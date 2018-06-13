Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Danville, Va., City Council approves naming highway after Wendell Scott

By Daniel McFadinJun 13, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott will be recognized by his hometown of Danville, Virginia, with a highway bearing his name.

The Danville City Council approved a measure last week to name the US 58/29 bypass after Scott, the only African-American to win a NASCAR Cup Series race.

The stretch of road will be named the Wendell O. Scott Sr. Memorial Highway.

“I want to thank city council and city management for being in such agreement for this type of honor,” Wendell Scott Foundation CEO Warrick Scott told the Chatham Star Tribune after the item honoring his grandfather was approved. “It is a huge step in crystallizing my grandfather’s legacy and making him available for the masses.”

Scott, who died Dec. 23, 1990 at 69, was elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015. He made 495 Cup starts. In addition to his win, he earned 20 top fives and 147 top 10s.

Danville had previously named a street after Scott.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Driver 2 Driver with Matt Kenseth

By Daniel McFadinJun 13, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks at this week’s major storylines in the sport.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Dale Jarrett and Jeff Burton from the Big Oak Table in Charlotte.

· Matt Kenseth’s return to the track has had its ups and downs, but he is determined to help Roush Fenway Racing become winners again. The future Hall of Famer sat down with Kyle Petty to talk about his new challenge in the latest edition of “Driver 2 Driver.”

· The Big Oak Table becomes the Mayor’s Office. Jeff Burton shares his thoughts on the debate over the All-Star rules package, which thrilled fans last month but has some drivers worried for the future. Also on the Mayor’s agenda: Does a rain-shortened win like Clint Bowyer’s at Michigan hold the same value as a full-distance victory?

· As the Cup Series heads into the off weekend, Jarrett and Burton will also chime in on some important questions about the season so far that Dustin Long raises in the latest Bump & Run column on NBCSports.com.

Matt Kenseth confirmed for 10 more races by Roush Fenway Racing

By Nate RyanJun 13, 2018, 3:35 PM EDT
Roush Fenway Racing announced 10 more races in the No. 6 Ford for Matt Kenseth, who has been sharing the ride with Trevor Bayne since returning to the team in May.

After Bayne drives the car next weekend at Sonoma Raceway (June 24), Chicagoland Speedway (July 1) and Daytona International Speedway (July 7), Kenseth will return behind the wheel for the July 14 race at Kentucky Speedway. He also will drive the next three races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 22), Pocono Raceway (July 29) and Watkins Glen International (Aug. 5).

The remainder of the races announced Wednesday by the team for Kenseth are:

–Darlington, Sept. 2;

–Indianapolis, Sept. 9;

–Dover International Speedway, Oct. 7;

–Martinsville Speewday (Oct. 28);

–ISM Raceway (Nov. 11);

–Homestead-Miami Speedway (Nov. 18)

According to the release, “additional races for Kenseth are still under consideration.”

A Roush spokesman confirmed Bayne would be in the car at Sonoma, Chicagoland and Daytona. Asked whether Bayne would drive the No. 6 in the other eight races that haven’t been announced this season, the spokesman said the team “was still sorting through the remainder of the schedule.”

Bayne is expected to be in the No. 6 when it’s sponsored by AdvoCare, which will be on the car at Sonoma and Chicagoland.

AdvoCare also is sponsoring the races at Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 12), Bristol Motor Speedway (Aug. 18), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 16), Charlotte Motor Speedway (Sept. 30), Kansas Speedway (Oct. 21) and Texas Motor Speedway (Nov. 4).

Kenseth has indicated he won’t drive in the restrictor-plate races, so Bayne likely will be in the car at Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 14) along with Daytona.

 

2019 Xfinity, Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedules released

By Dustin LongJun 13, 2018, 3:01 PM EDT
NASCAR released the 2019 schedules for the Xfinity Series and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series on Wednesday.

The 33-race Xfinity schedule opens Feb. 16 at Daytona and ends Nov. 16 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The races are in the same order as the 2018 Xfinity schedule. There are no new venues for 2019. The series will have five Friday races, 27 Saturday races and one Sunday race.

The 23-race Gander Outdoors Truck Series opens Feb. 15 at Daytona and ends Nov. 15 at Homestead. There are two changes to the 2019 schedule from this year.

Pocono and Eldora will flip-flop. Pocono will precede Eldora on the 2019 schedule. Pocono will be July 27 and Eldora moves to Aug. 1.

The other change to the schedule is that the Texas Truck race typically held in the fall will move to the spring. That event will be March 29 next season.

That means the playoffs now will open Aug. 15 at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Aug. 10 race at Michigan International Speedway as the regular-season cutoff.

The Truck schedule features three Thursday races, 11 Friday races, eight Saturday races and one Sunday race.

Here are the 2019 schedules for both series (start times will be announced later):

2019 NASCAR Xfinity schedule

2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck schedule

Joey Gase’s Darlington scheme pays tribute to father’s racing career

By Daniel McFadinJun 13, 2018, 1:05 PM EDT
Joey Gase is using his paint scheme for the Sept. 1 Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway to honor the racing career of his father, Bob Gase.

Through a fan vote last week, The Go Green Racing driver allowed his followers to choose between two paint schemes inspired by his father’s career when he raced at their home track of Hawkeye Downs Speedway in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

They could choose between a 2003 Purple & Black Modified scheme or a 1994 Blue & White Late Model.

Go Green Racing

When the vote was closed, the 2003 Black & Purple Championship Modified scheme won out.

“I couldn’t be happier to be running this scheme,” Gase said in a press release. “This is the scheme I think of the most when I think of my dads old racing days and I had a lot of fans reaching out to be saying the same.”

Gase is competing full-time this season. Through 13 races he is 20th in the standings.

His best finish is 16th at Bristol and Auto Club Speedway.