Start of Cup race at Michigan delayed by rain

The start of the Cup Series’ FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway has been delayed by rain.
The race was schedule to start at 2:16 p.m. ET.
Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski start on the front row.
Check back for more.
Three of Joe Gibbs Racing’s cars will start from the rear in today’s Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway due to an inspection failure.
Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones will start from the rear due to issues with their splitters.
Busch had qualified third, Jones qualified eighth and Hamlin qualified 10th.
Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.
Nate Ryan
Martin Truex Jr. He becomes the latest to win consecutive races this season, erasing the memory of Last August’s near-miss here.
Dustin Long
Kevin Harvick. He hasn’t won in two races. He’s due.
Daniel McFadin
Joey Logano grabs his second win of the season.
Dan Beaver
Martin Truex Jr. is ready to join Harvick and Kyle Busch as the elite three.
Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. have combined to win 11 of the first 14 races this season. Will today’s race feature a new winner? Can Kyle Larson win his fourth Cup race in a row at Michigan? Or will someone like Chase Elliott or Erik Jones score their first career Cup win?
Here is all the information for today’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Country music star Trace Adkins will give the command to start engines at 2:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:16 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (400 miles) around the 2-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.
COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 25
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:20 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Lisa Bascom will perform the anthem at 2:01 p.m.
TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race beginning at 2 p.m. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 67 degrees and a 24 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Kyle Larson won both races at Michigan in 2017. Chase Elliott finished second and Joey Logano was third in the June race. Martin Truex Jr. was second to Larson in the August race. Erik Jones placed third.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Alex Bowman and Elliott Sadler tweeted that they have talked and cleared the air between them after an incident during Saturday’s Xfinity race at Michigan International Speedway.
Sadler bounced off the wall on the frontstretch and then hit Bowman on the driver’s side during a caution on Lap 74.
That led to Bowman’s frustration immediately after the race.
“I don’t know if he cleared himself or Brett (Griffin, Sadler’s spotter) cleared him,” Bowman said on pit road after placing 21st. “He wasn’t clear. Drove like a third of the way down the straightaway before he decided to pull up. At that point, what am I supposed to do? It’s his race track and I’m just driving on it and lift? I’m not going to lift for a guy that wouldn’t lift for me.
“I don’t know why he drove down into the corner and hit us under caution. That was pretty dumb. I don’t know. He gets pretty fired up. I like Elliott, but my opinion that was pretty dumb.’’
Sadler denied that he intentionally hit Bowman’s car under caution.
“I had stuff smoking everywhere,’’ Sadler said after placing 30th, his first finish outside the top 10 this season . “And a tire rub.”
Sadler tweeted after the race that he and Bowman spoke and Sadler took responsibility “for my actions.” Bowman also tweeted about the “good talk” the two had.
Asked about racing Bowman and hitting the wall, Sadler said after the race: “I tried to get up and I thought him being my teammate, he’d cut me a break. But that wasn’t the case. He’s trying to do his best, too. I just thought I might get a little more room. It is what it is. It’s good, close racing. You had to be in the top lane to try to have a chance to win the race.”
Bowman drove for GMS Racing, which is a technical partner with Hendrick Motorsports, and Sadler drives for JR Motorsports, which is affiliated with Hendrick Motorsports. Sadler is the series points leader.
Bowman was in the GMS car because of Spencer Gallagher‘s indefinite suspension for violating NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy. Bowman is scheduled to drive the car again next month at Kentucky Speedway.