NASCAR America: Stewart-Haas Racing makes team history at Michigan

With Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway, Stewart-Haas Racing once again made team history.

Clint Bowyer led a 1-2-3 finish for the team, as Kevin Harvick finished second and Kurt Busch placed third.

It’s the first time SHR has swept the top three positions. It’s a feat that has been accomplished 18 times now, but not since Roush Fenway Racing did it in 2008 at Dover.

On NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman and Dale Jarrett discussed the team’s achievement.

“They’ve been there, they’ve put themselves in position, this organization has done their work and they’re giving their drivers cars they can race hard with every single week,” Jarrett said. “As a driver, that’s what you want every single week is that opportunity.”

Said Kligerman: “You’re just seeing the culmination of a lot of work over the offseason. We saw when they switched over to Ford it was a bit of a slow transition, but this team has worked really hard in their processes behind the scenes. … All of that is coming to fruition.”

