NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Driver 2 Driver with Matt Kenseth

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks at this week’s major storylines in the sport.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Dale Jarrett and Jeff Burton from the Big Oak Table in Charlotte.

· Matt Kenseth’s return to the track has had its ups and downs, but he is determined to help Roush Fenway Racing become winners again. The future Hall of Famer sat down with Kyle Petty to talk about his new challenge in the latest edition of “Driver 2 Driver.”

· The Big Oak Table becomes the Mayor’s Office. Jeff Burton shares his thoughts on the debate over the All-Star rules package, which thrilled fans last month but has some drivers worried for the future. Also on the Mayor’s agenda: Does a rain-shortened win like Clint Bowyer’s at Michigan hold the same value as a full-distance victory?

· As the Cup Series heads into the off weekend, Jarrett and Burton will also chime in on some important questions about the season so far that Dustin Long raises in the latest Bump & Run column on NBCSports.com.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.