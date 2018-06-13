2019 Xfinity, Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedules released

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

NASCAR released the 2019 schedules for the Xfinity Series and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series on Wednesday.

The 33-race Xfinity schedule opens Feb. 16 at Daytona and ends Nov. 16 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The races are in the same order as the 2018 Xfinity schedule. There are no new venues for 2019. The series will have five Friday races, 27 Saturday races and one Sunday race.

The 23-race Gander Outdoors Truck Series opens Feb. 15 at Daytona and ends Nov. 15 at Homestead. There are two changes to the 2019 schedule from this year.

Pocono and Eldora will flip-flop. Pocono will precede Eldora on the 2019 schedule. Pocono will be July 27 and Eldora moves to Aug. 1.

The other change to the schedule is that the Texas Truck race typically held in the fall will move to the spring. That event will be March 29 next season.

That means the playoffs now will open Aug. 15 at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Aug. 10 race at Michigan International Speedway as the regular-season cutoff.

The Truck schedule features three Thursday races, 11 Friday races, eight Saturday races and one Sunday race.

Yes. @NASCAR and @NASCARONFOX needed more Truck races in the spring. Big gap in the schedule there. We're trying to accommodate the needs of the sport. https://t.co/H8wF2I278H — Eddie Gossage (@eddiegossage) June 13, 2018

Here are the 2019 schedules for both series (start times will be announced later):