Truck practice report at Iowa

With the Cup Series off this weekend, the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series are in the spotlight at Iowa Speedway.
Both series are on track Saturday with the day ending with the Truck race. The Xfinity Series races Sunday. No full-time Cup drivers are entered for either event.
Here is this weekend’s schedule:
(ALL TIMES EASTERN)
SATURDAY, JUNE 16
8 a.m. — Truck garage opens
9:35 – 10:25 a.m. — Truck practice (Fox Sports 1)
11:05 – 11:55 a.m. — Final Truck practice (Fox Sports 2)
12:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage open
3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS2)
4:30 pm. — Truck qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (FS2)
5:30 p.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting
5:40 – 6:30 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (FS1)
6:30 p.m. — Truck Series driver introductions
7 p.m. — M&M’s 200 presented by Casey’s General Store Camping World Truck Series race; 200 laps/175 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
SUNDAY, JUNE 17
11 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens
2 p.m. — Driver/crew chief meeting
2:35 pm. — Xfinity qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (FS2)
4:30 p.m. — Driver introductions
5 p.m. — Iowa 250 presented by Enogen Xfinity race; 250 laps/218.75 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
