Clint Bowyer wins rain-shortened race at Michigan on strategy call

By Nate RyanJun 10, 2018, 6:51 PM EDT
Clint Bowyer capitalized on a two-tire stop to take the lead and eventual win Sunday, winning the rain-shortened Firekeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

It’s the second victory of the season for Bowyer’s No. 14 Ford, which also won at Martinsville Speedway.

Bowyer was the first lead-lap car to exit the pits under yellow after the second stage ended on Lap 120. He took the lead on Lap 124 when Kasey Kahne pitted from first.

Bowyer then held off teammate Kevin Harvick (whose No. 4 Ford was on four tires) on a Lap 126 restart.

The caution flag flew for a final time when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun after contact with Kahne on Lap 129. NASCAR red-flagged the race on Lap 133 of a scheduled 200 as rain and mist covered the 2-mile oval. The race’s results were deemed official a few minutes later.

It was the second weather delay of the afternoon. The race started at 4:45 p.m., two and half hours after its original green-flag time because of persistent showers.

Harvick finished second, and Kurt Busch was third to make it a 1-2-3 sweep for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Stage 1 winner: Ryan Blaney

Stage 2 winner: Kevin Harvick

Who had a good day: Ryan Blaney (eighth) led 15 laps for his second top 10 in seven starts at Michigan. … Kurt Busch (third) scored his third top five this season and his first at Michigan since winning there in 2015. … Kyle Busch (fourth) earned his best Michigan showing in five years.

Who had a bad day: The first Cup start of Garrett Smithley’s career ended early after mechanical problems at the green flag. … David Ragan finished a season-worst 38th after contact with Bubba Wallace. … Kyle Larson finished 28th after spinning in his bid for a fourth consecutive victory at Michigan.

Notable: Fords took seven of the top eight spots. … With seven wins through 15 of 36 races, Stewart-Haas Racing already has tied its high for a season. … Bowyer has won twice in 10 races since ending a 190-race winless drought.

Quotable: “I was able to just get by (Harvick) because he left me room and was courteous and a good teammate,” Bowyer said about the last restart. “I tried to give him enough room but just enough that I was going to try to stay in front of him and take the air off him. That is the only thing you can really do in that situation.”

Next: Toyota/Save Mart 350, 3 p.m. ET, June 24 at Sonoma Raceway. TV: FS1

‘Gutsy call’ delivers Paul Menard first top five with Wood Brothers Racing

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 10, 2018, 8:19 PM EDT
On a day where it dominated the top 10 with seven cars in the top eight, Ford’s “company car” pulled off its best result of the season.

When the rain put an end to Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway after 133 of 200 laps, Paul Menard and Wood Brothers Racing found themselves in fifth, earning their first top five together.

It’s Menard first top-five finish since last July’s race at Daytona. It’s his first top five on a non-restrictor plate track since March 2015 at Auto Club Speedway, the sister track of Michigan.

“We had a good car today and all weekend,” said Menard who qualified 15th. “We didn’t qualify as good as we would have hoped and went from the back and got put to the back twice.”

The first setback came on Lap 27 when Menard was caught speeding on pit road during the competition caution.

As he came back through the field, Menard had a close call on Lap 66 when he was “door slammed” by Daniel Suarez as they exited Turn 4. The contact sent Suarez sliding through the infield grass.

Back in the pack again, Menard’s crew chief, Greg Erwin, made the “gutsy call” to keep Menard out of the pits on old tires following Kyle Larson‘s spin on Lap 86.

That allowed Menard to restart first on Lap 92 before Kevin Harvick took the lead. Menard finished Stage 2 in fifth setting up the last short sprint before the rains came.

“I am really proud of my guys,” Menard said. “We made a gutsy call to stay out on no tires with a bunch of laps on it. Gutsy call. We had the car to hold on though, so it worked out.”

Five of Menard’s 20 career top fives have come at Michigan.

Kyle Busch continues to lead Cup points standings after Michigan

By Daniel McFadinJun 10, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
After placing fourth in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, Kyle Busch has a 75-point lead over Kevin Harvick.

Harvick is followed by Joey Logano (-98) and Brad Keselowski (-150).

Clint Bowyer, who earned his second win of the season, is fifth (-154).

With 11 races remaining in the regular season, six drivers have clinched playoff berths with victories, leaving 10 spots still up for grabs on points.

Alex Bowman (ranked 15th) holds the last provisional playoff spot, four points ahead of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

What drivers said after Michigan race

By Nate RyanJun 10, 2018, 7:55 PM EDT
Clint Bowyer — Winner: “It took something crazy on a restart to be able to get Kevin (Harvick). That was a gutsy call. When we went out there on two tires, I looked in the mirror, and I was so far ahead of everybody else i was like, ‘Oh man, we are in trouble!’ The rain came just in enough time. I was trying to hold him off. I was cutting him off and taking his line away pretty bad. If it wasn’t for a win you wouldn’t be doing that. He was so much faster than me in (turns) 1 and 2. I got down in (turn) 3 and just had to take his line because that bear was coming.”

Kevin Harvick — Finished second: “It was a weird day. If you are going to have rain kind of take one from you, I would rather give it to my teammate. I am happy for Clint and all the guys on (his) team. Everyone on our car did a great job. I had a really fast car, and the pit crew was the best thing that happened all day. They were solid all day and kept us up front. That to me is the best thing that came out of today.”

Kurt Busch — Finished third: “We had an excellent day all the way through. No big mistakes, no rough moments.  Pit stops were solid. Adjustments were solid. Restarts, I’d say three quarters of the time I was on the inside lane, so that might have been a little bit where we were pinned down. But you have to make do with what you have, how the chips fall.  I’m happy with our effort today. Of course you always want to go back racing again, but to see the two cars in front of me at the end, the 4 and the 14, that’s a big day for Stewart‑Haas Racing.  It’s very special to finish 1‑2‑3.

