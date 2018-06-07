Daytona 500 tickets go on sale June 12

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tickets for the 61st Daytona 500 will go on sale at 9 a.m. ET on June 12, Daytona International Speedway announced Thursday.

The race is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 17 on Presidents Day weekend.

The last three runnings of the “Great American Race” have been sellouts.

Ticket information:

· Tickets, which start at $99, can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSHOP or visiting www.DAYTONA500.com.

· Hospitality and premium seat packages, including the Rolex 24 Lounge, Harley J’s, Trioval Club, Daytona 500 Club and President’s Row are available, as well as UNOH Fanzone/Pre-race wristbands.

· For all other Speedweeks events, children 12 and under are $10 in reserved stadium seating and free in general admission areas and in the UNOH Fanzone.

· Fans can also visit PrimeSport.com, the official ticket exchange and travel package provider of Daytona International Speedway, where they can find multiple options for tickets, lodging and hospitality.

Tickets for the 57th Rolex 24 At Daytona will go on sale at a later date.