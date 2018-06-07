NASCAR America: Stolen pace cars, exploding jet dryers highlight NASCAR bizarreness

The pace car crash in the IndyCar race at the Raceway at Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan last Sunday had many scratching their heads, but it sent NASCAR America scrambling for the tape to showcase some of the more bizarre moments in stock car racing.
“Mark (Reuss, Executive Vice President of Global Product Development at General Motors) said, ‘look, I’ve driven tons of stuff there.’ He just essentially said it just got away from me,” Rutledge Wood reported. “That, I understand. I’ve screwed up some stuff in a car before.
“But we realize that is not the most bizarre thing we’ve seen.”
The stolen pace car at Talladega Superspeedway in 1986 highlighted NASCAR America’s list.
“When (the pace car thief) pulled up and stopped at the roadblock, they sat there and played that game of chicken with the locks for a few minutes,” Earnhardt recalled. “Because they had the keys. They’d unlock it; he’d lock it back. They did that a couple of times”
See Also: Bump & Run: Most bizarre scenes at the track
Juan Pablo Montoya’s 2012 Daytona 500 accident with the jet dryer is absolutely unforgettable to anyone watching NASCAR at the time.
“Nobody knew what happened, because nobody was paying attention,” Dale Jarrett said. “We had no idea what had taken place.”
For more, watch the video above.
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kyle Busch posted the fastest lap in the first of two Xfinity practices Friday at Michigan International Speedway.
Busch ran a lap of 175.584 mph.
John Hunter Nemechek (175.285 mph) was second and Justin Allgaier (175.268) was third. Next was Cole Custer (175.119) and Elliott Sadler (175.004).
The session marked the first time Xfinity cars ran at Michigan with the aero package and restrictor plates used at Indianapolis last year and Pocono last weekend. The session saw cars draft and some run together at times.
The final Xfinity practice is scheduled for 3:05 – 3:55 p.m. ET.
and on Facebook
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Ryan Blaney topped the field with a lap of 202.617 mph in Friday’s Cup practice at Michigan International Speedway.
Nine drivers ran a lap above 200 mph.
Click here for Michigan practice report
Blaney was followed by Kyle Busch (201.935 mph), Brad Keselowski (201.867), Kevin Harvick (201.478) and Chase Elliott (201.134).
Also over 200 mph were: Kurt Busch (200.630), Clint Bowyer (200.568), Paul Menard (200.312) and Aric Almirola (200.128).
Martin Truex Jr., who won last weekend at Pocono, was 11th on the speed chart with a lap of 199.861 mph.
Kyle Larson, who is seeking his fourth consecutive Michigan win, was 16th on the speed chart with a lap of 199.242 mph.
and on Facebook
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Three Cup teams each will be docked 15 minutes of practice Friday at Michigan International Speedway.
Joey Logano and Chase Elliott each will miss 15 minutes for failing inspection twice last week at Pocono. The No. 99 StarCom Racing team, which features Garrett Smithley making his Cup debut this weekend, also will be docked 15 minutes for being late to inspection previously.
Opening Cup practice is from 11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. ET today.
In the Xfinity Series, the teams of Smithley, Michael Annett, Ryan Reed, Brandon Jones and David Starr each will be penalized 15 minutes of practice for being late to inspection previously.
Opening Xfinity practice is from 1:05 – 1:55 p.m. ET Friday.
and on Facebook
The Camping World Truck Series ends a busy day for NASCAR with its race at Texas Motor Speedway. Before the race, Cup and Xfinity teams will be in action at Michigan International Speedway today.
Here’s today’s schedule for both tracks:
(ALL TIMES EASTERN)
AT TEXAS
1 p.m. — Truck garage opens
5:45 p.m. — Truck qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (Fox Sports 2)
7 p.m. — Driver/crew chief meeting
8:35 p.m. — Driver introductions
9 p.m. — PPG 400 Truck race; 167 laps/250.5 miles/403 kilometers (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
AT MICHIGAN
8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup garage open
9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Xfinity garage open
11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2, MRN)
1:05 – 1:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS2)
3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (FS1)
4:10 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (FS1, MRN)
5:30 p.m. — ARCA race (MAVTV)