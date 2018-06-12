Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Uber driver gets surprise customer in Kyle Busch

By Daniel McFadinJun 12, 2018, 3:38 PM EDT
Kyle Busch needed a lift to get to Berlin Speedway Monday night to compete in a ARCA/CRA Super Series Late Model race.

Instead of taking a Lyft, Busch went with Uber.

According to a story by MLive.com, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver was a surprise customer for Uber driver George Berridge, who picked Busch up at a hotel in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Berridge responded to Busch’s request for service without looking at the name of his next customer on his Uber app.

A big race fan, Berridge immediately recognized Busch and started trash talking the driver.

“I yelled, ‘Rowdy Busch,'” Berridge told MLive.com. “He said, ‘Yeah, that’s me.’ And then I told him, ‘Are you ready to get your ass kicked tonight?'”

Busch responded, “Dude, my Uber driver is going to start the ride like this? Seriously?”

Berridge called the moment “epic.”

He proceeded to drive Busch the 13 miles to Berlin Speedway in Marne, Michigan. Berridge, who worked for a late model team from 2003-07 and made clear he wasn’t a Busch fan, gained a little more appreciation for the driver.

“To go and be able to talk to a NASCAR champion, yes, my opinion has changed,” Berridge said. “I will always think he is a cry baby, but that just goes to show his competitive nature. He is not out there for a paycheck. He is out there to win races. His Late Model racing is a prime example of that.”

Busch went on to finish third in Money in the Bank 150.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Scan All: Michigan, art of making tough strategy calls

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinJun 12, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET and continues to examine last weekend’s races at Michigan.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Steve Letarte and Dale Jarrett from the Big Oak Table at NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

–  Clint Bowyer and crew chief Mike Bugarewicz took a gamble in order to be in position to win Sunday at Michigan. But what kept other teams from doing the same? Crew chief Steve Letarte will discuss the mentality it takes to make tough calls under pressure.

–  The debate continues over the aero package used in last month’s All-Star Race. While fans enjoyed the closer racing that it produced, Brad Keselowski made his case at Michigan that the package would take drivers out of the equation and ultimately hurt the sport. Were Keselowski’s comments right or wrong?

–   In Scan All Michigan, we’ll have the best sound bites from Sunday’s race, as drivers and teams not only raced each other but also Mother Nature.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Riley Herbst set for Xfinity debut at Iowa with Joe Gibbs Racing

By Daniel McFadinJun 12, 2018, 12:29 PM EDT
Riley Herbst will join Justin Haley this weekend in making his Xfinity Series debut in Sunday’s race at Iowa Speedway.

Herbst, 19, will drive Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota in his only start for the team this season.

Advance Auto Parts will sponsor the car.

A second-year member of the NASCAR Next program, the Las Vegas native has driven for JGR in ARCA the last two seasons, earning one win, nine top fives and 15 top 10s in 27 starts. He was named Rookie of the Year last season.

Herbst’s win came in June 2017 at Pocono Raceway when he triumphed over Brandon Jones, who is now his teammate at JGR.

Sunday’s race marks Herbst’s first start in any of NASCAR’s three national series. He has made 20 combined starts in the K&N Pro Series East and West Series.

“I am super pumped to be making my first top-three NASCAR series start this weekend at Iowa Speedway,” Herbst said in a press release. “We are coming into the week with expectations of learning every single lap, in hopes of having our Toyota Camry up front by the end of the race. Iowa is a super cool track with a lot of racing lines so should be a great weekend for this No. 18 team.”

Herbst has one start at Iowa in a combined K&N West and East race. He started fifth and finished sixth in July 2016.

JGR has won three of the last four Xfinity races at Iowa with Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones and Ryan Preece.

BK Racing to be sold to satisfy creditors

By Dustin LongJun 12, 2018, 10:50 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — BK Racing will be sold, the court-approved trustee operating the team said after a hearing Tuesday. Discussions are underway.

“We’re selling a race team, we’re not just selling a charter,’’ said Matt Smith, the trustee operating the team while it is in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. “So the charter is the largest asset in this case but it’s not the only asset. This is a viable race team and we’re trying to prove that each and every week. We’re meeting obligations of NASCAR by showing up and competing in good faith.

“This isn’t just a liquidation. What brings the best result to all creditors is the sale of a race team not just the sale of an asset.”

Smith would not reveal any potential suitors but said: “We’re looking at buyers that we would think do right by this team, that would be good for NASCAR, good for creditors and good for the employees. We’re looking for the right buyer that has the right offer for this team.”

Smith said that there have been conversations with “parties about their interest and trying to understand what their interest is and how they might be interested in putting an offer together.”

Any sale would have to be approved by the court and the trustee would have to show that he got the best price for the sale. Smith had no timetable for when the sale could be completed but said it would be “as soon as it is practical and works for the buyers and works for the requirement of the bankruptcy court.” Smith said that any buyer would get the team and not the liabilities the team faces.

“I think there needs to be a change in ownership in the team, and I think this process will do that,” Smith said. “I’m working really, really hard to make sure we get the right outcome for this team.”

Ron Devine was among those who started the team. BK Racing made its Cup debut in 2012. Devine had been a part of the ownership since. With mounting bills, including $9.25 million owed to Union Bank & Trust, BK Racing filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb. 15, three days before the Daytona 500. Devine said he made the filing to keep the bank from taking control of the team’s charter and selling it to reclaim money from loans owned.

