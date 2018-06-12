Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
BK Racing to be sold to satisfy creditors

By Dustin LongJun 12, 2018, 10:50 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — BK Racing will be sold, the trustee operating the team while it is in Chapter 11 bankruptcy said after a hearing Tuesday.

“We’re selling a race team, we’re not just selling a charter,’’ Matt Smith said. “So the charter is the largest asset in this case but it’s not the only asset. This is a viable race team and we’re trying to prove that each and every week. We’re meeting obligations of NASCAR by showing up and competing in good faith.

“This isn’t just a liquidation. What brings the best result to all creditors is the sale of a race team not just the sale of an asset.”

Smith would not reveal any potential suitors but said “We’re looking at buyers that we would think do right by this team, that would be good for NASCAR, good for creditors and good for the employees. We’re looking for the right buyer that has the right offer for this team.”

Any sale would have to be approved by the court and the trustee would have to show that he got the best price for the sale. Smith had no timetable for when the sale could be completed.

Long: The path to a better NASCAR should not be an us vs. them matter

By Dustin LongJun 12, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
A tug-of-war is emerging in NASCAR that is unsettling and unnecessary.

This is not us vs. them.

This should be us and them — collaboration not conflict.

Instead, a fissure has developed between competitors and fans over the aero package and restrictor plates used in last month’s All-Star race. As talks continue among teams, drivers, engine builders and NASCAR on where to run this package again this season, questions have been raised about the type of racing it creates.

Former champion Brad Keselowski says that using the package too often could have long-term negative effects for the sport. But many fans were encouraged by the closer racing the package produced in the All-Star event. Their excitement helped spur NASCAR to examine running that package later this season — likely Michigan in August and Indianapolis in September — after the sanctioning body initially downplayed the chances of doing so.

It’s not uncommon for competitors and fans to be on opposite sides, but this issue cuts to a basic premise. What makes better racing? What lengths should NASCAR pursue to achieve that?

While fans see the potential for added excitement on the track, Keselowski sees a driver’s ability lessened.

“I think there are a lot of fans that come to our races expecting to see the best drivers,’’ he said this past weekend at Michigan International Speedway. “I think if you put a package like this out there, like we had at the All-Star race on a consistent basis, that the best drivers in the world will no longer go to NASCAR.

“They want to go where they can make the biggest difference to their performance and there is no doubt that the driver makes less of a difference with that rules package.”

That didn’t seem to matter to many fans after the All-Star race. Social media reaction and effusive fan comments on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio followed for days after the non-points race — a reaction rarely seen about that race in recent years.

Although the aero package and restrictor plate combination has been tried at Indianapolis, Pocono and Michigan in the Xfinity Series and at Charlotte in Cup, NASCAR has not stated how many races or where they hope to run this type of package in 2019 and beyond.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, stressed that Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, saying: “This (package) is not something we’re looking at for every race. I see some of our current drivers make assumptions when they don’t have all the facts. It’s something we’re looking at for a few tracks. If we could pull it off and improve on something, we will but also very happy with the racing we have today.”

With restrictor plates choking horsepower and aero changes intended to help cars run closer, Keselowski’s concern is that races on some 1.5- or 2-mile tracks will look similar to the racing at Daytona and Talladega. That means drivers are less in control of their fate.

“I would say most plate tracks, first through fourth has control of their own destiny and have acquired that finish based on talent, skill, etc.,’’ said Keselowski, whose five Talladega wins and one Daytona triumph are the most victories at restrictor-plate tracks than any other active driver. “From there on back it is a random bingo ball.”

Hall of Famer Mark Martin tweeted that he agreed with Keselowski and said that while he enjoys many of the changes the sport has made — including the playoffs and stage racing — he does not want to see a package that makes it easier for more drivers to win Cup races.

“Racing in NASCAR is supposed to be the hardest, most difficult thing that you could ever try to do as a race car driver,’’ Martin said this past weekend at Michigan. “It really, really hurts me to think about that we want to change to satisfy Johnny-come-lately fans.

“There are some issues that could be addressed about our racing, but artificially making the racing exciting for a portion of the fans to me is not what, I’d rather see that in (the Xfinity) race, not (the Cup) race.”

Sports need to be challenging. Sports also need to entertain and wow fans with feats that no average person can do. It’s why people watch LeBron James on a basketball court, Tom Brady on a football field and Sidney Crosby at a hockey rink. Rules have changed over the years in their sports, some dramatic, some subtle, but their athletic prowess remains constant.

Even if a driver’s ability may be limited in a handful of races that doesn’t mean that some fan can do what Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson do in a car. 

The restrictor plates and aero package used in the All-Star race and at Xfinity races, create a different set of challenges for drivers but still allows them to display their ability.

“I think it’s a different type of talent,’’ Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon said this past weekend. “To be inches off of one another, pushing, shoving, wide open around there, making the correct moves, jumping out of line at the right times.

