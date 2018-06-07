Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Two suspects reach plea deal in Richard Chilldress’ home break-in case

By Daniel McFadinJun 7, 2018, 2:56 PM EDT
Two of the three men arrested for breaking into Richard Childress’ Lexington, North Carolina, home on Dec. 17 have reached a plea deal in their case.

Chantz Hines, 19, and Niquan Victorin, 21, each pled guilty to one felony charge of conspiracy to commit first degree burglary, according to court documents. They will face between 31 – 50 months in prison. The jail time Victorin (124 days) and Hines (152) days) have already served will be counted off their sentence.

Hinez, Victorin and Armeka Spinks, 19, were arrested on Dec. 29.

Spinks’ next court date is scheduled for July 16.

When they were arrested, the trio was initially charged with one count of first degree trespassing and one count of attempted first degree burglary.

During the investigation,they were was also charged with a felony count of conspiracy and a felony count of possession of stolen firearms.

Spinks still faces two felony charges of possession of a stolen firearm, one felony charge of conspiracy to commit first degree burglary and one felony charge of conspiracy.

Richard Childress Racing declined to comment.

Goodyear executive responds to Brad Keselowski’s criticism of Michigan tire package

By Daniel McFadinJun 7, 2018, 1:06 PM EDT
A Goodyear Tire executive responded on Thursday to critical comments Brad Keselowski made earlier this week regarding the new tire package for this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Keselowski, who was part of the April tire test that helped determine the tire setup for Cup and Xfinity teams, said on Twitter, “Our team (and several others) tested multiple tire compounds and recommended every one of them but this one. In no way do I wanna be associated with this decision.”

Involved in the April test with Keselowski were Aric Almirola, Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, and Martin Truex Jr.

Compared to what was run at Michigan last year, the new left-side tire features an updated construction that brings it into line with what is run at other speedways and a new compound to introduce more wear. The new right-side tire is a single tread compound tire (last year was a multi-zone tread tire) with a new compound that will introduce more wear and run cooler.

Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint” to clarify what package NASCAR will be using at the 2-mile track.

“Brad did not run this exact combination that we’re racing at Michigan,” Stucker said. “He ran the right-side compound by itself with the 2017 compound, the left-side compound. The left-side compound is meant to give a little bit more grip that perhaps we’re taking away with the right side. I hear him. He felt like he was down on grip with that particular run. But he didn’t run the combination as we’re going to have it this weekend at Michigan. I’m hoping once he gets there this weekend he’ll feel that the right side that we ran, combined with that left side, makes for a raceable package. Because all the other guys who ran the right side felt it was at least as good as the tire we raced in 2017 and perhaps even a little bit better.”

Stucker added: “Brad’s involved in a lot of our testing through the Penske organization. He provides a lot of good feedback. He really is a good tester because he’s got a good feel. He’s got good ideas and it is important for us during a tire test to get that feedback from the drivers. It’s a big piece. But that’s not the only thing we look at. We also look at the date that we generate, the data that the team’s generate and you rely on good engineering judgement as well to pull all that together to make the right decision.”

Stucker said the goal of the tire test in April was not “to go faster,” saying the track is the fastest on the circuit, with tops speeds reaching 212 mph and 175 mph in the corners.

“What we were really trying to do is create some differentiation between the top speed and let’s say the mid-corner speed,” Stucker said. “If you find the right balance between the on-throttle and off-throttle time, that’s what creates the opportunity for good racing. If everybody’s just on the throttle hard with very little off-throttle time, it kind of equates the field.

“We’ve been working with NASCAR trying to figure out, ‘What can we do at Michigan to try to create a little bit more differentiation between the on-throttle and off-throttle time?’ Then that kind of puts it in the hand of the team to try to manage that. One way we can do that is through tire wear. As tires wears they tend to lose some grip, which means you can’t run the corners as hard, so you have to manage the car a little bit more at that time. That hopefully creates different opportunities for different guys. That’s why you see guys start searching around for different grooves, move up the race track trying to find some grip … It tends to lead to good racing.”

NASCAR America Fantasy League: 10 best at Michigan in last three years

By Dan BeaverJun 7, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
With wide grooves in the corners, Michigan International Speedway is a track on which drivers can often stay out of trouble. As a result, they are capable of stringing together long streaks of top 10s. Last year, five drivers swept the top 10 in Michigan’s two races – and what makes that even more impressive is that three of them also had sweeps in 2016.

