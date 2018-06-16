Harrison Burton wins Iowa Truck pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

With a speed of 133.085 mph, Harrison Burton scored his first career Craftsman World Truck Series pole and became the 12th different driver in 12 Iowa Speedway races to take the top spot for tonight’s M&M’s 200. Burton was also fastest in round one (132.850 mph)

Burton beat Matt Crafton (132.990) by 0.017 seconds. Burton gained most of his time exiting turn four.

Noah Gragson (132.945), Todd Gilliland (132.660) and Stewart Friesen (132.654) rounded out the top five.

Gilliland (133.147) had the fastest time in round two.

Josh Reaume, Bryant Barnhill and Camden Murphy failed to qualify.

In 11 previous races, only one driver who started outside the top 10 has won. Crafton started 11th in 2011.