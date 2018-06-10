Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Alex Bowman and Elliott Sadler tweeted that they have talked and cleared the air between them after an incident during Saturday’s Xfinity race at Michigan International Speedway.

Sadler bounced off the wall on the frontstretch and then hit Bowman on the driver’s side during a caution on Lap 74.

That led to Bowman’s frustration immediately after the race.

“I don’t know if he cleared himself or Brett (Griffin, Sadler’s spotter) cleared him,” Bowman said on pit road after placing 21st. “He wasn’t clear. Drove like a third of the way down the straightaway before he decided to pull up. At that point, what am I supposed to do? It’s his race track and I’m just driving on it and lift? I’m not going to lift for a guy that wouldn’t lift for me.

“I don’t know why he drove down into the corner and hit us under caution. That was pretty dumb. I don’t know. He gets pretty fired up. I like Elliott, but my opinion that was pretty dumb.’’

Sadler denied that he intentionally hit Bowman’s car under caution.

“I had stuff smoking everywhere,’’ Sadler said after placing 30th, his first finish outside the top 10 this season . “And a tire rub.”

Sadler tweeted after the race that he and Bowman spoke and Sadler took responsibility “for my actions.” Bowman also tweeted about the “good talk” the two had.

We actually have already spoke and I took full responsibility for my actions.. https://t.co/EqRNW73tbi — Elliott Sadler (@Elliott_Sadler) June 9, 2018

We had a good talk here just a bit ago, moving on from it and focused on tomorrow’s race 👍🏼 https://t.co/UiUBA6ADUO — Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) June 9, 2018

Asked about racing Bowman and hitting the wall, Sadler said after the race: “I tried to get up and I thought him being my teammate, he’d cut me a break. But that wasn’t the case. He’s trying to do his best, too. I just thought I might get a little more room. It is what it is. It’s good, close racing. You had to be in the top lane to try to have a chance to win the race.”

Bowman drove for GMS Racing, which is a technical partner with Hendrick Motorsports, and Sadler drives for JR Motorsports, which is affiliated with Hendrick Motorsports. Sadler is the series points leader.

Bowman was in the GMS car because of Spencer Gallagher‘s indefinite suspension for violating NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy. Bowman is scheduled to drive the car again next month at Kentucky Speedway.

Well not sure what I could’ve done differently there. Rains 10 minutes away I’m not going to lift at the start finish to let anybody in… bummed for @GMSRacingLLC we had a great car. Pretty dumb to tear it up under caution too… stuff happens though. On to tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fm3BgybCit — Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) June 9, 2018

