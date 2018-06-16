Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Brett Mofitt wins Truck Race at Iowa

By Dan BeaverJun 16, 2018, 9:18 PM EDT
Brett Moffitt survived a banzai move by Noah Gragson in the final corner of the last lap of the M&Ms 200 to score his second win of the season and first on his hometown track of Iowa Speedway. Moffitt hails from Grimes, Iowa.

Gragson dove into turn four and overshot the exit, making heavy contact with the wall. He managed to cross the finish line second despite the contact.

Harrison Burton, David Gilliland and Johnny Sauter rounded out the top five.

Two multi-car incidents early in the race set the stage for the dramatic ending.

On lap 31, Christian Eckes moved up the track in a three-wide battle. He clipped Cody Coughlin and was turned into the wall, collecting Grant Enfinger, Austin Hill and Ben Rhodes in the aftermath.

On lap 134, Stewart Friesen and Matt Crafton made contact battling for eighth, pushing the left front tire in on Crafton’s truck. Two laps later, Crafton’s tire blew while he was battling Friesen, Rhodes, John Hunter Nemechek and Dalton Sargeant. The caution allowed some of the leaders to pit, leaving Moffitt with a decision to make as to whether to stay out on old tires.

Coughlin survived his incident to finish seventh. Eckes finished eighth, Friesen was ninth, and Snider rounded out the top 10.

STAGE 1 WINNER: John Hunter Nemechek

STAGE 2 WINNER: Stewart Friesen

HOW BRETT MOFFITT WON: Moffitt inherited the lead at the beginning of stage three and used the clean air to maintain his position.

WHO HAD A GOOD NIGHT: David Gilliland’s third start of the season was his second top-five finish. His previous top five was a fourth at Dover. Myatt Snider‘s first Iowa race ended with a 10th-place finish. Making his fourth start of the season, Jesse Little scored his third top 10 of the year – the sixth-place finish is a career best.

WHO HAD A BAD NIGHT: Todd Gilliland got loose on lap 25 and damaged the right rear of his truck; he was running third at the time. Gilliland (who finished 28th) remained within one lap of the leaders until lap 101 when he spun into the wall and did heavy damage. Nemechek and Crafton headed to the garage immediately following the lap-136, five-truck accident. On lap 140, Justin Haley developed an engine problem that cost him four laps and sent him home 16th – ending a five-race streak of top-15s.

NOTABLE: Tanner Thorson lost a lap in the middle of stage two, but managed to stay in contact with the leaders. The midget racer earned his first career top-15 finish.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: “So much fun racing on this track. I drove in there; I knew I had him, so tried to do video game NASCAR Inside lineup video play with my buddies. Just overshot a little bit; committed to the gas and hit the fence.” – Gragson after his second-place finish, on FoxSports 1.

WHAT’S NEXT: Villa Lighting Delivers the Eaton 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park at 8:00 p.m. ET on June 23 on FS1.

Leave a comment

Harrison Burton wins Iowa Truck pole

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverJun 16, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
With a speed of 133.085 mph, Harrison Burton scored his first career Camping World Truck Series pole and became the 12th different driver in 12 Iowa Speedway races to take the top spot for tonight’s M&M’s 200. Burton was also fastest in round one (132.850 mph)

Burton beat Matt Crafton (132.990) by 0.017 seconds. Burton gained most of his time exiting turn four.

Noah Gragson (132.945), Todd Gilliland (132.660) and Stewart Friesen (132.654) rounded out the top five.

Gilliland (133.147) had the fastest time in round two.

Josh Reaume, Bryant Barnhill and Camden Murphy failed to qualify.

In 11 previous races, only one driver who started outside the top 10 has won. Crafton started 11th in 2011.

Click here for the complete lineup.

Xfinity practice report at Iowa Speedway

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverJun 16, 2018, 4:01 PM EDT
Final Practice

In his last start of a four-race schedule with Fury Race Cars, Kaz Grala topped the speed chart in final practice for the Iowa 250 Presented by Enogen with a speed of 130.052 mph.

Grala bettered Tyler Reddick (129.449 mph) by .113 seconds.

Daniel Hemric (129.263), Justin Allgaier (129.225) and Austin Cindric (129.178) rounded out the top five.

The two teenagers making their debut landed in the mid-teens. Riley Herbst (128.200) was 15th on the chart; Justin Hayley (127.997) was 18th.

Cole Custer had the quickest 10-lap average with a speed of 127.576 mph.

Click here for full results from final practice.

First practice

Christopher Bell paced the first practice session for the Iowa 250 with a speed of 129.790 mph.

Daniel Hemric was second on the speed chart at 129.656 mph.

With time running off the clock, Shane Lee (129.603) fired off pit road and landed third.

Elliott Sadler (129.178) and Cole Custer (128.628) rounded out the top five.

Making his Xfinity debut, Truck series regular Justin Haley posted the sixth-fastest lap of 128.508 mph.

Riley Herbst posted a lap of 127.503 mph in his debut and landed 16th on the fastest lap chart.

Austin Cindric had the quickest 10-lap average of 126.074 among six drivers who posted at least 10 consecutive laps.

Click here for full practice 1 results.

Truck practice report at Iowa

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 16, 2018, 10:37 AM EDT
Harrison Burton was the fastest in Saturday’s final Camping World Truck Series practice at Iowa Speedway.

Burton posted a lap of 134.202 mph. He was followed by Dalton Sargeant (133.849 mph), Johnny Sauter (133.378), Stewart Friesen (133.074) and Todd Gilliland (132.917).

Burton also had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 130.603 mph.

Click here for full report of final Truck practice

FIRST PRACTICE

Justin Haley led the way in the first of two Camping World Truck Series practices Saturday at Iowa Speedway.

Haley posted a lap of 134.294 mph. He was followed by Cody Coughlin (134.248 mph), Brett Moffitt (133.554), Dalton Sargeant (133.469) and Todd Gilliland (133.328). Stewart Friesen had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 130.333 mph.

The Truck Series has a second practice and qualifying before its race at 7 p.m. ET today.

Click here for full practice report