Kyle Busch — Finished fourth: “The blue ovals (Fords) were just tough today. It wasn’t anything about (Stewart-Haas Racing). They go down the straightaway really, really fast. We have a hard time keeping up with them there, but our car through the corner was really awesome. The M&M’s Camry was really good there after yesterday’s practice. I thought we had something for them and if it was going to be a little bit hotter and sunnier today, I felt like we were going to be really good. That just wasn’t the conditions for today, so chilly and cool and lots of grip, and that was better for all those guys, but we gave it a hard fought fight and come home with what we could there – a fourth. Not too shabby. I thought we had third and then Kurt (Busch) blew my doors off on the straightaway and we’ve just got to get better there and try to make it up and be able to put on a fight here later on this year. … If it would have went green the rest of the way, I felt like we could keep up with them. I felt like our long-run speed was better than theirs and if we could have had some green flag stops and maybe made up ground on that we would have been alright.”

Paul Menard — Finished fifth: “We had a good car today and all weekend. We didn’t qualify as good as we would have hoped and went from the back and got put to the back twice. Once I sped and another time we got door slammed. I am really proud of my guys. We made a gutsy call to stay out on no tires with a bunch of laps on it. Gutsy call. We had the car to hold on though, so it worked out.’’

Joey Logano – Finished seventh: ““I got out of the car and thought, ‘Man, that was a weird day.’ It was hard to pass. I had a car that was capable of running in the top five, but the result depended on the restart. If you got a good restart, you could settle in and run pretty well. Our car took off pretty good on restarts, which was good and played into our hands a little bit. We had a good pit stop at the end that got us up to 10th, and we had a good restart at the end and got a couple cars and that is what got us to the seventh-place finish.”

Ryan Blaney — Finished eighth: “We were really fast. We got our car better all day and won that stage and kind of got back there and a lot of guys took two. We were making it back up, but then the rain came. It was a really great race car. Definitely not an eighth-place car, but unfortunately, that is where we ended up.”

Chase Elliott – Finished ninth: We had a flat tire there on one of those first cautions, and it kind of got us behind a little bit, but we were hovering right there kind of at the edge of the top 10 inside or outside depending upon the restarts and what not.  I felt like we finished about where we deserved.”

Jamie McMurray — Finished 10th: “Yeah, we had a really good car.  I struggled to pass people, and I had about 10 instances where I was a half a car length from clearing somebody, and I lost four or five positions, but we had a really good car. I feel like every week we keep getting a little bit better and super happy with the way we ran today.”

Denny Hamlin – Finished 12th: “We had a really fast car. We just didn’t get to show it. Got stuck on the bottom line all but one restart and just – we just had a very good car. Just never got to get up there and race and show it and that’s frustrating, but can’t help the weather.”

William Byron – Finished 13th: “Yeah, I think that is the best car we have had this year.  We were able to run top seven or top eight.  We still need to work on a few things with the front of our car, but I think overall we really had a good balance and really just seemed to hold on pretty good.  I wanted some longer runs, but it was a pretty good race for us.”

Erik Jones — Finished 15th: “We were just trying to maximize our day. Obviously, I didn’t think we had a car that was capable of winning the race, so we were just trying to do the best we could and have a solid week. It is what it is. I don’t know that we have anything for them right now, but we’re working hard to catch them and we’ll hopefully be better here soon.”

AJ Allmendinger – Finished 17th: “We maximized the day with our No. 47 Camaro. It was a tough weekend with track conditions because of the weather, and we didn’t get to have final practice on Saturday. For the race, the guys really worked on our car. We’re getting more speed out of them. On the 47 side, we’re working on having better practices, and we’re putting our heads together better and focusing on the conditions of the race. Last week and this week, I feel like our cars have been a lot more competitive. Overall, today we struggled in dirty air (traffic), but in clean air the car was pretty fast. That’s just the way it goes at Michigan. It’s something to go into the off weekend with and on to Sonoma (Raceway). We wished we had more time to gain more spots, but the rain finally got us.”

Ty Dillon – Finished 21st: “What a crazy weekend with Michigan weather. I’m glad we were able to get this race in today for all of the fans, but I’m disappointed that we didn’t get to finish it. I felt good about the balance of our Twisted Tea Camaro ZL1 after practice on Saturday, so I was confident going into today. The car was pretty good at the start of the race, but it was just too aero-tight in traffic. My crew chief Matt Borland made great adjustments throughout the day, and they really woke our car up in the second stage and what little we got to run of the final stage. We were knocking on the door of the top 20, so I really wish we could have gotten the whole thing in. I know that with the extra time to make adjustments and pick away at the cars in front of us that we could have brought home a top-20 finish. I’m proud of the work this team puts in each and every week. They did a great job today, and I’m looking forward to heading to Sonoma with them after the much-deserved off weekend.”

David Ragan — Finished 38th: “I wish (Bubba Wallace) wasn’t able to drive away because he just kind of ran in over his head and wrecked us. You will have that sometimes. Guys make mistakes, and he made a mistake. It is unfortunate. I feel like I car was going to be OK. We made some good adjustments to our Ford for today’s race, and I was going to race hard to try to get to halfway. It is just one of those days and we will move on.”

Results, stats for Cup race at Michigan

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 10, 2018, 7:50 PM EDT
Rain delivered Clint Bowyer his second Cup win of the season Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

Bowyer led a 1-2-3 sweep by Stewart-Haas Racing as he beat Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch.

It’s the first 1-2-3 finish for SHR, which has been a three-car team since 2013.

Kyle Busch and Paul Menard rounded out the top five.

Fords took seven of the the top eight.

