four Cup cars to be docked practice time at Sonoma

By Dustin LongJun 22, 2018, 1:40 PM EDT
Four cars will miss time in today’s opening practice at Sonoma Raceway for violations, NASCAR announced Friday.

David Ragan will miss 30 minutes for failing inspection before the race at Michigan three times.

Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Kasey Kahne each will be docked 15 minutes for failing inspection twice before the Michigan race.

Today’s opening Cup practice goes from 2:40 – 3:55 p.m. ET.

Clint Bowyer leads opening Cup practice at Sonoma

By Dustin LongJun 22, 2018, 4:06 PM EDT
Clint Bowyer was the fastest in the first of two Cup practices Friday at Sonoma Raceway.

Bowyer, the winner of the most recent Cup race two weeks ago at Michigan, posted a lap of 93.590 mph. He was followed by Ryan Blaney (93.546 mph), Joey Logano (93.172), Jamie McMurray (93.049) and Daniel Suarez (92.746).

Sixth was Jimmie Johnson (92.661). He was followed by Michael McDowell (92.650), Martin Truex Jr. (92.614), AJ Allmendinger (92.596) and Ryan Newman (92.595).

Final Cup practice will be from 5:40 – 6:55 p.m. ET. Qualifying will take place Saturday.

Kyle Larson: ‘I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t love NASCAR racing’

By Dustin LongJun 22, 2018, 3:40 PM EDT
Kyle Larson‘s comment on Twitter earlier this week that he would like to run full-time in the World of Outlaws sprint car series “before I’m 40” might have riled some fans, but Larson says it was not meant as anything bad toward NASCAR.

“I don’t know, I think maybe some people aren’t quite as open-minded, maybe,” the 26-year-old Larson said Friday at Sonoma Raceway. “It’s like they read it as if I said in two years from now I wanted to do it. I mean 15 years from now that would put me 20 years in Cup. So, that is a long time. 

“I think Jeff Gordon spent about that much time in the sport (Gordon raced in Cup 23 full-time seasons), but I don’t know, maybe I don’t do the best job in the world of talking about how much I love NASCAR as much as I do sprint cars, but I do. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t love NASCAR racing.

“I enjoy sprint cars, and I feel like I talk about sprint cars a lot just to open people’s eyes to that style of racing because it’s a great form or racing and so is NASCAR. So, I don’t know, I just want fans to be fans of motorsports not just NASCAR and not just sprint cars. I would like to see everybody just enjoy all of racing and I think that is what I do. Maybe I don’t do a good job at it sometimes, but you know, I enjoy racing all types of vehicles. Most fans get it, but some fans aren’t quite open-minded enough.”

It was on the official World of Outlaws podcast in December where Larson expressed his desire to eventually transition to the World of Outlaws.

“NASCAR is where I wanted to make it, but I would have been perfectly fine if I didn’t make it either,” Larson said on that podcast in the offseason. “I’d probably be on the Outlaw (sprint car) tour probably right now, racing and loving life … I would say racing on the World of Outlaws tour full-time is my main goal.”

Larson just finished running five nights of Ohio Sprint Speedweek. He won two of those nights. Rain postponed a sixth event before the feature that Larson was to have run. Larson said he has the dirt track race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on his schedule. Indianapolis is building a quarter-mile dirt track inside Turn 3 to run during the NASCAR weekend there in September.

Larson is in his fifth full Cup season. He has five career series wins. Although winless this season, Larson has finished runner-up three times (Auto Club Speedway, Bristol and Pocono).

Dale Jr. Download: The time Dale dived into shallow end of pool …

By Dustin LongJun 22, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared the story of when he dived into the shallow end of a pool at a party and hit his head on the bottom of the pool at a Ricky Hendrick’s house that included Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson.

“They had a hot tub where they put all this detergent in it and the suds went over into the pool,’’ Earnhardt said. “I dove into the pool and didn’t know how shallow it was and hit my head on the bottom … and busted my forehead, split it wide open. Probably about an inch by inch kind of an X split.

“Jimmie Johnson, it’s like 2 or 3 in the morning. Jimmie is like “I’ll drive you. We’ve got a doctor. We’ve got a guy that works with Hendrick.’ They call him and he’s like ‘I’ll meet you at my practice.’ Jimmie drives me over to this guy and we go into this doctor’s office and it’s just the doctor. I laid on the table. He put a sheet over my head and the guy sewed my forehead up.”

Earnhardt got a couple of stitches.

Watch the video above to see how Earnhardt hid the injury from the public and what happened next.

Click here to listen to the full Dale Jr Download episode.

The Dale Jr. Download airs at 5:30 p.m. ET every Thursday on NBCSN through the NASCAR season.

Friday schedule for Cup at Sonoma, Trucks at Gateway

By Dustin LongJun 22, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Monster Energy Cup teams and Camping World Truck teams take to the track today in two different locations. Cup teams are at Sonoma Raceway in California, while Truck teams are at Gateway Motorsports Park outside St. Louis.

Here’s the day’s schedule for both tracks:

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

At GATEWAY MOTORSPORTS PARK

1 – 9:30 p.m. — Truck garage open

3:35 – 4:25 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

7:35 – 8:25 p.m. — Final Truck practice (Fox Sports 2)

9 p.m. — ARCA race (FS2)

At SONOMA RACEWAY

11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

2:40 – 3:55 p.m. — Cup practice (Fox Sports1)

5:40 – 6:55 p.m. — Final Cup practice (FS1)