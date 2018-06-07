Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Stolen pace cars, exploding jet dryers highlight NASCAR bizarreness

By Dan BeaverJun 7, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The pace car crash in the IndyCar race at the Raceway at Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan last Sunday had many scratching their heads, but it sent NASCAR America scrambling for the tape to showcase some of the more bizarre moments in stock car racing.

“Mark (Reuss, Executive Vice President of Global Product Development at General Motors) said, ‘look, I’ve driven tons of stuff there.’ He just essentially said it just got away from me,” Rutledge Wood reported. “That, I understand. I’ve screwed up some stuff in a car before.

“But we realize that is not the most bizarre thing we’ve seen.”

The stolen pace car at Talladega Superspeedway in 1986 highlighted NASCAR America’s list.

“When (the pace car thief) pulled up and stopped at the roadblock, they sat there and played that game of chicken with the locks for a few minutes,” Earnhardt recalled. “Because they had the keys. They’d unlock it; he’d lock it back. They did that a couple of times”

Juan Pablo Montoya’s 2012 Daytona 500 accident with the jet dryer is absolutely unforgettable to anyone watching NASCAR at the time.

“Nobody knew what happened, because nobody was paying attention,” Dale Jarrett said. “We had no idea what had taken place.”

Weekend schedule at Michigan, Texas

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 7, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
All three of NASCAR’s national seres are in action this weekend. Cup and Xfinity teams compete at Michigan International Speedway. Camping World Truck Series teams race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Here’s the weekend schedule for both tracks:

(ALL TIMES EASTERN)

THURSDAY, JUNE 7

AT TEXAS

2 – 8 p.m. — Truck garage open

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

6:05 – 6:55 p.m. — Final Truck practice (No TV)

FRIDAY, JUNE 8

AT TEXAS

1 p.m. — Truck garage opens

5:45 p.m. — Truck qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (Fox Sports 2)

7 p.m. — Driver/crew chief meeting

8:35 p.m. — Driver introductions

9 p.m. — PPG 400 Truck race; 167 laps/250.5 miles/403 kilometers (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

AT MICHIGAN

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2, MRN)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS2)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

4:10 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (FS1, MRN)

5:30 p.m. — ARCA race (MAVTV)

SATURDAY, JUNE 9

AT MICHIGAN

6:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

10:05 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (FS1)

11:45 a.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

Noon – 12:50 p.m. — Final Cup practice (FS2, MRN)

1 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

1:30 p.m. — LTi Printing 250 Xfinity race; 125 laps/250 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

8:30 a.m. — Cup garage opens

Noon — Driver/crew chief meeting

1:20 p.m. — Driver introductions

2 p.m. — Firekeepers Casino 400; 200 laps/400 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Examining solutions to issue of Cup drivers in Xfinity races

By Dan BeaverJun 6, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
The debate about the number of Xfinity races Cup drivers can compete continued this week on NASCAR America with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Dale Jarrett weighing in.

Both feel that the limitations currently in place are probably sufficient, but still recognize that some changes can be made to improve the competition and give Xfinity drivers a better path to the big leagues.

For Jarrett, the competitive landscape would be improved if Cup drivers fielded their own equipment instead of running for the super teams.

“I think that the balance we have right now is pretty decent,” Jarrett said. “The thing that I have said over the years is I think there are advantages and a lot of the young drivers will tell you there are things to learn. But if those Cup guys are in Cup equipment basically from Cup owners, then that’s a huge advantage. You’re not seeing much of them, so you’re not learning a whole lot from them because the racing is not as close.”

Jarrett’s experience running against the Cup guys when he was trying to graduate from the support series was valuable, but mostly because the Cup drivers were fielding their own equipment. Without the big sponsorship dollars available to their Cup owners, the equipment was more equal to that which was available to Jarrett – and the level playing field allowed him to assess his strength.

