NBCSN

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Michigan recap

By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and recaps all that went down last weekend in Michigan, where Clint Bowyer won his second race of the year.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut. Dale Jarrett joins them from Burton’s Garage.
On today’s show:

–   Stewart-Haas Racing’s domination continued on a rainy Sunday at Michigan, with Clint Bowyer leading SHR’s first 1-2-3 finish. Along with reaction from Bowyer and crew chief Mike Bugarewicz, we’ll also break down Bowyer’s duel with teammate Kevin Harvick on the final restart and spotlight Bowyer’s No. 14 team in our Pit Crew Review.

–   Mother Nature also forced an early end to Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, but not before some tight racing led to one title contender trying to get some payback. We’ll have highlights – plus, NASCAR’s Steve O’Donnell talks about what he saw from the high-drag aero package in play on Saturday.

–   We’ll also see how Michigan impacted our NASCAR America Fantasy League, which is down to one race to go. Are you among the top fans? And which of our broadcasters are still in the hunt for bragging rights?

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Entry lists for Xfinity, Trucks at Iowa Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2018, 5:59 PM EDT
With the Cup Series off this weekend, NASCAR’s two other national series have the weekend to themselves at Iowa Speedway.

The Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series will be at the .875-mile track in Newton, Iowa.

Here are the entry lists for each race.

Xfinity – Iowa 250 presented by Enogen

There are 40 cars entered for the race, none are full-time Cup drivers

Justin Haley and Riley Herbst will make their Xfinity Series debuts. Haley will drive GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet and Herbst will be in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.

Last year, William Byron won this race over Ryan Sieg and Tyler Reddick. Ryan Preece won the July race over Kyle Benjamin and Brian Scott.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – M&M’s 200 presented by Casey’s General Store 

There are 35 entries for the race.

There are no drivers attached to Mike Harmon Racing’s No. 74 Chevrolet and Beaver Motorsports’ No. 50 Chevrolet.

John Hunter Nemechek won this race last year over Johnny Sauter and Brandon Jones.

Click here for the entry list.

Social Roundup: Clint Bowyer: ‘Always celebrate a win like it’s your last’

By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2018, 3:16 PM EDT
After winning Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan, Clint Bowyer‘s celebration started in victory lane, continued into this post race press conference and carried on deep into the night.

“We’re going to drink a little bit tonight, by the way,” Bowyer said. “That’s going to happen. I know you guys are questioning it.  It’s going to happen tonight.”

Monday morning, thanks to a copious amount of adult beverages, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver told Twitter he woke up thinking he had “dreamed” his 10th career Cup win.

Oh, he also woke up to “a massive hangover on a week long vacation with kids screaming, phone dead, wife pissed, brother outside puking, and can’t find my flip flops. YEP, we must’ve won!”

Here’s how Bowyer’s celebration by the lake went on Twitter, complete with a soundtrack of George Straight, Vern Gosdin and Don Williams. He also encouraged NHRA driver Courtney Force to “Always celebrate a win like it’s your last.”

Bowyer’s first string after midnight tweets went out at 1:41 a.m. ET.

Justin Haley to make Xfinity debut at Iowa with GMS Racing

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2018, 1:41 PM EDT
Justin Haley will make his Xfinity Series debut this weekend at Iowa Speedway in GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet.

The 19-year-old driver is set to make three Xfinity starts for the team this season.

He will drive a second GMS Racing entry July 6 at Daytona International Speedway. He will also compete Aug. 4 at Watkins Glen.

Haley will be sponsored by The Fraternal Order of Eagles at Iowa.

Haley, who drives for GMS Racing full-time in the Camping World Truck Series, is the latest driver to substitute for the indefinitely suspended Spencer Gallagher. Gallagher was suspended for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy days after winning the April 28 race at Talladega Superspeedway.

He has entered NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program.

In the four races since, Gallagher has been replaced by Johnny Sauter, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman.

In his 35 Truck Series starts, Haley has six top fives and 18 tops 10s. His best result is second in this year’s season opener at Daytona.

The native of Winamac, Indiana, was the 2016 K&N Pro Series East champion.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime to be in top-notch Xfinity Series equipment,” Haley said in a press release. “I can’t say enough about how much the Gallagher family has helped my career over the past few years in the Truck Series. I’m excited to get to Iowa and run a double-header with The Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) onboard. FOE, along with my family, have been nothing but supportive of me since the beginning. I am humbled to have the support to take the next step into the Xfinity Series, after always being unsure if it would ever happen. Thank you to the whole GMS organization.”

Elliott, who drove the No. 23 at Charlotte and Pocono, will return to the car at Chicagoland (June 30), Daytona (July 6) and Bristol (Aug. 17).

Bowman will drive it again July 13 at Kentucky Speedway.

Kyle Busch leads non-Ford drivers at Michigan with a fourth

By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Kyle Busch was the only driver not piloting a Ford to finish in the top eight Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

Thanks to rain cutting the race short by 67 laps, Busch ran out of time have a say in the outcome of the FireKeepers Casino 400.

But with a fourth-place finish, Busch earned his best finish at the 2-mile track since five years ago (when  he also placed fourth).

The result came after he and two of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates had to start from the rear due to issues with their splitters in prerace inspection. Busch had qualified third.

“The blue ovals were just tough today,” Busch said of the Fords. “They go down the straightaway really, really fast. We have a hard time keeping up with them there, but our car through the corner was really awesome. The M&M’s Camry was really good there after yesterday’s practice. I thought we had something for them and if it was going to be a little bit hotter and sunnier today, I felt like we were going to be really good. That just wasn’t the conditions for today, so chilly and cool and lots of grip and that was better for all those guys, but we gave it a hard fought fight and come home with what we could there.”

Busch, who leads the point standings through 15 races, wasn’t able to reach the top 10 in Stage 1 but placed fourth in Stage 2.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver thought he had the car to finish third until his brother Kurt Busch “blew my doors off” on the final short run before rain arrived.

Busch’s finish was his 10th top five this season.

“(Crew chief) Adam Stevens and myself and our team and our organization, we did our job, so all we can do is keep trying and keep getting better, keep trying to bring home a good fight,” Busch said. “It doesn’t matter how sharp your knife is. You ain’t going to beat a gun fight.”