Kyle Larson’s three wins and a third in the last two years put him at the top. But Chase Elliott’s three runner-up finishes and an eighth makes him almost as impressive. Both of them have found some magic at the track. Jamie McMurray is the other driver with a four-race, top-10 streak, but only one of these was a top five.

This is a track on which past records means a lot. Seven of the 10 drivers profiled below have three-year averages of better than 10th, so there are plenty of solid options for this week’s NASCAR America Fantasy Live roster.

1. Chase Elliott (three-year average: 3.50 in four starts)
Few drivers have gotten off to as strong a start as Elliott at Michigan. Three runner-up finishes in his first three attempts seemingly increased the certainty that a Cup win was just around the corner, but last August he slipped to eighth. Coming off a solid Pocono performance, the topic of his first win has to be foremost in fantasy players’ minds once more.

2. Kyle Larson (three-year average: 6.00)
Larson is chasing a record held by Chase’s father. From 1985-87, Bill Elliott won four consecutive races at Michigan. Larson enters the weekend with three wins. If Larson is successful, a footnote will be added to the record books because both drivers kicked off their winning streak with a third-place finish in the race immediately preceding it.

3. Martin Truex Jr. (three-year average: 7.67)
Last week’s winning performance at Pocono has many experts putting Truex in the same category as Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch. Earlier this year, he won on the other 2-mile track (Auto Club Speedway) and a second-place finish at Michigan last August puts him on fantasy owners’ radar screens.

4. Erik Jones (three-year average: 8.00 in two starts)
One of Jones’ best opportunities to win as a rookie last year came on this track. He finished behind Larson and Truex in the Pure Michigan 400. A 13th-place finish in the Firekeepers Casino 400 wasn’t bad either and it suggests he is going to maintain a great average after Sunday’s race is complete.

5. Joey Logano (three-year average: 9.00)
Logano entered last August’s Michigan race with a nine-race streak of top 10s, but fell two laps off the pace and finished 28th. So far in 2018, Logano has 11 top 10s in 14 starts, which puts him on par with Harvick and Busch. He has only five top fives this year, but one of those came at Auto Club this March.

5. Jamie McMurray (three-year average: 9.00)
McMurray has made his way onto this list a few times in 2018 because of his remarkable consistency over the past three years. He has not lived up to expectations for the most part, but his last two races this season showed some promise. He finished sixth at Charlotte Motor Speedway and ran better than last week’s 15th-place finish suggests.

7. Brad Keselowski (three-year average: 9.17)
Keselowski does not have the same long record of top 10s as his teammate Logano, but he was impressive in the previous four years. He entered the 2018 Firekeepers Casino 400 with six consecutive top 10s that included a sweep of the top five in 2016. He fell to 16th and 17th last year, however, and should not be activated on fantasy rosters unless he shows speed in practice and qualification.

8. Kurt Busch (three-year average: 11.00)
Busch has been the model of consistency at Michigan during the past two seasons. He finished 10th in the first race of 2016 and has been either 11th or 12th in the three events that followed. If he gets track position late in the Firekeepers Casino 400, he might even be able to replicate the victory he earned in the rain-shortened 2015 Quicken 400.

9. Matt Kenseth (three-year average: 11.17)
This could be the week Kenseth returns to the top 10. He hasn’t had one at Michigan since winning the track’s second race of 2015, but he came close on three occasions in the last four races with top-15 finishes. After struggling at Kansas Speedway, he has gotten progressively better in the last two races with a 17th at Charlotte and a 13th at Pocono.

10. Kevin Harvick (three-year average: 11.13)
Before a fantasy player considers this might be a good time to leave Harvick in the garage because he failed to crack the top 10 at Michigan last year, they should look at the four years that preceded that. In eight races there, he earned five second-place finishes and two fifths.

Bonus Picks

Pole Winner: Larson and Keselowski took the top spot in Michigan’s two races last year, but only one of them has enough momentum to be considered a legitimate threat to win this week’s pole.

Segment Winners: Truex swept the stages and race at Auto Club earlier this year. He won one of the two stages last week at Pocono, so he deserves the nod this week to take those bonus points again.

For more Fantasy NASCAR coverage, check out Rotoworld.com and follow Dan Beaver (@FantasyRace) on Twitter.

Podcast: Impact of limiting Cup drivers on smaller Xfinity teams

By Daniel McFadinJun 7, 2018, 10:34 AM EDT
Wednesday’s NASCAR America saw Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Dale Jarrett discuss whether further limits should be imposed on Cup drivers competing in the Xfinity Series.

