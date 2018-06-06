Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Ruben Garcia Jr. gets ‘stress relief’ from first K&N Pro Series East win

By Daniel McFadinJun 6, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
With about 15 laps left in Saturday’s K&N Pro Series East race at Memphis International Raceway (airing at 6 p.m. ET today on NBCSN), Ruben Garcia Jr.‘s spotter came over his radio.

“Hey, just keep running the same speed you’re running,” Garica recalls him saying. “Second place is trying really hard to catch you and he’s not getting any closer. You’re fine.”

If Garcia, who was leading over pole-sitter Tyler Ankrum, made it to the checkered flag unscathed, it would be a huge moment for the 22-year-old driver.

It would his first win in the K&N East after three years and 34 starts of trying and he’d become the fourth Mexican-born driver to win in the series, following Daniel Suarez (2014), Rogelio Lopez (2007) and Ruben Pardo (2006). It would also be his first race win outside Mexico.

That final race stretch “felt like the longest laps of my life” Garcia told NBC Sports.

Minutes after taking the checkered flag and the win, Garcia was looking into his girlfriend Regina’s phone.

Via FaceTime, Garcia spoke with his family back in Mexico, who had followed along with the race on Twitter over dinner.

Among them was his father, who like Garcia, competed in the NASCAR Mexico Series.

Saturday’s race was the first this year he hadn’t attended.

“He was very very, excited,” Garcia said. “It has been a long time since I’ve seen him that happy.”

He’ll get to see his father for the first time this weekend after he competes in the NASCAR Mexico race in Guadalajara.

Garcia, who competes for Rev Racing, called his win in Memphis a form of “stress relief” after more than two seasons of futility.

“We were really close,” Garcia said. “I knew it was coming, but one thing or the other it didn’t happen. I tried to be as patient as I could. … It felt like it took too long. Everyone says the first win is the hardest. After that you have enough confidence to know that you can do it again.”

All three other Mexican-born drivers to win in the K&N Series are well known to Garcia and reached out to him in the days following his victory.

“I know Daniel, I’ve raced with him,” Garcia said. “I know Ruben Pardo, I’m still running against him. I know Rogelio Lopez, he’s a really, really good friend of mine and of my family. We were teammates last year. We’re very close to each other. The three of them called me just to congratulate me. It’s really cool for me because they know what it means, they know what I’m feeling right now and how it felt to take the checkered flag for the first time outside your country.”

 

Daniel Hemric to honor Walker Evans with Darlington scheme

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 6, 2018, 1:43 PM EDT
Daniel Hemric will pay tribute to Walker Evans, a Hall of Fame off-road racer, with a throwback paint scheme for the NASCAR Xfintiy Series race at Darlington Raceway, Richard Childress Racing announced Wednesday.

“Walker Evans and the Gaughan family (owner of sponsor South Point Casino and Hotel) go way back to off-road racing all throughout the ’90s and their love of that is what led them into NASCAR,” Hemric said on a video posted to social media.

Hemric said he met Evans earlier this year when Evans attended NASCAR races at Las Vegas, Phoenix and Auto Club Speedway.

“I really got to know the guy and thought ‘Man I really want to do something special that emulates what the Gaughan family has done for NASCAR and what Walker Evans has meant to both sides, off-road racing and NASCAR,’ ” he said.

Evans was inducted into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2004. He recorded 142 victories and 21 championships in short-course and desert racing events, making him among off-road racing’s most accomplished drivers. He was the first person to win the overall title in the Baja 1000 in a truck.

Evans was inducted as part of the Class of 2015 for the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. His nine Baja 1000 wins are among the accomplishments noted with his induction.

Evans competed in 41 Camping World Truck races in 1995-96. He also owned teams that competed in the Truck Series from 1995-2000. Brendan Gaughan drove five races for Evans.

The Darlington Xfinity race is Sept. 1 and will air on NBC.

 

Cup drivers on the rise

Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 6, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
While much of the talk this week has been about how Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. have dominated this season, winning 11 of the first 14 races, they aren’t the only drivers on the rise.

Here’s a look at some drivers who have made gains since earlier in the season:

Kyle Larson

He enters this weekend at Michigan having won the past three Cup races there. He’s been talked about as the driver who could have the best chance of breaking into the club of Harvick, Busch and Truex.

Larson comes into Sunday’s race with four consecutive top-10 finishes, including his runner-up result last weekend at Pocono.

