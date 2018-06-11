NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Michigan recap

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and recaps all that went down last weekend in Michigan, where Clint Bowyer won his second race of the year.
– Stewart-Haas Racing’s domination continued on a rainy Sunday at Michigan, with Clint Bowyer leading SHR’s first 1-2-3 finish. Along with reaction from Bowyer and crew chief Mike Bugarewicz, we’ll also break down Bowyer’s duel with teammate Kevin Harvick on the final restart and spotlight Bowyer’s No. 14 team in our Pit Crew Review.
– Mother Nature also forced an early end to Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, but not before some tight racing led to one title contender trying to get some payback. We’ll have highlights – plus, NASCAR’s Steve O’Donnell talks about what he saw from the high-drag aero package in play on Saturday.
– We’ll also see how Michigan impacted our NASCAR America Fantasy League, which is down to one race to go. Are you among the top fans? And which of our broadcasters are still in the hunt for bragging rights?
