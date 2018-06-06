Daniel Hemric to honor Walker Evans with Darlington scheme

Daniel Hemric will pay tribute to Walker Evans, a Hall of Fame off-road racer, with a throwback paint scheme for the NASCAR Xfintiy Series race at Darlington Raceway, Richard Childress Racing announced Wednesday.
“Walker Evans and the Gaughan family (owner of sponsor South Point Casino and Hotel) go way back to off-road racing all throughout the ’90s and their love of that is what led them into NASCAR,” Hemric said on a video posted to social media.
Hemric said he met Evans earlier this year when Evans attended NASCAR races at Las Vegas, Phoenix and Auto Club Speedway.
“I really got to know the guy and thought ‘Man I really want to do something special that emulates what the Gaughan family has done for NASCAR and what Walker Evans has meant to both sides, off-road racing and NASCAR,’ ” he said.
Evans was inducted into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2004. He recorded 142 victories and 21 championships in short-course and desert racing events, making him among off-road racing’s most accomplished drivers. He was the first person to win the overall title in the Baja 1000 in a truck.
Evans was inducted as part of the Class of 2015 for the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. His nine Baja 1000 wins are among the accomplishments noted with his induction.
Evans competed in 41 Camping World Truck races in 1995-96. He also owned teams that competed in the Truck Series from 1995-2000. Brendan Gaughan drove five races for Evans.
The Darlington Xfinity race is Sept. 1 and will air on NBC.