NASCAR America: Stewart-Haas Racing makes team history at Michigan

With Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway, Stewart-Haas Racing once again made team history.
Clint Bowyer led a 1-2-3 finish for the team, as Kevin Harvick finished second and Kurt Busch placed third.
It’s the first time SHR has swept the top three positions. It’s a feat that has been accomplished 18 times now, but not since Roush Fenway Racing did it in 2008 at Dover.
On NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman and Dale Jarrett discussed the team’s achievement.
“They’ve been there, they’ve put themselves in position, this organization has done their work and they’re giving their drivers cars they can race hard with every single week,” Jarrett said. “As a driver, that’s what you want every single week is that opportunity.”
Said Kligerman: “You’re just seeing the culmination of a lot of work over the offseason. We saw when they switched over to Ford it was a bit of a slow transition, but this team has worked really hard in their processes behind the scenes. … All of that is coming to fruition.”
Watch the above video for more.
The Xfinity Series brought its unique restrictor-plate package to Michigan International Speedway for the first time last weekend, and it put on more of a show than it did the previous week at Pocono Raceway.
On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive,” NASCAR’s Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell said the sanctioning body was “cautiously optimistic” about the package and reiterated it’s only looking to use it at a “few tracks.”
“I see some of our current drivers make assumptions when they don’t have all the facts and it’s something we’re looking at for a few tracks if we can pull it off,” O’Donnell said.
On NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman and Dale Jarrett shared their thoughts on how the package performed at Michigan.
Kligerman said he believed Saturday’s race was better than what has come before at the 2-mile track.
“I believe that you saw closer racing, you saw racing that we kind of predicted, that you’d have to find yourself drafting,” Kligerman said. “You did have a situation were you did have a predominate line. You had to be in that outside lane a lot of times to be making speed. I don’t think anyone was caught off guard.”
Jarrett echoed O’Donnell, saying the package is not made for every track.
“At certain race tracks let’s try to make the racing betters, let’s try to make it what this sport was built on,” Jarrett said. “This sport wasn’t built about 220 mph into Turn 1. Yeah, that’s a great number for the Cup cars, but we saw (the Xfinity Series) make it three wide, which we didn’t see in the Cup cars because they were at much slower speeds.”
Watch the above video for more.
With the Cup Series off this weekend, NASCAR’s two other national series have the weekend to themselves at Iowa Speedway.
The Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series will be at the .875-mile track in Newton, Iowa.
Here are the entry lists for each race.
Xfinity – Iowa 250 presented by Enogen
There are 40 cars entered for the race, none are full-time Cup drivers
Justin Haley and Riley Herbst will make their Xfinity Series debuts. Haley will drive GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet and Herbst will be in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.
Last year, William Byron won this race over Ryan Sieg and Tyler Reddick. Ryan Preece won the July race over Kyle Benjamin and Brian Scott.
Click here for the entry list.
Trucks – M&M’s 200 presented by Casey’s General Store
There are 35 entries for the race.
There are no drivers attached to Mike Harmon Racing’s No. 74 Chevrolet and Beaver Motorsports’ No. 50 Chevrolet.
John Hunter Nemechek won this race last year over Johnny Sauter and Brandon Jones.
Click here for the entry list.
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and recaps all that went down last weekend in Michigan, where Clint Bowyer won his second race of the year.
Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut. Dale Jarrett joins them from Burton’s Garage.
On today’s show:
– Stewart-Haas Racing’s domination continued on a rainy Sunday at Michigan, with Clint Bowyer leading SHR’s first 1-2-3 finish. Along with reaction from Bowyer and crew chief Mike Bugarewicz, we’ll also break down Bowyer’s duel with teammate Kevin Harvick on the final restart and spotlight Bowyer’s No. 14 team in our Pit Crew Review.
– Mother Nature also forced an early end to Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, but not before some tight racing led to one title contender trying to get some payback. We’ll have highlights – plus, NASCAR’s Steve O’Donnell talks about what he saw from the high-drag aero package in play on Saturday.
– We’ll also see how Michigan impacted our NASCAR America Fantasy League, which is down to one race to go. Are you among the top fans? And which of our broadcasters are still in the hunt for bragging rights?
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.
After winning Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan, Clint Bowyer‘s celebration started in victory lane, continued into this post race press conference and carried on deep into the night.
“We’re going to drink a little bit tonight, by the way,” Bowyer said. “That’s going to happen. I know you guys are questioning it. It’s going to happen tonight.”
Monday morning, thanks to a copious amount of adult beverages, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver told Twitter he woke up thinking he had “dreamed” his 10th career Cup win.
Oh, he also woke up to “a massive hangover on a week long vacation with kids screaming, phone dead, wife pissed, brother outside puking, and can’t find my flip flops. YEP, we must’ve won!”
Here’s how Bowyer’s celebration by the lake went on Twitter, complete with a soundtrack of George Straight, Vern Gosdin and Don Williams. He also encouraged NHRA driver Courtney Force to “Always celebrate a win like it’s your last.”
Bowyer’s first string after midnight tweets went out at 1:41 a.m. ET.