NASCAR America at 5 p.m., ET: Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is back from paternity leave to reinstate #Wednesdale. He will be joined by Rutledge Wood and Dale Jarrett from the Big Oak Table at the NBC Charlotte studio.
On today’s show:
- Junior gets back in the saddle to talk about the upcoming Michigan race, Cup’s biggest storylines and the recent rules package changes in Xfinity.
- Have a question for Dale Jr? Reach out to us on twitter using the hashtag #Wednesdale and the 15-time Most Popular Driver will answer it live on air.
- 25 years ago, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Jarrett had an epic battle at Dover. We’ll ask both Dales what they remember from that day at the Monster Mile.
- Following this weekend’s pace-car crash in the IndyCar series, we’ll take a look at some of NASCAR’s Most Bizarre Moments. An orange, a jet dryer, and a porta-john are just a few moments that will be showcased.
- Dale Jr. puts his Xfinity owner hat on and talks about whether or not there should be even more limits on how many races Cup drivers can run in a season in the Xfinity Series.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.