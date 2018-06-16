Leavine Family Racing makes crew chief change to Kasey Kahne’s team

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Leavine Family Racing has tapped Jon Leonard to be Kasey Kahne‘s interim crew chief, replacing Travis Mack, the team announced Saturday morning.

Leonard has been the team’s lead engineer and also served as the team’s interim crew chief for the final five races of 2017.

Kahne is 28th in points in his first season with the team. His best finish this year is 17th, which he accomplished at Texas, Talladega and Dover.

Mack was in his first year as a crew chief. He had been the car chief for Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s team last season at Hendrick Motorsports.

