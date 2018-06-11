Entry lists for Xfinity, Trucks at Iowa Speedway

With the Cup Series off this weekend, NASCAR’s two other national series have the weekend to themselves at Iowa Speedway.
The Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series will be at the .875-mile track in Newton, Iowa.
Here are the entry lists for each race.
Xfinity – Iowa 250 presented by Enogen
There are 40 cars entered for the race, none are full-time Cup drivers
Justin Haley and Riley Herbst will make their Xfinity Series debuts. Haley will drive GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet and Herbst will be in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.
Last year, William Byron won this race over Ryan Sieg and Tyler Reddick. Ryan Preece won the July race over Kyle Benjamin and Brian Scott.
Click here for the entry list.
Trucks – M&M’s 200 presented by Casey’s General Store
There are 35 entries for the race.
There are no drivers attached to Mike Harmon Racing’s No. 74 Chevrolet and Beaver Motorsports’ No. 50 Chevrolet.
John Hunter Nemechek won this race last year over Johnny Sauter and Brandon Jones.