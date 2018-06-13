Matt Kenseth confirmed for 10 more races by Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing announced 10 more races in the No. 6 Ford for Matt Kenseth, who has been sharing the ride with Trevor Bayne since returning to the team in May.

After Bayne drives the car next weekend at Sonoma Raceway (June 24), Chicagoland Speedway (July 1) and Daytona International Speedway (July 7), Kenseth will return behind the wheel for the July 14 race at Kentucky Speedway. He also will drive the next three races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 22), Pocono Raceway (July 29) and Watkins Glen International (Aug. 5).

The remainder of the races announced Wednesday by the team for Kenseth are:

–Darlington, Sept. 2;

–Indianapolis, Sept. 9;

–Dover International Speedway, Oct. 7;

–Martinsville Speewday (Oct. 28);

–ISM Raceway (Nov. 11);

–Homestead-Miami Speedway (Nov. 18)

According to the release, “additional races for Kenseth are still under consideration.”

A Roush spokesman confirmed Bayne would be in the car at Sonoma, Chicagoland and Daytona. Asked whether Bayne would drive the No. 6 in the other eight races that haven’t been announced this season, the spokesman said the team “was still sorting through the remainder of the schedule.”

Bayne is expected to be in the No. 6 when it’s sponsored by AdvoCare, which will be on the car at Sonoma and Chicagoland.

AdvoCare also is sponsoring the races at Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 12), Bristol Motor Speedway (Aug. 18), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 16), Charlotte Motor Speedway (Sept. 30), Kansas Speedway (Oct. 21) and Texas Motor Speedway (Nov. 4).

Kenseth has indicated he won’t drive in the restrictor-plate races, so Bayne likely will be in the car at Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 14) along with Daytona.