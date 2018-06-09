Today’s Xfinity race at Michigan: Start time, lineup and more

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will again try the aero package this weekend that ran last year at Indianapolis and last weekend at Pocono. While last week’s race didn’t go as NASCAR hoped in terms of the cars being closer together, there is hope that they’ll be closer together for today’s race because drivers will be on the throttle more than they were at Pocono. Practice showed encouraging signs of cars running close together.

Here are all the details for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Master Sgt Todd Copic, US Air National Guard, will give the command to start engines at 1:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:46 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 125 laps (250 miles) around the 2-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 6:30 a.m. Qualifying is at 10:05 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 11:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Lisa Bascom will perform the anthem at 1:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race beginning at 1:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 72 degrees and 48 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Denny Hamlin nipped William Byron by 0.012 seconds to win this race last June. Elliott Sadler was third.

