Social Roundup: Clint Bowyer: ‘Always celebrate a win like it’s your last’

By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2018, 3:16 PM EDT
After winning Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan, Clint Bowyer‘s celebration started in victory lane, continued into this post race press conference and carried on deep into the night.

“We’re going to drink a little bit tonight, by the way,” Bowyer said. “That’s going to happen. I know you guys are questioning it.  It’s going to happen tonight.”

Monday morning, thanks to a copious amount of adult beverages, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver told Twitter he woke up thinking he had “dreamed” his 10th career Cup win.

Oh, he also woke up to “a massive hangover on a week long vacation with kids screaming, phone dead, wife pissed, brother outside puking, and can’t find my flip flops. YEP, we must’ve won!”

Here’s how Bowyer’s celebration by the lake went on Twitter, complete with a soundtrack of George Straight, Vern Gosdin and Don Williams. He also encouraged NHRA driver Courtney Force to “Always celebrate a win like it’s your last.”

Bowyer’s first string after midnight tweets went out at 1:41 a.m. ET.

Justin Haley to make Xfinity debut at Iowa with GMS Racing

By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2018, 1:41 PM EDT
Justin Haley will make his Xfinity Series debut this weekend at Iowa Speedway in GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet.

The 19-year-old driver is set to make three Xfinity starts for the team this season.

He will drive a second GMS Racing entry July 6 at Daytona International Speedway. He will also compete Aug. 4 at Watkins Glen.

Haley will be sponsored by The Fraternal Order of Eagles at Iowa.

Haley, who drives for GMS Racing full-time in the Camping World Truck Series, is the latest driver to substitute for the indefinitely suspended Spencer Gallagher. Gallagher was suspended for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy days after winning the April 28 race at Talladega Superspeedway.

He has entered NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program.

In the four races since, Gallagher has been replaced by Johnny Sauter, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman.

In his 35 Truck Series starts, Haley has six top fives and 18 tops 10s. His best result is second in this year’s season opener at Daytona.

The native of Winamac, Indiana, was the 2016 K&N Pro Series East champion.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime to be in top-notch Xfinity Series equipment,” Haley said in a press release. “I can’t say enough about how much the Gallagher family has helped my career over the past few years in the Truck Series. I’m excited to get to Iowa and run a double-header with The Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) onboard. FOE, along with my family, have been nothing but supportive of me since the beginning. I am humbled to have the support to take the next step into the Xfinity Series, after always being unsure if it would ever happen. Thank you to the whole GMS organization.”

Elliott, who drove the No. 23 at Charlotte and Pocono, will return to the car at Chicagoland (June 30), Daytona (July 6) and Bristol (Aug. 17).

Bowman will drive it again July 13 at Kentucky Speedway.

Kyle Busch leads non-Ford drivers at Michigan with a fourth

By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Kyle Busch was the only driver not piloting a Ford to finish in the top eight Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

Thanks to rain cutting the race short by 67 laps, Busch ran out of time have a say in the outcome of the FireKeepers Casino 400.

But with a fourth-place finish, Busch earned his best finish at the 2-mile track since five years ago (when  he also placed fourth).

The result came after he and two of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates had to start from the rear due to issues with their splitters in prerace inspection. Busch had qualified third.

“The blue ovals were just tough today,” Busch said of the Fords. “They go down the straightaway really, really fast. We have a hard time keeping up with them there, but our car through the corner was really awesome. The M&M’s Camry was really good there after yesterday’s practice. I thought we had something for them and if it was going to be a little bit hotter and sunnier today, I felt like we were going to be really good. That just wasn’t the conditions for today, so chilly and cool and lots of grip and that was better for all those guys, but we gave it a hard fought fight and come home with what we could there.”

Busch, who leads the point standings through 15 races, wasn’t able to reach the top 10 in Stage 1 but placed fourth in Stage 2.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver thought he had the car to finish third until his brother Kurt Busch “blew my doors off” on the final short run before rain arrived.

Busch’s finish was his 10th top five this season.

“(Crew chief) Adam Stevens and myself and our team and our organization, we did our job, so all we can do is keep trying and keep getting better, keep trying to bring home a good fight,” Busch said. “It doesn’t matter how sharp your knife is. You ain’t going to beat a gun fight.”

Mother Nature fooled several crew chiefs late in race at Michigan

By Dustin LongJun 10, 2018, 10:02 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. — With victory and a playoff spot there for any team willing to gamble Sunday evening at Michigan International Speedway, only one did not pit at the end of the second stage under threatening skies.

But that gamble was short-lived after the team pitted before the ensuing restart and gave the lead to Clint Bowyer, who went on to win.

It was shocking that more teams outside the top 10 did not stay out and gamble with low-hanging clouds, rain on the way and the race past the point where it was an official event and could end at any time.

“Part of you wants to stay out, but part of you wants to play the safe bet and try to outsmart those guys another way,” said Erik Jones, who was ninth at the end of the second stage and went on to finish 15th.

Crew chiefs said they were tricked by a sneaky weather system that made it appear as if several more laps would be run. Instead, the race went only 13 more laps after the second stage before rain ended the event.

For a brief time, Kasey Kahne was in position to steal the victory. He was 24th when the second stage ended. Everybody in front of him pitted. Crew chief Travis Mack had Kahne stay out and assume the lead under the caution.

“The rain was right on top of us,’’ Mack told NBC Sports, noting he and his team monitored four different radar applications from the pit box. “We knew it was a couple of minutes. We banked on those couple of pace laps and we could ride around and hope for rain. We knew if it started sprinkling, they wouldn’t go back green. So we had a couple minute window. If it started raining, we could have won the race.

