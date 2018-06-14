NASCAR America 5 p.m. ET: Kaz Grala interview, Landon Cassill in simulator

Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Carolyn Manno is joined by Landon Cassill in Stamford, Connecticut. Parker Kligerman joins from Burton’s Garage.
On today’s show:
With the Cup Series off this weekend, the Xfinity Series takes center stage this weekend in Iowa! And with no Cup drivers in the field, it’s a big chance for the series’ young stars to get a win and a playoff berth. We’ll preview Sunday’s race and get a ride with Hawkeye State native Landon Cassill in the NBC iRacing Simulator.
A win on Sunday could mean more than a trophy for Xfinity Series driver Kaz Grala. It could mean a chance to secure his racing future! The 19-year-old driver joins the show to talk about his tumultuous season, which has taken a successful turn recently with the new Fury Race Cars team.
And in the spirit of Father’s Day this weekend, NASCAR Hall of Famer and broadcasting icon Ken Squier looks back at some of NASCAR’s most memorable father-son moments.
With the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series taking Father’s Day off, all eyes are focused on Iowa Speedway this weekend.
Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill took time in the opening segment of Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America to handicap the Xfinity race at Iowa and here is some of what they had to say:
On Daniel Hemric: “The chances (of winning) are really high. We’ve watched Daniel Hemric come so close in the last year and a half or so – and he’s run very competitively in that 21 car. … His chances going to Iowa are great, but it’s really going to come down to whether Richard Childress Racing has improved their program; have they made (the cars) better on short track.” – Kligerman
On Ryan Truex: “He feels like it’s really just the team finding his feel for the car. I think he didn’t anticipate the transition from the down force of the trucks have and how much you can lean into driving a truck to the Xfinity cars – and the down force coming off those cars and sliding around a little bit more.” – Cassill
On Ross Chastain: “Week in and week out, we see this team just over-perform. They find themselves running in the top 10, beating cars that have massively larger budgets.” – Kligerman
On Christopher Bell: “I have my eye on Christopher Bell this weekend as someone who is probably going to be favorite off the truck on Friday to win this race. He won at Richmond – a very similar track; similar setup.” – Cassill
On Elliott Sadler: “Just keep doing what he’s doing. Because they’re just very competitive. Think about how close they were t beating his teammate to the line at Dover earlier this year when they came banging doors across the line.” – Kligerman
After 15 races in his first year with Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup Series, Erik Jones barely gives his No. 20 team a passing grade.
“I’d say our team as a whole is probably a C,” Jones told media Wednesday at Daytona International Speedway while promoting the July 7 Cup race at the track.
“I think we’ve had good race cars and had fast race cars, we just haven’t been able to finish really where we’ve ran,” Jones said. “We haven’t done a good job of that. Making sure we’re closing these races out is going to be the big thing for us. We’re bringing top 10 cars to the track every week in speed and just not taking and getting the finishes out of that.”
Following Sunday’s race at Michigan, where Jones placed 15th, the No. 20 team has one top five and five top 10s. He has one top 10 in the last eight races (Kansas, seventh)
In the last three races, Jones has failed to finish better than 15th.
Jones has started in the top 10 in four of the last seven races. In each race, he finished 13th or worse.
“Making sure we’re taking full advantage and executing on pit road and on the race track, not losing track position is going to be the big thing for us coming up,” Jones said. “Staying on that track is what we need to do.”
The next three races take Jones and the series to Sonoma Raceway, Chicagoland Speedway and Daytona. Jones made his first Sonoma start last year and placed 25th after starting 30th. His first Chicago start saw him finish 33rd after a late spin.
In three Daytona starts, he’s managed not to crash out in one, when he placed ninth in last July’s race.
Being one of the four drivers competing for JGR, Jones was asked what’s made the difference in Kyle Busch‘s dominating ways and his struggles in getting to Victory Lane for the first time.
“Obviously, we do have the same resources and equipment at our disposal, it’s just a matter of the way every team is using them,” Jones said. “You look at Kyle, he’s a very talented driver, No. 1. He’s very good at what he does. He and (crew chief) Adam (Stevens) have a good thing going on and they’re able to use the resources very well and take full advantage of them. Me and (crew chief) Chris (Gayle) are still trying to get in our groove of figuring out exactly what we need to get our cars to do to be successful week in and week out.”
Gayle and Jones were paired together during Jones’ rookie season with Furniture Row Racing.
“We’ve done a good job of putting together cars with good speed,” Jones said. “We just need to put together the rest of the package. That’s what Kyle’s done a very good job of this year. He’s qualified really well, he’s stayed up front, he’s had good pit stops and not ever put himself back in the pack and put himself in opportunities to have to gain a lot of track position. I think that’s really important this year … more than the last few years at least. They’ve done a really good job of just staying ahead of the game on that.”
Parker Kligerman back with Gaunt Brothers Racing at Sonoma
Gaunt Brothers Racing will have Parker Kligerman driving its Cup car next weekend at Sonoma Raceway, the team announced Thursday.
Kligerman made his debut with the team at last month’s Coca-Cola 600, finishing 27th.
“We’re happy to have Parker back in the car for Sonoma,” said Marty Gaunt, GBR owner in a news release. “This is our first road course race, and we’ll be leaning on his experience at this type of track.”