The conversation carried over to the latest NASCAR America Debrief podcast, with Earnhardt further examining the issue.

Earnhardt, who owns JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, said the issue will eventually “funnel all the way down to the fan’s opinion” of what they want to watch.

But Earnhardt expressed a desire to know what mid-pack teams, those unaffiliated to a Cup organization like JD Motorsports and Jeremy Clements Racing, feel about Cup drivers in the series.

“I haven’t heard a good, solid idea of where those teams are, the teams that are vested in that series … What do they think about the Cup drivers coming in there and knowing that knocks them down a few pegs?” Earnhardt said. “What do they think about the Cup drivers coming in there and knowing that knocks them down a few pegs? What does that matter to them as far as their bottom dollar over the course of a season and does it help them that they’re or not? To hear their opinion doesn’t really change the whole argument because it’s always going to come down to what the fan thinks. I think it would help to understand if it’s hurting. If it’s not hurting them, that’s good to know. But if it does hurt them, if it does make it more challenging for them financially, then that’s also important information to know.”

Earnhardt returned to the idea he visited on NASCAR America about changing the narrative from “limiting” Cup drivers to “inviting” them to compete in big race, like Daytona, Charlotte, Darlington and Indianapolis.

“That way the fans know what they’re getting,” Earnhardt said. “‘Man, when I go to this race there’ll be Cup guys there. When I go to this race, there won’t be any Cup guys there.’ It’s cut and dry.”

Earnhardt added: “I don’t like saying, ‘You can’t do this’ or ‘You’re not allowed’ is never going to win, is never going to be a good look for anybody. To turn it around maybe and make it more of an invitational kind of thing. … I think that’s a better direction to appease everyone.”

The discussion then moved to whether the Xfinity Series should return to smaller tracks, like Lucas Oil Raceway, the short track in Indianapolis the Xfinity Series raced at before moving to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2012.

Earnhardt would “love” to take his four cars to compete at the short track, but it would be a “step backwards” for his company’s business plan.

“When we go to the big track at Indy … we’re going to get a bigger number in our partnership with our sponsors than if we raced at (Lucas Oil Raceway),” Earnhardt said. “Because Indy’s a big track and we’re racing with the Cup teams, it’s bigger exposure because of the history of the track. It’s harder to sell this race to a sponsor at (Raceway Park). Even though I think the majority of everyone that you might poll might say they’d rather watch that race! It’s strange because it’s a bit of (between) a rock and a hard place. I would love to take my cars and race at (Raceway Park). As an owner, I’d love to go over there and race there instead than the big Indy track.

“But I know for our business and our business model it’s better for us to be at the big track.”

Earnhardt does believe smaller teams like JD Motorsports could “survive a change” like a move back to smaller tracks.

“It would be more difficult for the bigger teams who are budgeted at a bigger number to take that hit,” Earnhardt said. “These smaller teams are resilient. They are creative. They make so little work and go so far for them they’d be able to make that adjustment more confidently than I would as an owner.”

You can listen to the full podcast below and watch the NASCAR America segment on the subject above.

Weekend schedule at Michigan, Texas

By Dustin LongJun 7, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
All three of NASCAR’s national seres are in action this weekend. Cup and Xfinity teams compete at Michigan International Speedway. Camping World Truck Series teams race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Here’s the weekend schedule for both tracks:

(ALL TIMES EASTERN)

THURSDAY, JUNE 7

AT TEXAS

2 – 8 p.m. — Truck garage open

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

6:05 – 6:55 p.m. — Final Truck practice (No TV)

FRIDAY, JUNE 8

AT TEXAS

1 p.m. — Truck garage opens

5:45 p.m. — Truck qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (Fox Sports 2)

7 p.m. — Driver/crew chief meeting

8:35 p.m. — Driver introductions

9 p.m. — PPG 400 Truck race; 167 laps/250.5 miles/403 kilometers (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

AT MICHIGAN

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2, MRN)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS2)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

4:10 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (FS1, MRN)

5:30 p.m. — ARCA race (MAVTV)

SATURDAY, JUNE 9

AT MICHIGAN

6:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

10:05 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (FS1)

11:45 a.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

Noon – 12:50 p.m. — Final Cup practice (FS2, MRN)

1 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

1:30 p.m. — LTi Printing 250 Xfinity race; 125 laps/250 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

8:30 a.m. — Cup garage opens

Noon — Driver/crew chief meeting

1:20 p.m. — Driver introductions

2 p.m. — Firekeepers Casino 400; 200 laps/400 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)