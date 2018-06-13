Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Bump & Run: Superlatives, surprises, bold prediction

By NBC SportsJun 13, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
What is a performance that has stood out to you so far this season?

Nate Ryan: Joey Logano. He quietly is tied for the series lead in top 10s (12) with Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch but ranks only 10th in laps led, which indicates he is maximizing his finishes.

Dustin Long: Kevin Harivck’s dominance. This reminds me of how strong Harvick was in 2014. The only difference is that in 2014 he lost the chance at a number of wins because of various issues from mechanical to pit road and such. Harvick and his team aren’t having those issues this season. Their ability to run mistake-free races week after week has been as impressive as the speed the No. 4 car has.

Daniel McFadin: Joey Logano. He’s third in points coming off his horrid season in 2017. He’s tied with Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch with 12 top 10s and he has a better average finish (8.1) than Harvick (9.3). He only has one win, but he should be in the conversation for being part of the “Big 4” this season.

Dan Beaver: Clint Bowyer’s performance at Martinsville – especially as it came on the heels of Martin Truex Jr.’s win at Auto Club. For a moment, it appeared the competitive landscape was going to open up.

What is something that has surprised you about this season?

Nate Ryan: The number of winners. It seems improbable that with 11 races to go, there are still 10 provisional playoff spots based on points. Based on how Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. have run this season, and their performances at the upcoming tracks, there is a real possibility that half the playoff field will be determined by points – which could make for some nail-biting storylines down the stretch and at the Brickyard.

Dustin Long: The dominance of the veteran drivers this season.

Daniel McFadin: Kyle Larson‘s inability to have consecutive clean races. His spin at Michigan came after similar spins at Phoenix and Charlotte, wrecks at Texas, Talladega, Daytona and Kansas and his spin from contact with Ryan Newman at Bristol. He bounced back to nearly win at Bristol, a seventh-place finish at Charlotte and a fourth at Kansas. Imagine the season Larson could be boasting if some of these incidents hadn’t occurred. He’s been the strongest Chevy driver all year, but he’s also been arguably the sloppiest.

Dan Beaver: The sheer domination of Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch. It is not only that they are winning so many races, but that no one else has been in the same league as them through 15 races.

Eleven more races remain until the playoffs begin. Give me one bold prediction about what might take place before then.

Nate Ryan: Despite going winless in the regular season, Hendrick Motorsports still qualifies three for the playoffs as Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman each earn berths via points.

Dustin Long: Two drivers currently outside the top 20 in points each win a race and make the playoffs.

Daniel McFadin: Alex Bowman and William Byron will win as Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott founder.

Dan Beaver: The inevitable leveling of the playing field. Chevrolet will catch up before the playoffs, but they are not going to have a dominant performer like Ford’s Harvick or Toyota’s Busch and that is going to spread the wealth around.

NASCAR America: Keep testing All-Star rules package, but keep cars hard to race

By Dan BeaverJun 13, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
More than three weeks after NASCAR tested a new rules package for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in the All-Star race, the debate continues as to whether it should be used in a points’ paying race.

Last week, Brad Keselowski expressed concern that fewer topnotch drivers would come to NASCAR if this was the primary rules package because the cars would be too easy to drive.

Mark Martin added his support, saying “NASCAR racing, from the way it was at the very beginning, that was a different skillset from taking cars and choking them off.”

Then added, “It really, really hurts me to think about if we’re going to change that to satisfy Johnny-come-lately fans.”

That spurred a response from Jeff Burton on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America.

“I think what they are trying to say is there is an integrity to racing,” Burton said. “And how do you keep that integrity? … I don’t care how much horsepower (the cars) make. When someone wins an Xfinity race, they don’t get out and say ‘anybody could run it because they have less horsepower than a Cup car.’”

Burton believes the competition was improved in the May’s All-Star race. Last year’s Xfinity race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway race was much improved – a fact that is undebatable, according to Burton. But the results have been far from conclusive. The rules package did not make much of a difference at Pocono Raceway. It did at Michigan International Speedway, but the cars were notably slower.

“Now NASCAR and all the stakeholders get to take that information and learn from it and try to come with a package that does everything everybody wants it to do,” Burton continued. “They still need to be hard to drive. NASCAR has never said that they want pack racing at Michigan. They’ve never said that. They want it to remain so it’s difficult to drive.”

