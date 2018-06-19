Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Bump & Run: Should NASCAR look at a future street race for Cup?

By NBC SportsJun 19, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

Should NASCAR run a Cup race on a street course?

Nate Ryan: Absolutely. It’s the best avenue for getting into some major metropolitan areas where NASCAR belongs (Seattle, New York, perhaps Denver) but has little chance of gaining a foothold with a permanent facility. It would add a wrinkle to the right-turn racing that has delivered some great action for the past decade at the two road-course stops in Cup. And despite there being a lack of current momentum, there is past evidence it’s worked for lower stock-car series in cities as large as Los Angeles in the past.

Dustin Long: It would be a good move to get into markets the sport doesn’t race in now, but the key question is what will the racing be like? For those who imagine it would be beating and banging on a tight circuit, well, there’s less of that now on short tracks, in part, because of how little contact damages fenders and can create tire rubs. Open up the fenders then that could encourage the type of racing.

Daniel McFadin: Please? There’s precedent for it with the old NASCAR Southwest Tour holding three races in the streets of Los Angeles from 1998-2000. I sincerely believe a stock car race on a street course would be a better product than IndyCar could ever provide. With the close quarters, it would encourage more beating and banging and there’s no pesky penalties for “avoidable contact.” Like this year’s Roval race, let’s just try it once.

Dan Beaver: Absolutely. NASCAR’s schedule is already among the most diverse in all sports. To be crowned the champion, the driver should be able to show skill on every type of track. My vote is Central Park, which would give NASCAR their much-coveted venue in the Big Apple. For that matter, they should also run on a dirt track.

What is a memorable road course moment that stands out to you?

Nate Ryan: Because it’s Sonoma weekend, I’ll pick Marcos Ambrose stalling his car while leading and trying to save fuel under caution with seven laps remaining in the June 20, 2010 race. The massive blunder dropped Ambrose from first to seventh for the final restart, and it was historically significant for two major reasons: 1) It was the most agonizing of seven winless trips to Sonoma for Ambrose, a two-time Cup winner at Watkins Glen and one of the greatest road-course drivers in NASCAR history; 2) The gaffe handed the victory to Jimmie Johnson, who led the final seven laps for his only win on a road course in NASCAR.

Dustin Long: Tony Stewart‘s last Cup win in 2016 was a last-lap thrill ride at Sonoma. Stewart led starting the final lap, lost the lead to Denny Hamlin after contact in Turn 7 and got it back after making contact with Hamlin on the final corner. 

Daniel McFadin: Anytime I’ve encountered someone who decries NASCAR as just a bunch of guys going in circles, I make sure to show them video of the last lap of 2012 Cup race at Watkins Glen. It’s everything you’d want on the last lap of any race: the leader getting spun, NASCAR not throwing a caution, multiple lead changes, cars going off track and a drag race through the final turn. I think it was the watershed moment for road course racing in NASCAR.

Dan Beaver: The 1991 Sonoma race. Whether Ricky Rudd deserved to be black flagged for spinning Davey Allison on the next-to-last lap might be open to debate, but the timing of the penalty – more than a full lap later, with Rudd in sight of the checkered flag – was startling. Equally surprising was the fact that NASCAR decided to penalize Rudd just the one position he made up with that contact  – restoring the running position from before the contact.

Between these two groups, who would you take this weekend at Sonoma — The field or Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch?

Nate Ryan: Repeat season won’t be ending anytime soon in NASCAR: Take the Big Three.

Dustin Long: Considering that Harvick, Busch and Truex have won three of the last five Sonoma races and the other two winners (Tony Stewart and Carl Edwards) aren’t in the series, it’s hard not to take the Big Three.

Daniel McFadin: The field. There’s been nine different winners at Sonoma in the last nine races and only once in the last seven races has the winner started in the top five. I think we’re in store for the most unpredictable race of the year that hasn’t been on a restrictor-plate race.

Dan Beaver: The field: There are so many variables on a road course that this is one of the best opportunities for the field to beat Harvick, Busch, and Truex by employing an alternate strategy.

NASCAR America: Dale Jarrett’s son Zach follows new path for racing family

By Nate RyanJun 19, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Zach Jarrett grew up around the racetrack with a generation of NASCAR drivers’ kids who essentially never left.

So the youngest son of 1999 Cup champion Dale Jarrett naturally questioned whether taking a swing at another professional sport was the right move.

