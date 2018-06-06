Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Dale Earnhardt Jr. preps for life in the broadcast booth

By Dan BeaverJun 6, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
When NBC takes over the Cup telecast duties at Chicagoland Speedway on July 1, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be the newest member of the broadcast booth. And his training has already begun.

Two weeks ago, Earnhardt the rest of the broadcast crew went into one of the suites at Charlotte Motor Speedway to practice calling a race.

“I’ve been nervous about going into the booth for the first time and doing it in front of a live audience at Chicago in July,” Earnhardt said on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America. “So we went to Charlotte. … We are in a suite while the race is going on and we’re watching the broadcast and using that feed. We stand in this booth and basically call the race. It’s allowed me to sort of get in that environment and make mistakes, listen to the feedback that I’m getting from my producers and Sam Flood (Executive Producer, President, Production, NBC & NBCSN) my boss, and sort of clean up some things.”

Earnhardt was a fan before he became a racer and it is that passion for the sport that has made him such a fan favorite. It is also coming out in his approach to being a broadcaster.

“I told those guys, Dale Jarrett and (Steve) Letarte and Rick Allen, ‘y’all are going to have to tether me to the floor when we get to Chicago’ because I’m just so excited about this opportunity to be a fan again.”

On NASCAR America, Earnhardt also revealed that he has recently begun drinking coffee, in part to help with his duties. It turns out that calling a race is not quite as easy as fans might think – especially when one is jacked up on enthusiasm.

“The other thing that I found out just as we did the 600 at Charlotte; we did just the first 200 laps – so half of the race – and I was tired. I never thought, as a driver watching the broadcast that broadcasters get tired. Why would they get tired? They’re just standing there talking. I got wore out because I was so excited at the start of that race.”

For more, watch the video above.

NASCAR America: Examining solutions to issue of Cup drivers in Xfinity races

By Dan BeaverJun 6, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
The debate about the number of Xfinity races Cup drivers can compete continued this week on NASCAR America with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Dale Jarrett weighing in.

Both feel that the limitations currently in place are probably sufficient, but still recognize that some changes can be made to improve the competition and give Xfinity drivers a better path to the big leagues.

For Jarrett, the competitive landscape would be improved if Cup drivers fielded their own equipment instead of running for the super teams.

“I think that the balance we have right now is pretty decent,” Jarrett said. “The thing that I have said over the years is I think there are advantages and a lot of the young drivers will tell you there are things to learn. But if those Cup guys are in Cup equipment basically from Cup owners, then that’s a huge advantage. You’re not seeing much of them, so you’re not learning a whole lot from them because the racing is not as close.”

Jarrett’s experience running against the Cup guys when he was trying to graduate from the support series was valuable, but mostly because the Cup drivers were fielding their own equipment. Without the big sponsorship dollars available to their Cup owners, the equipment was more equal to that which was available to Jarrett – and the level playing field allowed him to assess his strength.

The prevalence of Cup drivers in the Xfinity series is a double-edged sword, according to Earnhardt. While necessary to attract fans and sponsorship dollars to the marquee teams, it places a limitation on the Xfinity regulars – and that also affects the bottom line.

Earnhardt’s solution would be for NASCAR to have invitation races that attract Cup drivers.

“I would love for them to have invitation races for Cup guys – to make those events big time events that you could sell to sponsors.”

Ultimately, it is the health of sponsorships that make or break Xfinity teams.

“As an owner, I know when the Cup guys are there that it’s going to be a little more difficult for us to battle for those wins,” Earnhardt said. “So that’s difficult as an owner. It also affects how our partners view that race.

“To be frank, when the Cup guys are there, they are the best drivers in the world and they’re in great cars. … More than likely, we’re going to be battling for second through fifth when Kyle (Busch) is in a race; we know that. And our sponsors are recognizing that. It’s a little difficult.”

Still, Earnhardt knows Cup drivers impact the bottom line.

“I’m gonna run a race this year, at Richmond, that allows one of our other cars to have additional sponsorship.” Earnhardt said. “That’s the reason I’ll run that race. So I get that side of it too.”

For more, watch the video above.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m., ET: Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns

NBC Sports
By Dan BeaverJun 6, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is back from paternity leave to reinstate #Wednesdale. He will be joined by Rutledge Wood and Dale Jarrett from the Big Oak Table at the NBC Charlotte studio.

