Austin Dillon wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Michigan

Austin Dillon won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway when the race was declared official due to rain with 34 laps left.

Dillon secured the win in a one-lap shootout following a caution for a wreck.

Dillon pulled his No. 3 Chevrolet ahead of teammate Daniel Hemric and was in the lead when the caution came back out for rain.

Dillon won over Hemric, Cole Custer, Ryan Reed and Paul Menard.

It is the first Xfinity win for Richard Childress Racing in 55 races since August 2016 (Michael McDowell at Road America).

Dillon’s last win came one race earlier at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“It’s been a little bit of a slump,” Dillon told Fox Sports 2. “Wow, I was wanting that rain to come. We played good strategy. (Crew chief) Nick Harrison gets the credit for that, I just held onto the wheel.”

Dillon last pitted on Lap 32 and led 18 of the last 20 laps.

The Xfinity Series ran with the same aero package used last weekend at Pocono. The series will use it again in September at Indianapolis. NASCAR is considering using the package in additional Cup races this season.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Busch

STAGE 2 WINNER: Elliott Sadler

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Christopher Bell finished 11th after being involved in two single-car incidents. The first, on Lap 17 of Stage 1, sent him three laps down … Daniel Hemric matched his career-best result. He has finished in the top three in three of the last four races … Kaz Grala placed 12th. His average finish in three starts with Fury Race Cars is 12.6. His average finish with JGL Racing was 22nd.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Alex Labbe finished 37th after a wreck on Lap 37 … Austin Cindric finished 23rd after contact with Michael Annett caused him to spin with 53 laps to go … Elliott Sadler finished 30th after contact with Alex Bowman turned him into the outside wall at the same time as the Cindric incident. It is Sadler’s first finish outside the top 10 this season.

NOTABLE: With a special rules package that included restrictor plates, there were 14 lead changes among nine drivers … Austin Dillon is the ninth different winner in nine races at Michigan … The start of the race was delayed three hours due to rain.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “It definitely stings to be that close and to have it kind of end that way.” – Daniel Hemric to FS2 after finishing second.

WHAT’S NEXT: Iowa 250 Presented by Enogen at Iowa Speedway at 5 p.m. ET on June 17 on Fox Sports 1