

Truck practice report at Iowa

By Dustin LongJun 16, 2018, 10:37 AM EDT
Justin Haley led the way in the first of two Camping World Truck Series practices Saturday at Iowa Speedway.

Haley posted a lap of 134.294 mph. He was followed by Cody Coughlin (134.248 mph), Brett Moffitt (133.554), Dalton Sargeant (133.469) and Todd Gilliland (133.328). Stewart Friesen had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 130.333 mph.

The Truck Series has a second practice and qualifying before its race at 7 p.m. ET today.

Click here for full practice report

Leavine Family Racing makes crew chief change to Kasey Kahne’s team


By Dustin LongJun 16, 2018, 10:23 AM EDT
Leavine Family Racing has tapped Jon Leonard to be Kasey Kahne‘s interim crew chief, replacing Travis Mack, the team announced Saturday morning.

Leonard has been the team’s lead engineer and also served as the team’s interim crew chief for the final five races of 2017.

Kahne is 28th in points in his first season with the team. His best finish this year is 17th, which he accomplished at Texas, Talladega and Dover.

Mack was in his first year as a crew chief. He had been the car chief for Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s team last season at Hendrick Motorsports.

Saturday schedule for Xfinity, Trucks at Iowa


By Dustin LongJun 16, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
Although Cup teams are off this weekend, there’s plenty of NASCAR action. Both the Xfinity and Camping World Truck teams are at Iowa Speedway this weekend. Both series will be on track today. A busy day ends with the Truck race this evening.

Here is today’s schedule:

(ALL TIMES EASTERN)

8 a.m. — Truck garage opens

9:35 – 10:25 a.m. — Truck practice (Fox Sports 1)

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. — Final Truck practice (Fox Sports 2)

12:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS2)

4:30 pm. — Truck qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (FS2)

5:30 p.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting

5:40 – 6:30 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

6:30 p.m. — Truck Series driver introductions

7 p.m. — M&M’s 200 presented by Casey’s General Store Camping World Truck Series race; 200 laps/175 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Driver lineup set for Charlotte road course tests in July


By Dustin LongJun 15, 2018, 3:56 PM EDT
Charlotte Motor Speedway announced the driver lineup for the two days of testing that will take place in July on the track’s road course.

NASCAR created two separate test days. Tests will be July 10 and July 17. Both sessions will go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET with a lunch break from noon to 1 p.m. ET.

The tests are open to the public.

The Cup series races on Charlotte’s road course Sept. 30 in the playoffs.

Scheduled to test on July 10

Martin Truex Jr.

Jimmie Johnson

Chase Elliott

Kevin Harvick

Clint Bowyer

Denny Hamlin

Daniel Suarez

Brad Keselowski

Paul Menard

Trevor Bayne

Jamie McMurray

Austin Dillon

Chris Buescher

Kasey Kahne

Michael McDowell

Gray Gaulding

Landon Cassill

B.J. McLeod

Scheduled to test on July 17

Kyle Busch

Erik Jones

Ryan Blaney

Joey Logano

Kyle Larson

Aric Almirola

Kurt Busch

Alex Bowman

William Byron

Bubba Wallace

Ryan Newman

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

AJ Allmendinger

Ty Dillon

Matt DiBenedetto

Corey LaJoie

David Ragan

Reed Sorenson

Weekend schedule for Xfinity, Trucks at Iowa


By Dustin LongJun 15, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
With the Cup Series off this weekend, the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series are in the spotlight at Iowa Speedway.

Both series are on track Saturday with the day ending with the Truck race. The Xfinity Series races Sunday. No full-time Cup drivers are entered for either event.

Here is this weekend’s schedule:

(ALL TIMES EASTERN)

SATURDAY, JUNE 16

8 a.m. — Truck garage opens

9:35 – 10:25 a.m. — Truck practice (Fox Sports 1)

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. — Final Truck practice (Fox Sports 2)

12:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS2)

4:30 pm. — Truck qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (FS2)

5:30 p.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting

5:40 – 6:30 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

6:30 p.m. — Truck Series driver introductions

7 p.m. — M&M’s 200 presented by Casey’s General Store Camping World Truck Series race; 200 laps/175 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SUNDAY, JUNE 17

11 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

2 p.m. — Driver/crew chief meeting

2:35 pm. — Xfinity qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (FS2)

4:30 p.m. — Driver introductions

5 p.m. — Iowa 250 presented by Enogen Xfinity race; 250 laps/218.75 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