The prevalence of Cup drivers in the Xfinity series is a double-edged sword, according to Earnhardt. While necessary to attract fans and sponsorship dollars to the marquee teams, it places a limitation on the Xfinity regulars – and that also affects the bottom line.

Earnhardt’s solution would be for NASCAR to have invitation races that attract Cup drivers.

“I would love for them to have invitation races for Cup guys – to make those events big time events that you could sell to sponsors.”

Ultimately, it is the health of sponsorships that make or break Xfinity teams.

“As an owner, I know when the Cup guys are there that it’s going to be a little more difficult for us to battle for those wins,” Earnhardt said. “So that’s difficult as an owner. It also affects how our partners view that race.

“To be frank, when the Cup guys are there, they are the best drivers in the world and they’re in great cars. … More than likely, we’re going to be battling for second through fifth when Kyle (Busch) is in a race; we know that. And our sponsors are recognizing that. It’s a little difficult.”

Still, Earnhardt knows Cup drivers impact the bottom line.

“I’m gonna run a race this year, at Richmond, that allows one of our other cars to have additional sponsorship.” Earnhardt said. “That’s the reason I’ll run that race. So I get that side of it too.”

NASCAR America: Dale Earnhardt Jr. preps for life in the broadcast booth

By Dan BeaverJun 6, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
When NBC takes over the Cup telecast duties at Chicagoland Speedway on July 1, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be the newest member of the broadcast booth. And his training has already begun.

Two weeks ago, Earnhardt the rest of the broadcast crew went into one of the suites at Charlotte Motor Speedway to practice calling a race.

“I’ve been nervous about going into the booth for the first time and doing it in front of a live audience at Chicago in July,” Earnhardt said on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America. “So we went to Charlotte. … We are in a suite while the race is going on and we’re watching the broadcast and using that feed. We stand in this booth and basically call the race. It’s allowed me to sort of get in that environment and make mistakes, listen to the feedback that I’m getting from my producers and Sam Flood (Executive Producer, President, Production, NBC & NBCSN) my boss, and sort of clean up some things.”

Earnhardt was a fan before he became a racer and it is that passion for the sport that has made him such a fan favorite. It is also coming out in his approach to being a broadcaster.

“I told those guys, Dale Jarrett and (Steve) Letarte and Rick Allen, ‘y’all are going to have to tether me to the floor when we get to Chicago’ because I’m just so excited about this opportunity to be a fan again.”

On NASCAR America, Earnhardt also revealed that he has recently begun drinking coffee, in part to help with his duties. It turns out that calling a race is not quite as easy as fans might think – especially when one is jacked up on enthusiasm.

“The other thing that I found out just as we did the 600 at Charlotte; we did just the first 200 laps – so half of the race – and I was tired. I never thought, as a driver watching the broadcast that broadcasters get tired. Why would they get tired? They’re just standing there talking. I got wore out because I was so excited at the start of that race.”

NASCAR America at 5 p.m., ET: Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns

NBC Sports
By Dan BeaverJun 6, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is back from paternity leave to reinstate #Wednesdale. He will be joined by Rutledge Wood and Dale Jarrett from the Big Oak Table at the NBC Charlotte studio.

On today’s show:

  • Junior gets back in the saddle to talk about the upcoming Michigan race, Cup’s biggest storylines and the recent rules package changes in Xfinity.
  • Have a question for Dale Jr? Reach out to us on twitter using the hashtag #Wednesdale and the 15-time Most Popular Driver will answer it live on air.
  • 25 years ago, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Jarrett had an epic battle at Dover. We’ll ask both Dales what they remember from that day at the Monster Mile.
  • Following this weekend’s pace-car crash in the IndyCar series, we’ll take a look at some of NASCAR’s Most Bizarre Moments. An orange, a jet dryer, and a porta-john are just a few moments that will be showcased.
  • Dale Jr. puts his Xfinity owner hat on and talks about whether or not there should be even more limits on how many races Cup drivers can run in a season in the Xfinity Series.

