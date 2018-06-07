Daytona 500 tickets go on sale June 12

Tickets for the 61st Daytona 500 will go on sale at 9 a.m. ET on June 12, Daytona International Speedway announced Thursday.
The race is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 17 on Presidents Day weekend.
The last three runnings of the “Great American Race” have been sellouts.
Ticket information:
· Tickets, which start at $99, can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSHOP or visiting www.DAYTONA500.com.
· Hospitality and premium seat packages, including the Rolex 24 Lounge, Harley J’s, Trioval Club, Daytona 500 Club and President’s Row are available, as well as UNOH Fanzone/Pre-race wristbands.
· For all other Speedweeks events, children 12 and under are $10 in reserved stadium seating and free in general admission areas and in the UNOH Fanzone.
· Fans can also visit PrimeSport.com, the official ticket exchange and travel package provider of Daytona International Speedway, where they can find multiple options for tickets, lodging and hospitality.
Tickets for the 57th Rolex 24 At Daytona will go on sale at a later date.
Earlier this week Brad Keselowski took to Twitter criticize the tire combination Goodyear had chosen for this weekend’s races at Michigan International Speedway after an April tire test.
“Our team (and several others) tested multiple tire compounds and recommended every one of them but this one,” Keselowski said. “In no way do I wanna be associated with this decision.”
On Thursday, Goodyear’s director of racing said Keselowski didn’t even test the exact tire combination that’s being used this weekend.
On NASCAR America, analyst Jeff Burton expressed disapproval of Keselowski’s comments.
“Brad Keselowski wants to be a leader in this sports,” Burton said. “Brad puts a lot of time into making this sport better. I want to give him credit for that, because some drivers don’t. Some drivers are here, they want to get the most out of it, but they don’t necessarily want to put a lot of time in to help the sport. But this kind of to me is unnecessary. I don’t know what good comes from it.”
Burton said Goodyear took all the data it collected from the test and “made the decision they thought was best, from a safety standpoint as well as from a competition standpoint.”
Burton continued: “There’s times when you have an internal struggle. Just keep it internal. Why are we having a conversation with the fans about what tire Goodyear picked? I just don’t understand that. Now if I bought a ticket for Michigan, am I thinking, ‘Well should I have not bought my ticket?’ That’s not fair.”
Dylan Lupton will not drive JGL Racing’s No. 28 Ford in the Xfinity Series for the rest of the season, Lupton announced Thursday in a press release.
“Due to unfortunate circumstances, I will not be competing in this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway nor will I be returning to JGL Racing for the remainder of the 2018 season. I appreciate the opportunity I had to drive for James Whitener and I wish him and JGL Racing the best in their future endeavors.
“I’m re-focusing my efforts to secure a competitive ride in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and look forward to announcing my plans for the rest of the 2018 season when appropriate. I’d like to thank all of my marketing partners, family, friends and the fans for their continued support.”
NBC Sports has reached out to the team for comment.
Lupton, 24, leaves JGL Racing after making 11 starts this year. He is 30th in points. He has one top 10 in 35 Xfinity starts since 2015. Twenty-five of his 35 starts were with JGL Racing.
Lupton is the second driver to leave the team this season following Kaz Grala‘s departure following the May 5 race at Dover International Speedway.
JGL Racing initially said Grala’s departure was due to lack of sponsorship, but Grala revealed owner James Whitener was dealing with medical issues that kept him from supporting both cars. Whitener later confirmed to NBC Sports he had been diagnosed with liver failure.
Chris Eggleston was fastest in the only Camping World Truck Series practice session Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.
The final practice was cancelled due to weather.
Eggleston posted a top speed of 180.886 mph around the 1.5-mile track. He made 17 laps in the session.
He was followed by Noah Gragson (180.548 mph), Johnny Sauter (180.445), Stewart Friesen (180.313) and Grant Enfinger (179.611).
Spencer Davis, who was 12th fastest, recorded the most laps with 30.
Sauter, Davis and Joe Nemchek were the only drivers to make 10-lap runs.
Click here for the practice report.
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to preview this weekend’s racing at Michigan International Speedway.
Marty Snider hosts with Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan from the Big Oak Table at NBC Charlotte.
On today’s show:
· Three of Kyle Larson’s five career Cup wins have come at Michigan. Will he add his name next to Bill Elliott’s in the history book with his fourth straight win at MIS? Or will Chase Elliott bring Chevy their first win since the Daytona 500?
· Martin Truex Jr. is seeking back-to-back wins for the first time this season. But why did the 2017 NASCAR Cup Champion circle Michigan on his calendar?
· Brad Keselowski was very outspoken on the tires NASCAR will be using for this weekend’s Cup race. Our analysts will discuss his comments, and whether he or Erik Jones can be the first Michigan-born driver to win a Cup race in the Great Lake State.
· Ever heard of Garrett Smithley? The Georgia-born driver will be making his Cup series debut this weekend at Michigan. We’ll take a look at his unique journey to NASCAR’s top level.
· Kyle Larson’s name is alongside Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett as both drivers gained their first Cup win at Michigan. We will see where those wins ranks in today’s “Top Five Michigan Finishes.”