On today’s show:

  • Junior gets back in the saddle to talk about the upcoming Michigan race, Cup’s biggest storylines and the recent rules package changes in Xfinity.
  • Have a question for Dale Jr? Reach out to us on twitter using the hashtag #Wednesdale and the 15-time Most Popular Driver will answer it live on air.
  • 25 years ago, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Jarrett had an epic battle at Dover. We’ll ask both Dales what they remember from that day at the Monster Mile.
  • Following this weekend’s pace-car crash in the IndyCar series, we’ll take a look at some of NASCAR’s Most Bizarre Moments. An orange, a jet dryer, and a porta-john are just a few moments that will be showcased.
  • Dale Jr. puts his Xfinity owner hat on and talks about whether or not there should be even more limits on how many races Cup drivers can run in a season in the Xfinity Series.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Daniel Hemric to honor Walker Evans with Darlington scheme

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 6, 2018, 1:43 PM EDT
Daniel Hemric will pay tribute to Walker Evans, a Hall of Fame off-road racer, with a throwback paint scheme for the NASCAR Xfintiy Series race at Darlington Raceway, Richard Childress Racing announced Wednesday.

“Walker Evans and the Gaughan family (owner of sponsor South Point Casino and Hotel) go way back to off-road racing all throughout the ’90s and their love of that is what led them into NASCAR,” Hemric said on a video posted to social media.

Hemric said he met Evans earlier this year when Evans attended NASCAR races at Las Vegas, Phoenix and Auto Club Speedway.

“I really got to know the guy and thought ‘Man I really want to do something special that emulates what the Gaughan family has done for NASCAR and what Walker Evans has meant to both sides, off-road racing and NASCAR,’ ” he said.

Evans was inducted into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2004. He recorded 142 victories and 21 championships in short-course and desert racing events, making him among off-road racing’s most accomplished drivers. He was the first person to win the overall title in the Baja 1000 in a truck.

Evans was inducted as part of the Class of 2015 for the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. His nine Baja 1000 wins are among the accomplishments noted with his induction.

Evans competed in 41 Camping World Truck races in 1995-96. He also owned teams that competed in the Truck Series from 1995-2000. Brendan Gaughan drove five races for Evans.

The Darlington Xfinity race is Sept. 1 and will air on NBC.

 

Cup drivers on the rise

Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 6, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

While much of the talk this week has been about how Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. have dominated this season, winning 11 of the first 14 races, they aren’t the only drivers on the rise.

Here’s a look at some drivers who have made gains since earlier in the season:

Kyle Larson

He enters this weekend at Michigan having won the past three Cup races there. He’s been talked about as the driver who could have the best chance of breaking into the club of Harvick, Busch and Truex.

Larson comes into Sunday’s race with four consecutive top-10 finishes, including his runner-up result last weekend at Pocono.

Harvick was complimentary of Larson on Tuesday night on his “Happy Hours” show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“The best young driver in Cup right now is Kyle Larson by a landslide,’’ Harvick said. “He’s carrying a slower car and getting great results with it and he does it by just sheer talent. … He’s the best raw talented driver, and I’ve said this on this show before, that I think has come along since Jeff Gordon.’’

Jimmie Johnson

After scoring one top-10 finish in the season’s first seven races, Johnson has five top-10 finishes in the last seven races. Johnson comes to Michigan after back-to-back top 10s at Charlotte and Pocono. He has not had a top 10 in three consecutive races since his 2016 championship season.

Chase Elliott

He had an average finish of 18.1 through the first eight races of the season. In the last six races, his average finish is 8.3. Elliott has finished no worse than 12th in the last six races.

Matt Kenseth

He’ll make his fifth consecutive start in the No. 6 car for Roush Fenway Racing (including his All-Star appearance). Trevor Bayne returns to the car at Sonoma. Bayne and Kenseth will continue to share the car the rest of the season.

Kenseth has made progress since finishing 36th at Kansas. He was 17th in the Coca-Cola 600 and placed 13th at Pocono.

Kenseth told Dale Earnhardt Jr. last month on the Dale Jr. Download that there’s a good bit of work ahead to help the organization be more competitive.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of room for improvement,” Kenseth said. “I think, the potential is there, but certainly it’s going to take some work and probably a little more patience and a little more time than maybe I originally thought.’’

Chris Buescher

It has been a difficult year for Buescher and JTG Daugherty Racing teammate AJ Allmendinger. They’ve combined for one top-10 finish since the Daytona 500 when both placed in the top 10.

But Buescher enters Michigan having scored three top-20 finishes in the last five races , including a 17th last week at Pocono, for his best stretch of the season.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

He had an average finish of 21.0 though the first nine races of the season.

He’s scored five consecutive top-15 finishes and has an average finish of 11.0 during that stretch.