So how do they do it? The answer is not going to be a simple one, but Burton believes there is an answer to be had.

“There is nothing wrong with looking at it and trying to figure it out,” Burton said. “I think what everybody’s worried about is that this package is the only answer. And it’s not. This package is something that’s being tried to learn what’s good and what’s bad – and ultimately a decision is going to be made to make the racing better at these particular racetracks – not everywhere. And I don’t know how that is bad for the sport.

“Unless, anybody can get in the car and do it.”

For more, watch the video above.

Matt Kenseth confirmed for 10 more races by Roush Fenway Racing

By Nate RyanJun 13, 2018, 5:50 PM EDT
Roush Fenway Racing announced 10 more races in the No. 6 Ford for Matt Kenseth, who has been sharing the ride with Trevor Bayne since returning to the team in May.

After Bayne drives the car next weekend at Sonoma Raceway (June 24), Chicagoland Speedway (July 1) and Daytona International Speedway (July 7), Kenseth will return behind the wheel for the July 14 race at Kentucky Speedway. He also will drive the next three races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 22), Pocono Raceway (July 29) and Watkins Glen International (Aug. 5).

The remainder of the races announced Wednesday by the team for Kenseth are:

–Darlington, Sept. 2;

–Indianapolis, Sept. 9;

–Dover International Speedway, Oct. 7;

–Martinsville Speewday (Oct. 28);

–ISM Raceway (Nov. 11);

–Homestead-Miami Speedway (Nov. 18)

According to the release, “additional races for Kenseth are still under consideration.”

A Roush spokesman confirmed Bayne would be in the car at Sonoma, Chicagoland and Daytona. Asked whether Bayne would drive the No. 6 in the other eight races that haven’t been announced this season, the spokesman said the team “was still sorting through the remainder of the schedule.”

Bayne is expected to be in the No. 6 when it’s sponsored by AdvoCare, which will be on the car at Sonoma and Chicagoland.

AdvoCare also is sponsoring the races at Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 12), Bristol Motor Speedway (Aug. 18), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 16), Charlotte Motor Speedway (Sept. 30), Kansas Speedway (Oct. 21) and Texas Motor Speedway (Nov. 4).

Kenseth has indicated he won’t drive in the restrictor-plate races, so Bayne likely will be in the car at Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 14) along with Daytona.

 

Danville, Va., City Council approves naming highway after Wendell Scott

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 13, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott will be recognized by his hometown of Danville, Virginia, with a highway bearing his name.

The Danville City Council approved a measure last week to name the US 58/29 bypass after Scott, the only African-American to win a NASCAR Cup Series race.

The stretch of road will be named the Wendell O. Scott Sr. Memorial Highway.

“I want to thank city council and city management for being in such agreement for this type of honor,” Wendell Scott Foundation CEO Warrick Scott told the Chatham Star Tribune after the item honoring his grandfather was approved. “It is a huge step in crystallizing my grandfather’s legacy and making him available for the masses.”

Scott, who died Dec. 23, 1990 at 69, was elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015. He made 495 Cup starts. In addition to his win, he earned 20 top fives and 147 top 10s.

Danville had previously named a street after Scott.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Driver 2 Driver with Matt Kenseth

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinJun 13, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks at this week’s major storylines in the sport.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Dale Jarrett and Jeff Burton from the Big Oak Table in Charlotte.

· Matt Kenseth’s return to the track has had its ups and downs, but he is determined to help Roush Fenway Racing become winners again. The future Hall of Famer sat down with Kyle Petty to talk about his new challenge in the latest edition of “Driver 2 Driver.”

· The Big Oak Table becomes the Mayor’s Office. Jeff Burton shares his thoughts on the debate over the All-Star rules package, which thrilled fans last month but has some drivers worried for the future. Also on the Mayor’s agenda: Does a rain-shortened win like Clint Bowyer’s at Michigan hold the same value as a full-distance victory?

· As the Cup Series heads into the off weekend, Jarrett and Burton will also chime in on some important questions about the season so far that Dustin Long raises in the latest Bump & Run column on NBCSports.com.