Kligerman, a NASCAR analyst for NBC Sports, will be making his first Cup start on a road course. He has five starts on a road course in the Xfinity Series and finished third at Road America in 2013.
“I really enjoyed the whole weekend with GBR at the Coca-Cola 600, and I’m thankful to have another opportunity,” Kligerman said in a statement. “I feel some of my best races in NASCAR have come on road courses, so I’m looking forward to Sonoma.”
The daughter of action sports star Brian Deegan and a mother whose “full-time job” is taking her to races, Hailie is a Southern California native who came to NASCAR from off-road racing. She listens to rap and hip hop.
Rodgers, whose father owns a brewery and his mother is a clinical social worker, was born in Hawaii and has competed in sports cars, motocross and off-road racing. He listens to classic rock and punk rock.
Hailie Deegan has a brief audio recording that she’s listened to a handful of times.
It was recorded minutes after the conclusion of her K&N Pro Series West debut on March 15 at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, California.
The recording is of her father, Brian Deegan, talking to Harvick, who was fresh from finishing fourth in the race.
The 2014 Cup champion told Brian Deegan he was impressed by his daughter’s performance. She finished seventh in the 175-lap race after starting eighth. Harvick said he’d keep in touch with them.
“He still does to this day, which is really cool,” Deegan told NBC Sports. “He always asks how I’m doing at the track, how I am doing compared to the other competitors, which is really cool on a personal level and I think that it was just something that’s not a confidence booster but a motivator.”
The day after the Kern County race, Harvick was asked at Auto Club Speedway what driving talent he’d discovered in the race.
“I think as far as potential and reach and racing knowledge and getting in the car as young as she is, that would be the one I would pluck out of the series and say that’s the one we want to be a part of,” Harvick said.
Since then Harvick has had Deegan on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show “Happy Hours,” she’s graduated from high school and earned her first two top fives on May 19 at Orange Show Speedway and June 9 at Colorado National Speedway. She’s seventh in points through five races.
Harvick reaffirmed his praise of her after he won last month’s All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
“I think Brian is really good for her because of the fact she just needs to go race and learn the ins‑and‑outs, get with the right situations as she moves up, not move too fast,” Harvick said. “She has the most potential of a female racer because she gets it. She’s very into what she’s doing. It’s not about everything else. It’s really about the race car and ‘How do I drive it faster?’ She’s just got her stuff together.”
As the only woman in the NASCAR Next program, which highlights up and coming drivers in stock car racing, Deegan recognizes that NASCAR is a sport in search of “something unique” to build its future on.
“I know they’re looking and searching for these aspects of, their fan base right now is all these people, these older generations and right now they’re looking for the new, hip generation of kids and teens coming up,” Deegan said. “The NASCAR Next program kind of plucks those kids out and sees these people with personalities and (who) want it that bad and are willing to do the off-track work, and I think that’s what NASCAR needs right now.”
Does Deegan consider herself hip?
“I don’t know if I consider myself hip, but I consider myself different.”
—
For Rodgers, the most surreal moment of last June’s K&N West race at Sonoma Raceway was when spotter Rick Carelli came over the radio in the closing laps.
“Third place is nowhere to be found,” Rodgers recalls Carelli saying.
It was just Rodgers and the leader.
The leader was Harvick, who was making his first start in the series since 2007.
“Oh my gosh, we’re running toe-to-toe with a Cup champion right now,” Rodgers thought at the moment.
The race, essentially at Rodgers’ home track, was the one his team “had been building up to all year.”
He qualified on the pole. Harvick started sixth.
“Now if you had told me I would race toe-to-toe with Kevin Harvick all day, that might have been a scenario again where I wouldn’t have believed you,” Rodgers said.
Harvick won the race, but he made sure to bring attention to Rodgers, who like Deegan, he had as a guest on his radio show.
“Being able to race toe-to-toe with Kevin and pull away from everybody else in the field and then for him to get out of the car and rave about me was very unique,” Rodgers said. “I’d say that’s definitely the best second place I’ll probably ever get.”
Harvick then went out of his way to celebrate with Rodgers in victory lane two months later when Rodgers earned his first career win in the K&N East race at Watkins Glen.
“Whether or not Kevin has a hand in (NASCAR Next) personally, just by him being an advocate for me and then voicing me to the media, that has really opened the eyes and ears of a lot of people within NASCAR, within the industry, sponsors,” Rodgers said. “It’s helped on many levels. … My credibility has just been elevated so high after he said those things.”
This season Rodgers has competed in four of the first five K&N East races, earning two top 10s. He’s also earned two top 10s in four ARCA starts racing for Ken Schrader.
Harvick expects Rodgers to continue to rise if given the opportunity, especially when it comes to road course racing.
“I don’t think anybody would have known WillRogers‘ name if we hadn’t run the K&N West Series race last year,” Harvick said after his All-Star win. “He’s got his stuff together. He just needs an opportunity to come out and show what he’s got. When the road course stuff shows up, Will is probably capable of being in an Xfinity race or a Cup race. In the right equipment on a road course, he’d be a top-10 competitor.”
Harvick has only competed in two K&N races in the last year, but each one has benefited someone else.
“It’s interesting to see,” Harvick said. “That’s really been our goal running the K&N races, is to expose those drivers to get opportunities. Just glad that it’s working out for a couple of them.”