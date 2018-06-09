Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Austin Dillon wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Michigan

By Daniel McFadinJun 9, 2018, 6:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Austin Dillon won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway when the race was declared official due to rain with 34 laps left.

Dillon secured the win in a one-lap shootout following a caution for a wreck.

Dillon pulled his No. 3 Chevrolet ahead of teammate Daniel Hemric and was in the lead when the caution came back out for rain.

Dillon won over Hemric, Cole Custer, Ryan Reed and Paul Menard.

It is the first Xfinity win for Richard Childress Racing in 55 races since August 2016 (Michael McDowell at Road America).

Dillon’s last win came one race earlier at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“It’s been a little bit of a slump,” Dillon told Fox Sports 2. “Wow, I was wanting that rain to come. We played good strategy. (Crew chief) Nick Harrison gets the credit for that, I just held onto the wheel.”

Dillon last pitted on Lap 32 and led 18 of the last 20 laps.

The Xfinity Series ran with the same aero package used last weekend at Pocono. The series will use it again in September at Indianapolis. NASCAR is considering using the package in additional Cup races this season.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Busch

STAGE 2 WINNER: Elliott Sadler

MORE: Results, Point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Christopher Bell finished 11th after being involved in two single-car incidents. The first, on Lap 17 of Stage 1, sent him three laps down … Daniel Hemric matched his career-best result. He has finished in the top three in three of the last four races … Kaz Grala placed 12th. His average finish in three starts with Fury Race Cars is 12.6. His average finish with JGL Racing was 22nd.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY:  Alex Labbe finished 37th after a wreck on Lap 37 … Austin Cindric finished 23rd after contact with Michael Annett caused him to spin with 53 laps to go … Elliott Sadler finished 30th after contact with Alex Bowman turned him into the outside wall at the same time as the Cindric incident. It is Sadler’s first finish outside the top 10 this season.

NOTABLE: With a special rules package that included restrictor plates, there were 14 lead changes among nine driversAustin Dillon is the ninth different winner in nine races at Michigan … The start of the race was delayed three hours due to rain.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “It definitely stings to be that close and to have it kind of end that way.” – Daniel Hemric to FS2 after finishing second.

WHAT’S NEXT: Iowa 250 Presented by Enogen at Iowa Speedway at 5 p.m. ET on June 17 on Fox Sports 1

 

Alex Bowman, Elliott Sadler clear air on incident in Xfinity race

Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 9, 2018, 7:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Alex Bowman and Elliott Sadler tweeted that they have talked and cleared the air between them after an incident during Saturday’s Xfinity race at Michigan International Speedway.

Sadler bounced off the wall on the frontstretch and then hit Bowman on the driver’s side during a caution on Lap 74.

That led to Bowman’s frustration immediately after the race.

“I don’t know if he cleared himself or Brett (Griffin, Sadler’s spotter) cleared him,” Bowman said on pit road after placing 21st. “He wasn’t clear. Drove like a third of the way down the straightaway before he decided to pull up. At that point, what am I supposed to do? It’s his race track and I’m just driving on it and lift? I’m not going to lift for a guy that wouldn’t lift for me.

“I don’t know why he drove down into the corner and hit us under caution. That was pretty dumb. I don’t know. He gets pretty fired up. I like Elliott, but my opinion that was pretty dumb.’’

Sadler denied that he intentionally hit Bowman’s car under caution.

“I had stuff smoking everywhere,’’ Sadler said after placing 30th, his first finish outside the top 10 this season . “And a tire rub.”

Sadler tweeted after the race that he and Bowman spoke and Sadler took responsibility “for my actions.” Bowman also tweeted about the “good talk” the two had.

Asked about racing Bowman and hitting the wall, Sadler said after the race: “I tried to get up and I thought him being my teammate, he’d cut me a break. But that wasn’t the case. He’s trying to do his best, too. I just thought I might get a little more room. It is what it is. It’s good, close racing. You had to be in the top lane to try to have a chance to win the race.”

Bowman drove for GMS Racing, which is a technical partner with Hendrick Motorsports, and Sadler drives for JR Motorsports, which is affiliated with Hendrick Motorsports. Sadler is the series points leader.

Bowman was in the GMS car because of Spencer Gallagher‘s indefinite suspension for violating NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy. Bowman is scheduled to drive the car again next month at Kentucky Speedway.

 and on Facebook

Results, Xfinity point standings after Michigan

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 9, 2018, 7:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rain helped deliver Austin Dillon a win in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Michigan International Speedway.

It is his first win in his last 26 Xfinity starts.

Dillon won over Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer, Ryan Reed and Paul Menard.

Click here for race results.

Points

Elliott Sadler has a 41-point lead over Cole Custer after finishing 30th. It is his first finish outside the top 10 this season.

Completing the top five is Daniel Hemric (-49), Tyler Reddick (-55) and Christopher Bell (-72).

Click here for the full point standings.

Xfinity race under way after rain delay

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 9, 2018, 1:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway has begun after a nearly 3-hour rain delay. The race was scheduled to begin at 1:46 p.m. ET.

The green flag waved at 4:47 p.m. ET with Kyle Busch and Paul Menard on the front row. The race is airing on Fox Sports 2.

Rain forced the cancellation of qualifying, leaving the field to be set by owner points.

Xfinity qualifying cancelled due to rain; Kyle Busch on pole

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 9, 2018, 10:57 AM EDT
1 Comment

Rain forced the cancellation of qualifying for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Michigan International. The field for the race will be set by owner points.

Kyle Busch will start on the pole alongside Paul Menard.

The top five is completed by Elliott Sadler, Cole Custer and Daniel Hemric.

Green flag for the LTi Printing 250 is scheduled for 1:46 p.m. ET

Click here for the starting lineup.