“Just trying to put ourself in an opportunity to take advantage of something like that. If (other teams are) going to try to hand it to us, we’ll take every advantage to take it.’’

Mack had gambled earlier in the race. He called for a two-tire change at the end of the first stage, putting Kahne in the lead after he had finished that stage 18th.

Kahne led nine laps until Lap 71. He steadily fell back and was 14th on Lap 80. He pitted with the field after Kyle Larson’s spin brought out the caution on Lap 87. Kahne was mired outside the top 20 after that.

When the second stage ended, Kahne’s chance arrived.

He led two laps after those in front pitted, but then he went to pit road on Lap 125 with one lap to go until the race restarted.

With the radar changing, making it seem rain would not come soon, and Kahne on older tires, Mack brought his driver in.

“We did everything we could,’’ Mack said. “We were trying to make something happen.’’

Matt Borland, crew chief for Ty Dillon, admits that staying out would have been the “right call” but said he didn’t take the gamble — even though Dillon was outside the top 20 at the end of the second stage — because “we weren’t fast enough today.

“To have 30 laps on tires and put yourself in a situation where you can’t even get to the next (fuel) window, so now you’re going to be slow, (have to) pit an extra time; you take yourself from 20th-place position to 30th, three laps down.”

Dillon finished 21st, tied for his best finish in the last five races.

The field ran three laps in the final stage before the caution came out when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. crashed after contact from Kahne. Rain fell. After four laps, NASCAR sent the cars to pit road and the race was over. Kahne finished 23rd.

Mack said he was “very surprised” nobody else tried his strategy.

Ryan Newman was 19th when the second stage ended and crew chief Luke Lambert is known for his gambling ways. Lambert’s decision not to pit late at Phoenix in March 2017 led to Newman’s most recent victory.

Lambert said Mother Nature fooled him Sunday.

We were running like two or three different weather applications and looking at everything,’’ Lambert told NBC Sports. “Honestly it was probably one of the most challenging calls to make as far as what the weather was going to do. It’s easy to make these decisions when you’ve got a clear storm front coming in and there’s a hard line on it’s going to rain and it’s this many miles out and it’s tracking at this speed and we can calculate pretty much on the point when it’s going to hit.

“This scenario was not one like that. What we had going on was there was a front to our west and it was breaking up. It looked like it was splitting to the north and the south (of the track). What we were concerned would happen ended up happening, but we couldn’t guarantee it .

“It just built right on top of us. It wasn’t something that was moving toward us at a trajectory we could anticipate. At the point in time, when we were making our decision for the last stage, it looked pretty clear like we were going to keep running.

“I did not expect … that we were going to have that short of a run and then get misted on and end the day.’’

Bubba Wallace was running outside the top 20 at the end of the second stage and crew chief Drew Blickensderfer said the radar kept him from pitting.

“The actual green stuff (signifying rain) was probably 30 miles away,’’ he told NBC Sports. “This mist wasn’t on the radar. It kind of caught us.’’

Because of that, Bowyer was able to emerge with the win due to a gamble by crew chief Mike Bugarewicz. Bowyer was second at the end of the second stage and Bugarewicz called for a two-tire change to get his driver back on track quickly.

“When we were coming on pit road, I was 100 percent sure two tires was the right call,’’ Bugarewicz said. “We got about three quarters of the way down pit road, I was about 70 percent sure. When he slid into the pit box, I was about 50 percent sure. By then, we were leaving. It was too late (to change).

“Clint asked, Are we the only one with two?

“Yeah, we’re the only one with two.’’

Bowyer held off teammate Kevin Harvick on the restart and used that pit strategy to win.

“It was a gamble on his part,’’ Bowyer said of Bugarwicz’s call. “Like I said, it was uncharacteristic for him. That’s part of growing, blossoming as a crew chief, being one of the elite. He did that today.’’

‘Gutsy call’ delivers Paul Menard first top five with Wood Brothers Racing

By Daniel McFadinJun 10, 2018, 8:19 PM EDT
On a day where it dominated the top 10 with seven cars in the top eight, Ford’s “company car” pulled off its best result of the season.

When the rain put an end to Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway after 133 of 200 laps, Paul Menard and Wood Brothers Racing found themselves in fifth, earning their first top five together.

It’s Menard first top-five finish since last July’s race at Daytona. It’s his first top five on a non-restrictor plate track since March 2015 at Auto Club Speedway, the sister track of Michigan.

“We had a good car today and all weekend,” said Menard who qualified 15th. “We didn’t qualify as good as we would have hoped and went from the back and got put to the back twice.”

The first setback came on Lap 27 when Menard was caught speeding on pit road during the competition caution.

As he came back through the field, Menard had a close call on Lap 66 when he was “door slammed” by Daniel Suarez as they exited Turn 4. The contact sent Suarez sliding through the infield grass.

Back in the pack again, Menard’s crew chief, Greg Erwin, made the “gutsy call” to keep Menard out of the pits on old tires following Kyle Larson‘s spin on Lap 86.

That allowed Menard to restart first on Lap 92 before Kevin Harvick took the lead. Menard finished Stage 2 in fifth setting up the last short sprint before the rains came.

“I am really proud of my guys,” Menard said. “We made a gutsy call to stay out on no tires with a bunch of laps on it. Gutsy call. We had the car to hold on though, so it worked out.”

Five of Menard’s 20 career top fives have come at Michigan.