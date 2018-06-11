Entry lists for Xfinity, Trucks at Iowa Speedway

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Justin Haley will make his Xfinity Series debut this weekend at Iowa Speedway in GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet.

The 19-year-old driver is set to make three Xfinity starts for the team this season.

He will drive a second GMS Racing entry July 6 at Daytona International Speedway. He will also compete Aug. 4 at Watkins Glen.

Haley will be sponsored by The Fraternal Order of Eagles at Iowa.

Haley, who drives for GMS Racing full-time in the Camping World Truck Series, is the latest driver to substitute for the indefinitely suspended Spencer Gallagher. Gallagher was suspended for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy days after winning the April 28 race at Talladega Superspeedway.

He has entered NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program.

In the four races since, Gallagher has been replaced by Johnny Sauter, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman.

In his 35 Truck Series starts, Haley has six top fives and 18 tops 10s. His best result is second in this year’s season opener at Daytona.

The native of Winamac, Indiana, was the 2016 K&N Pro Series East champion.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime to be in top-notch Xfinity Series equipment,” Haley said in a press release. “I can’t say enough about how much the Gallagher family has helped my career over the past few years in the Truck Series. I’m excited to get to Iowa and run a double-header with The Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) onboard. FOE, along with my family, have been nothing but supportive of me since the beginning. I am humbled to have the support to take the next step into the Xfinity Series, after always being unsure if it would ever happen. Thank you to the whole GMS organization.”

Elliott, who drove the No. 23 at Charlotte and Pocono, will return to the car at Chicagoland (June 30), Daytona (July 6) and Bristol (Aug. 17).

Bowman will drive it again July 13 at Kentucky Speedway.