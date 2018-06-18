Kyle Larson scores second Ohio Sprint Speedweek win in three nights

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Late last year Kyle Larson said his main career goal was to compete full-time in the World of Outlaws and that “NASCAR’s just the step to get there.”

Now the 25-year-old Cup driver has told the Internet that he hopes to compete full-time in World of Outlaws “Before I’m 40.”

In a lengthy Q&A session, Larson answered a fan’s question about the topic.

Before I’m 40 — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 18, 2018

Okay. We can work with that. — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) June 18, 2018

It was on the official World of Outlaws podcast in December where Larson expressed his desire to eventually transition to World of Outlaws.

“NASCAR is where I wanted to make it, but I would have been perfectly fine if I didn’t make it either,” Larson said. “I’d probably be on the Outlaw (sprint car) tour probably right now, racing and loving life … I would say racing on the World of Outlaws tour full-time is my main goal.”

A lot can change between now and 2033 – which would put Larson at 18 full-time Cup seasons after 2032 – so better stock up on those Larson race win diecasts while you can over the next 15 or so years.

Here’s other tidbits from Larson’s Q&A session:

Larson declared his stance on last year’s peaceful protests by NFL players regarding police brutality and unequal treatment of African-Americans that took place during the National Anthem.

Last September, President Donald Trump praised NASCAR in general and its “supporters and fans,” saying “They won’t put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag!”

That was after team owner Richard Childress and Richard Petty said they would fire any employees who kneeled during the anthem in protest.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. later tweeted in support of the protests and Jimmie Johnson also said he supported peaceful protests.

Larson’s response was noted by other NASCAR drivers.

Any one that stands — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 18, 2018

This is awesome. 👊🏼 — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) June 18, 2018

—

If you’ve noticed Larson isn’t running against the wall as much this season, there’s a reason.

Harder to run the top and make speed with less downforce and our cars are good enough I don’t need to run the top — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 18, 2018

Larson believes the Cup Series needs more short tracks to garner more excitement and that the cars are not the problem.

More short tracks. Cars aren’t an issue. — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 18, 2018

Larson also expressed a desire for there to be mid-week races on the schedule.

Mid week races to open up a couple more off weekends — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 18, 2018

Larson is not planning on competing in the Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway, which he won in 2016.

Nah — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 18, 2018

Larson thinks a Truck race at Knoxville Raceway, the dirt track that hosts the Knoxville Nationals, would be worthwhile.

I think it could be good — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 18, 2018

Larson also announced where he’ll be competing in some sprint races later this year.

3 nights — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 18, 2018