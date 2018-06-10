Today’s Cup race at Michigan: start time, lineup and more

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. have combined to win 11 of the first 14 races this season. Will today’s race feature a new winner? Can Kyle Larson win his fourth Cup race in a row at Michigan? Or will someone like Chase Elliott or Erik Jones score their first career Cup win?

Here is all the information for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Country music star Trace Adkins will give the command to start engines at 2:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:16 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 400 laps (200 miles) around the 2-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:20 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Lisa Bascom will perform the anthem at 2:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race beginning at 2 p.m. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 73 degrees and a 36 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson won both races at Michigan in 2017. Chase Elliott finished second and Joey Logano was third in the June race. Martin Truex Jr. was second to Larson in the August race. Erik Jones placed third.