“I was wondering if that’s something that was sort of expected of me, because you see so many drivers get into it,” Zach said in a NASCAR America feature about his father’s support of his career. “You see Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney, kids I grew up with, all racing now and doing great.

“But there’s something about baseball that really stuck out and I grew a love for and wanted to see how long I could play.”

NBCSN analyst Dale Jarrett said his son always loved being at the racetrack, but Zach’s passion for baseball was evident.

“I can remember once after a race I was tired, and he wanted to hit a baseball, so that’s what we did,” Dale said. “This was something he wanted to do.”

Having learned baseball through time spent with his maternal grandfather, Jack Spears, who played in the Brooklyn Dodgers organization, the 23-year-old Zach is an all-star this season for the Delmarva Shorebirds, a Single-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles that is based in Salisbury, Maryland.

“You have to have a tremendous passion to want to do this,” Dale said. “That’s where his heart has taken him and he’s following that.”

Watch the video above from Monday’s NASCAR America.

NASCAR America Scan All: Parker Kligerman makes the most of opportunities

By Dan BeaverJun 19, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In a special edition of Scan All, Parker Kligerman takes the fan through a guided tour of his 2018 season.

“(I am) hoping to give you guys a better idea of what a small team like mine goes through on a weekly basis,” Kligerman said. “We focus on quality over quantity.”

While NASCAR America’s Kligerman has not had many chances to race this year, he has made the most of those opportunities. An accident at Daytona International Speedway in the Camping World Truck Series season opener kept him from contending for a good finish, but he almost cracked the top 10 at Atlanta Motor Speedway the following week – finishing 11th in the 32-truck field.

“Our goal: we show up, we feel like it’s a race we can win.”

“You’re doing a great job man” spotter Earl Barban told him during the opening laps at Dover International Speedway as Kligerman marched toward the lead. “Move that corner back a little bit, your drive off is a lot better than most.”

The advice was productive. Kligerman went on to lead 11 laps in the Jegs 200. He was still running with the leaders in second when the No. 75 broke an oil cooler and retired on lap 86.

He went to Charlotte Motor Speedway two races later and finished seventh – his first and so far only top 10 in Trucks this year.

Strong runs in the Truck series opened up another opportunity to race the Coke 600 in the Gaunt Brothers’ No. 96.

Battling brake issues and after a trip into the wall, he brought the car home 27th in his first Cup series race since 2014.

“It wasn’t pretty, but we made it to the end,” Kligerman said over the radio after the race.

Kligerman earned a second Cup race in the No. 96 this weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

For more, watch the video above.

Kyle Larson scores second Ohio Sprint Speedweek win in three nights

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 18, 2018, 10:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Larson scored his second Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Ohio Sprint Speedweek win in three nights. Larson won at Wayne County Speedway on Monday. Andrew Palker was second.

The victory is Larson’s eighth in the All Star Circuit of Champions.

Xfinity driver Christopher Bell was fifth Monday. Kasey Kahne placed 17th. Tony Stewart finished 24th in the 26-car field.

Larson won at Eldora Speedway on Saturday night.

Ohio Speedweek continues Tuesday at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio.

NASCAR America: Sport needs more races like Iowa Speedway

By Dan BeaverJun 18, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

With the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series taking Father’s Day weekend off, the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series took center stage at Iowa Speedway and put on a pair of shows that had drivers and NASCAR America analysts asking for more.

Late-race battles for the lead with Noah Gragson‘s unsuccessful last-lap pass on Brett Moffitt and Christopher Bell’s near miss at closing the distance on Justin Allgaier is something that has been missing from the Cup series for much of the season, and the action had a lot to do with the configuration of the speedway.

“That’s why this racetrack has become so popular,” Parker Kligerman said on Monday’s edition of NASCAR America. “Because it’s allowing this multi-groove racing like we’ve seen. And it’s got everyone discussing – kind of like Brad Keselowski was saying – why don’t we bring the Cup cars there? It would be awesome.”

Iowa Speedway was built with inspiration from Richmond Raceway and both tracks have characteristics of a short track and a speedway. It is something that Jeff Burton believes the sports needs to embrace.

“There is no doubt that this style of racetrack is what we need more of,” Burton said. “The sport needs more of it. And all this effort we’ve been talking about with the All-Star package. All that is an effort to try and create races like we saw on Saturday and on Sunday.”

For more, watch the video above.