Harvick was complimentary of Larson on Tuesday night on his “Happy Hours” show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“The best young driver in Cup right now is Kyle Larson by a landslide,’’ Harvick said. “He’s carrying a slower car and getting great results with it and he does it by just sheer talent. … He’s the best raw talented driver, and I’ve said this on this show before, that I think has come along since Jeff Gordon.’’

Jimmie Johnson

After scoring one top-10 finish in the season’s first seven races, Johnson has five top-10 finishes in the last seven races. Johnson comes to Michigan after back-to-back top 10s at Charlotte and Pocono. He has not had a top 10 in three consecutive races since his 2016 championship season.

Chase Elliott

He had an average finish of 18.1 through the first eight races of the season. In the last six races, his average finish is 8.3. Elliott has finished no worse than 12th in the last six races.

Matt Kenseth

He’ll make his fifth consecutive start in the No. 6 car for Roush Fenway Racing (including his All-Star appearance). Trevor Bayne returns to the car at Sonoma. Bayne and Kenseth will continue to share the car the rest of the season.

Kenseth has made progress since finishing 36th at Kansas. He was 17th in the Coca-Cola 600 and placed 13th at Pocono.

Kenseth told Dale Earnhardt Jr. last month on the Dale Jr. Download that there’s a good bit of work ahead to help the organization be more competitive.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of room for improvement,” Kenseth said. “I think, the potential is there, but certainly it’s going to take some work and probably a little more patience and a little more time than maybe I originally thought.’’

Chris Buescher

It has been a difficult year for Buescher and JTG Daugherty Racing teammate AJ Allmendinger. They’ve combined for one top-10 finish since the Daytona 500 when both placed in the top 10.

But Buescher enters Michigan having scored three top-20 finishes in the last five races , including a 17th last week at Pocono, for his best stretch of the season.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

He had an average finish of 21.0 though the first nine races of the season.

He’s scored five consecutive top-15 finishes and has an average finish of 11.0 during that stretch.

 

NASCAR America: Hendrick Motorsports still has ground to make up

By Dan BeaverJun 5, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Hendrick Motorsports may have turned a corner with top-10 runs at Pocono Raceway last week from Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott, but they still have some ground to make up according to NASCAR America analysts Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill.

Kligerman puts some of the blame for the lack of performance during the first half of the regular season on the Optical Scanning Station.

“Some of these teams, especially Hendrick Motorsports going to the new Chevy body, were maybe caught a little off guard with it and how they were able to maximize the things they need do in that inspection system to make sure their cars are producing the most downforce, to therefore create the most speed,” Kligerman said.

Cassill believes their biggest handicap could be a lack of experience among the current crop of drivers.

“We’ve talked about Hendrick’s struggles as a team at the beginning of the season,” Cassill said. “Well, is it driver or cars because the average age of drivers at Hendrick Motorsports this year is lower than we’ve ever seen in that organization, so they definitely have less experience, with the exception of Jimmie Johnson, than the company has ever had.”

Johnson is 42 years old, Alex Bowman is 25, Elliott is 22 and William Byron is 20, making the average age at the start of the 2018 season 27.0.

At the beginning of the 2003 season, the average age of Hendrick Motorsports drivers was 35.8 with Johnson, Jeff Gordon, Joe Nemechek and Terry Labonte behind the wheel.

In 2008, Johnson and Gordon were joined by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Casey Mears and the average age was 31.3.

Five years later in 2013, Mears was replaced with Kasey Kahne and the average age rose to 37.0.

For more, watch the video above.

NASCAR America Scan All: Cautions make scanners come to life

By Dan BeaverJun 5, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
The first two stages of the Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway were free of incidents, but the scanners came to life in the final segment and the chatter was caught in the week’s edition of Scan All.

On lap 126 of 160, Kyle Larson got into the back of Derrike Cope and sent him into a harmless spin. It triggered the first caution for an incident and the old adage of “cautions breed cautions” was once more reaffirmed.

“My nose should be fine,” Larson said after the contact. “I barely got him.”

“I probably should have given him the outside,” Cope responded to his spotter. “That’s why I said I was going to go down low.”

Other highlights from Scan All include:

    • “32’s leaking oil bad. Tell him to pull off.” – Michael McDowell
    • “Whoa. My brake pedal went straight to the floor into the tunnel for some reason.” – Matt DiBenedetto
    • “Shut it off, shut it off. We’re done.” – Mike Wheeler, crew chief for Denny Hamlin.
    • “Tell (Erik Jones) I’m sorry. He went to the bottom and then went to the top and I caught him. It’s my fault.” –Joey Logano

For more, watch the video above.