“It’s a real chess match out there and putting yourself in a good position is very key. I think it’s a different type of talent, obviously, than what we do every week. I think it’s good to have these type of races. If the fans love to see it and it looks good and creates drama, I like it. I don’t know its an every week package but for these types of tracks it’s good.”

It’s not just NASCAR facing such issues. This is a topic in IndyCar, particularly with the Indianapolis 500.

Last month’s 500 featured 31 lead changes. That was more lead changes in any Indianapolis 500 from 1911-2011.

Problem was that the 31 lead changes this year were the fewest since 2011. The race averaged 44.7 lead changes from 2012-17 when it appeared more like a video game with its back-and-forth passing.

This year’s total marked a 30.7 percent decline in lead changes. It’s why some have wondered if rule changes need to be made for that series to make passing easier at the front — and in theory make the race more exciting.

There needs to be a balance there and for each motorsports series. Not every race will be spectacular. Not every game is in other sports. For every moment of greatness, there are others that are merely satisfying. The key is to find a way that appeals to fans and also works with competitors. 

Clint Bowyer’s journey to 10 Cup wins second longest in series history

By Daniel McFadinJun 12, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
If not for a well-timed bout of rain Sunday, Clint Bowyer might still be sitting at nine career Cup wins.

But Mother Nature did the No. 14 team a solid, and the race was made official after 133 of 200 laps with Bowyer leading teammate Kevin Harvick.

Bowyer’s 10th Cup win came in his 448th start and 13 years after his series debut (April 2005, ISM Raceway).

According to Racing Insights, that’s the second-longest route to 10 Cup wins in history.

It places Bowyer behind Sterling Marlin, who claimed his 10th – and final – Cup victory in his 544th start (Darlington, March 2002).

Marlin made his first Cup start on May 8, 1976 at Nashville Speedway in Nashville, Tennessee. His first win didn’t come until start No. 279 in the 1994 Daytona 500.

After three wins in 1995 and two in 1996, Marlin didn’t win again until 2001.

Bowyer’s 10th trip to Victory Lane was only nine races after his ninth, in April at Martinsville Speedway.

Before that he went 190 starts between wins.

Here’s a look at the five drivers who took the longest to get to 10 Cup wins.

Driver                Starts until win No. 10

Sterling Marlin        544
Clint Bowyer           448
Martin Truex Jr.      423
Buddy Baker           386
Ricky Rudd             335

NASCAR America: Stewart-Haas Racing makes team history at Michigan

By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
With Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway, Stewart-Haas Racing once again made team history.

Clint Bowyer led a 1-2-3 finish for the team, as Kevin Harvick finished second and Kurt Busch placed third.

It’s the first time SHR has swept the top three positions. It’s a feat that has been accomplished 18 times now, but not since Roush Fenway Racing did it in 2008 at Dover.

On NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman and Dale Jarrett discussed the team’s achievement.

“They’ve been there, they’ve put themselves in position, this organization has done their work and they’re giving their drivers cars they can race hard with every single week,” Jarrett said. “As a driver, that’s what you want every single week is that opportunity.”

Said Kligerman: “You’re just seeing the culmination of a lot of work over the offseason. We saw when they switched over to Ford it was a bit of a slow transition, but this team has worked really hard in their processes behind the scenes. … All of that is coming to fruition.”

Watch the above video for more.

NASCAR America: Did restrictor plates work in Xfinity race at Michigan?

By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2018, 7:20 PM EDT
The Xfinity Series brought its unique restrictor-plate package to Michigan International Speedway for the first time last weekend, and it put on more of a show than it did the previous week at Pocono Raceway.

On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive,” NASCAR’s Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell said the sanctioning body was “cautiously optimistic” about the package and reiterated it’s only looking to use it at a “few tracks.”

“I see some of our current drivers make assumptions when they don’t have all the facts and it’s something we’re looking at for a few tracks if we can pull it off,” O’Donnell said.

On NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman and Dale Jarrett shared their thoughts on how the package performed at Michigan.

Kligerman said he believed Saturday’s race was better than what has come before at the 2-mile track.

“I believe that you saw closer racing, you saw racing that we kind of predicted, that you’d have to find yourself drafting,” Kligerman said. “You did have a situation were you did have a predominate line. You had to be in that outside lane a lot of times to be making speed. I don’t think anyone was caught off guard.”

Jarrett echoed O’Donnell, saying the package is not made for every track.

“At certain race tracks let’s try to make the racing betters, let’s try to make it what this sport was built on,” Jarrett said. “This sport wasn’t built about 220 mph into Turn 1. Yeah, that’s a great number for the Cup cars, but we saw (the Xfinity Series) make it three wide, which we didn’t see in the Cup cars because they were at much slower speeds.”

Watch the above video for more.

 