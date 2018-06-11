Kyle Busch leads non-Ford drivers at Michigan in fourth

Kyle Busch was the only driver not piloting a Ford to finish in the top eight Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

Thanks to rain cutting the race short by 67 laps, Busch ran out of time have a say in the outcome of the FireKeepers Casino 400.

But with a fourth-place finish, Busch earned his best finish at the 2-mile track since five years ago (when he also placed fourth).

The result came after he and two of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates had to start from the rear due to issues with their splitters in prerace inspection. Busch had qualified third.

“The blue ovals were just tough today,” Busch said of the Fords. “They go down the straightaway really, really fast. We have a hard time keeping up with them there, but our car through the corner was really awesome. The M&M’s Camry was really good there after yesterday’s practice. I thought we had something for them and if it was going to be a little bit hotter and sunnier today, I felt like we were going to be really good. That just wasn’t the conditions for today, so chilly and cool and lots of grip and that was better for all those guys, but we gave it a hard fought fight and come home with what we could there.”

Busch, who leads the point standings through 15 races, wasn’t able to reach the top 10 in Stage 1 but placed fourth in Stage 2.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver thought he had the car to finish third until his brother Kurt Busch “blew my doors off” on the final short run before rain arrived.

Busch’s finish was his 10th top five this season.

“(Crew chief) Adam Stevens and myself and our team and our organization, we did our job, so all we can do is keep trying and keep getting better, keep trying to bring home a good fight,” Busch said. “It doesn’t matter how sharp your knife is. You ain’t going to beat a gun fight.”