Smith was approved by the court on March 28 to take over as trustee and operate the team, relieving Devine of his duties.

Gray Gaulding has driven the team’s No. 23 car all season. Gaulding finished 31st Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. The team is 35th in the car owner standings and ranks ahead of only one other team that has a charter.

Long: The path to a better NASCAR should not be an us vs. them matter

By Dustin LongJun 12, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

A tug-of-war is emerging in NASCAR that is unsettling and unnecessary.

This is not us vs. them.

This should be us and them — collaboration not conflict.

Instead, a fissure has developed between competitors and fans over the aero package and restrictor plates used in last month’s All-Star race. As talks continue among teams, drivers, engine builders and NASCAR on where to run this package again this season, questions have been raised about the type of racing it creates.

Former champion Brad Keselowski says that using the package too often could have long-term negative effects for the sport. But many fans were encouraged by the closer racing the package produced in the All-Star event. Their excitement helped spur NASCAR to examine running that package later this season — likely Michigan in August and Indianapolis in September — after the sanctioning body initially downplayed the chances of doing so.

It’s not uncommon for competitors and fans to be on opposite sides, but this issue cuts to a basic premise. What makes better racing? What lengths should NASCAR pursue to achieve that?

While fans see the potential for added excitement on the track, Keselowski sees a driver’s ability lessened.

“I think there are a lot of fans that come to our races expecting to see the best drivers,’’ he said this past weekend at Michigan International Speedway. “I think if you put a package like this out there, like we had at the All-Star race on a consistent basis, that the best drivers in the world will no longer go to NASCAR.

“They want to go where they can make the biggest difference to their performance and there is no doubt that the driver makes less of a difference with that rules package.”

That didn’t seem to matter to many fans after the All-Star race. Social media reaction and effusive fan comments on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio followed for days after the non-points race — a reaction rarely seen about that race in recent years.

Although the aero package and restrictor plate combination has been tried at Indianapolis, Pocono and Michigan in the Xfinity Series and at Charlotte in Cup, NASCAR has not stated how many races or where they hope to run this type of package in 2019 and beyond.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, stressed that Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, saying: “This (package) is not something we’re looking at for every race. I see some of our current drivers make assumptions when they don’t have all the facts. It’s something we’re looking at for a few tracks. If we could pull it off and improve on something, we will but also very happy with the racing we have today.”

With restrictor plates choking horsepower and aero changes intended to help cars run closer, Keselowski’s concern is that races on some 1.5- or 2-mile tracks will look similar to the racing at Daytona and Talladega. That means drivers are less in control of their fate.

“I would say most plate tracks, first through fourth has control of their own destiny and have acquired that finish based on talent, skill, etc.,’’ said Keselowski, whose five Talladega wins and one Daytona triumph are the most victories at restrictor-plate tracks than any other active driver. “From there on back it is a random bingo ball.”

Hall of Famer Mark Martin tweeted that he agreed with Keselowski and said that while he enjoys many of the changes the sport has made — including the playoffs and stage racing — he does not want to see a package that makes it easier for more drivers to win Cup races.

“Racing in NASCAR is supposed to be the hardest, most difficult thing that you could ever try to do as a race car driver,’’ Martin said this past weekend at Michigan. “It really, really hurts me to think about that we want to change to satisfy Johnny-come-lately fans.

“There are some issues that could be addressed about our racing, but artificially making the racing exciting for a portion of the fans to me is not what, I’d rather see that in (the Xfinity) race, not (the Cup) race.”

Sports need to be challenging. Sports also need to entertain and wow fans with feats that no average person can do. It’s why people watch LeBron James on a basketball court, Tom Brady on a football field and Sidney Crosby at a hockey rink. Rules have changed over the years in their sports, some dramatic, some subtle, but their athletic prowess remains constant.

Even if a driver’s ability may be limited in a handful of races that doesn’t mean that some fan can do what Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson do in a car. 

The restrictor plates and aero package used in the All-Star race and at Xfinity races, create a different set of challenges for drivers but still allows them to display their ability.

“I think it’s a different type of talent,’’ Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon said this past weekend. “To be inches off of one another, pushing, shoving, wide open around there, making the correct moves, jumping out of line at the right times.

“It’s a real chess match out there and putting yourself in a good position is very key. I think it’s a different type of talent, obviously, than what we do every week. I think it’s good to have these type of races. If the fans love to see it and it looks good and creates drama, I like it. I don’t know its an every week package but for these types of tracks it’s good.”

It’s not just NASCAR facing such issues. This is a topic in IndyCar, particularly with the Indianapolis 500.

Last month’s 500 featured 31 lead changes. That was more lead changes in any Indianapolis 500 from 1911-2011.

Problem was that the 31 lead changes this year were the fewest since 2011. The race averaged 44.7 lead changes from 2012-17 when it appeared more like a video game with its back-and-forth passing.

This year’s total marked a 30.7 percent decline in lead changes. It’s why some have wondered if rule changes need to be made for that series to make passing easier at the front — and in theory make the race more exciting.

There needs to be a balance there and for each motorsports series. Not every race will be spectacular. Not every game is in other sports. For every moment of greatness, there are others that are merely satisfying. The key is to find a way that appeals to fans and also works with competitors. 

